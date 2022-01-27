Log in
Howmet Aerospace Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

01/27/2022 | 09:16am EST
Howmet receives perfect score on annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Based on this perfect score, Howmet has earned the distinction of being one of the “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in the United States.

“The diversity of our people is what powers our innovation as a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions, which is why Howmet Aerospace is committed to fostering a culture of equity and inclusion,” said Neil Marchuk, Howmet’s Chief Human Resource Officer. “Through the work of the Howmet PRIDE Network and our human resources team, we have made significant strides to ensure our LGBTQ+ employees can bring their unique perspectives to work each day in order to drive technical innovation, customer success and their own personal development. We are proud to see this reflected in the results of the CEI.”

The Howmet PRIDE Network is an employee resource group that advances the understanding of the unique workplace and social issues facing the LGBTQ+ community among Howmet employees. A key accomplishment of the PRIDE Network during the past year was partnering with the Company to update the Howmet Gender Inclusion Policy. Other activities facilitated by the group included raising the Pride flag at Howmet locations across the U.S., hosting company-wide LGBTQ+ learning sessions, and sharing insightful articles to promote allyship. In addition, the PRIDE Network partnered closely with the Howmet Aerospace Foundation to support various LGBTQ+ causes as well as local and national non-profits.

“I am extremely proud that the efforts of the Howmet PRIDE Network helped us to achieve a 100% score, demonstrating the company’s commitment to equity,” said Collyn Pala, Chair of the Howmet PRIDE Network. “Despite a year of uncertainty and roadblocks, we were able to accomplish so much that provided much-needed support to the LGBTQ+ community – everything from virtual presentations that educated and engaged folks in conversation to local and global volunteering opportunities. Everyone deserves to feel like they ‘belong’ and the Howmet PRIDE Network has been able to help provide that sense of security and acceptance.”

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to more than 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine’s 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine’s top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

  • Non-discrimination policies across business entities;
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;
  • Supporting an inclusive culture; and,
  • Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

For more information on Howmet Aerospace’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit: www.howmet.com/diversity/

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
