    HWM   US4432011082

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

(HWM)
Howmet Aerospace : Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

10/15/2021 | 04:25pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on November 25, 2021, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 5, 2021; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Stock”) of the Company, to be paid on January 1, 2022 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 159 M - -
Net income 2021 395 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 13 249 M 13 249 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 30,89 $
Average target price 38,50 $
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Tolga I. Oal Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.23%13 249
SAFRAN-1.75%56 262
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED2.73%35 037
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-9.62%22 183
HEICO CORPORATION1.53%17 513
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-22.79%12 227