Howmet Aerospace : 1Q21 Analyst Presentation Transcript (PDF)

Co. reported 1Q21 revenues of $1.2b and EPS, excluding special items, of $0.22. Expects full-year 2021 sales to be $5.1b, plus $100m to minus $50m and EPS, excluding special items, to be $0.95, plus $0.07 to minus $0.04. Expects 2Q21 sales to be $1.2b, plus or minus $30m and EPS, excluding special items, to be $0.20, plus or minus $0.01.
Robert Alan Stallard Vertical Research Partners, LLC - Partner
Robert Michael Spingarn Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - Aerospace and Defense Analyst
Seth Michael Seifman JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace First Quarter 2021 Results. My name is Shelby, and I'll be your operator for today. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded for replay purposes.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Paul Luther, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.
Paul Thomas Luther - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - VP of IR
Thank you, Shelby. Good morning, and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. I'm joined by John Plant, Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Tolga Oal, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After comments by John, Tolga and Ken, we will have a question-and-answer session.
I would like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations. You can find factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections listed in today's presentation and earnings press release and in our most recent SEC filings.
In addition, we've included some non-GAAP financial measures in our discussion. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release and in the appendix in today's presentation.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to John.
John C. Plant - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & Co-CEO
Thanks, PT. Good morning, and welcome to the call. Similar to last quarter, I will give an overview of Howmet's first quarter performance, then pass to Tolga, who will talk to our markets, and then Ken will provide further financial detail. I'll return to the call to talk to guidance for the second quarter and the full year 2021.
Please move to Slide 4. Let me start with some commentary on the first quarter. Revenue was $1.2 billion and in line with expectations while EBITDA, EBITDA margin and earnings per share exceeded expectations. Adjusted EBITDA was $275 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin was a healthy 22.7%, similar to the fourth quarter of 2020. Earnings per share, excluding special items, was $0.22, which was ahead of expectations and ahead of Q4 2020.
Historically, Q1 has been a significant cash outflow for the company. However, with improved margins and enhanced working capital control, the outcome has noticeably improved. This will be followed by cash generation in quarters 2, 3 and 4.
Lastly, in the first quarter, we focused on de-leveraging, completing the early redemption of the 2021 notes at par for approximately $360 million of cash in -- using cash in hand. The resulting quarter end cash balance was $1.24 billion. Moreover, on May 3, we completed the early redemption of the $476 million of notes due in 2022 for approximately $500 million, inclusive of the accrued interest and fees. Both transactions were completed with cash on hand.
Year-to-date, we have reduced debt by approximately $840 million, which reduces the 2021 interest expense by $38 million and $47 million on a run rate basis. In addition, in 2022, there will be a carryover interest savings of $10 million.
Now let's move to markets and performance on Slide 5. Q1 revenue was the same as the Q2 to Q4 2020 average and in line with our expectations. On a year-over-year basis, commercial aerospace was down 52%, driven by the lingering effects of customer inventory reductions and fundamentally lower builds, starting with the Boeing MAX. Commercial aerospace continues to represent 40% of the total revenue of the company, compared to pre-COVID levels of 60%. The commercial aerospace decline is partially offset by continued strength in our other markets. Defense aerospace was up 12% year-over-year, driven by the Joint Strike Fighter new builds and spares. The industrial gas turbine business continues to grow and was up 35% year-over-year, also driven by new builds and spares.
Lastly, the commercial transportation business was up 15% year-over-year, despite customer supply chain constraints. Although truck demand is very strong, our customers managed through supply chain issues with several commodities, which are in short supply, including semiconductors, tires and glass, to name just a few. We are working closely with our customers to meet demand, which is showing some interruptions.
At the bottom of the slide, you can see the progress on price, cost reduction and cash management. Price increases are up year-over-year and continue to be in line with expectations. Structural cost reductions are also in line with expectations, with a $61 million year-over-year benefit. Segment decremental margins continue to be good at 27%, driven by price, variable cost flexing and fixed cost management. CapEx was $55 million in the quarter and continues to be less than depreciation and amortization, resulting in a net source of cash.
Adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 22.7% and consistent with Q4 2020 on approximately $30 million of less revenue. Q1 revenue of $1.2 billion was consistent with the Q4 -- Q2 to Q4 2020 average. You can see the benefit of our actions since the start of the pandemic with a 300 basis point EBITDA margin expansion while revenue was approximately $45 million less than the same period, so good year-on-year performance.
Now let me turn it over to Tolga to give an overview of the markets.
Tolga I. Oal - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Co-CEO & Director
Thank you, John. Please move to Slide 7. Now to year-over-year revenue performance. Q1 revenue was down 26%, driven by commercial aerospace, which continues to represent approximately 40% of total revenue in the quarter. Commercial aerospace was down 52% year-over-year, in line with our projections, as we continue to see customer inventory corrections as expected.
Defense aerospace continues to grow and was up 12% in Q1 as we are on a diverse set of programs, with the Joint Strike Fighter being approximately 40% of the total defense business. Commercial transportation, which impacts both the Forged Wheels and Fastening Systems segments, was up 15% year-over-year with a very strong market demand. Finally, the industrial and other markets, which consists of IGT, oil and gas and general industrial, was up 1%. IGT, which makes up approximately 45% of this market, continues to be strong and was up a healthy 35% year-over-year.
I will now turn it over to Ken to give a more detailed view of the financials.
Kenneth J. Giacobbe - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Thank you, Tolga, and good morning, everyone. Now let's move to Slide 8 for the segment results. As expected, Engine Products year-over-year revenue was down 32% in the first quarter. Commercial aerospace was down 55%, driven by customer inventory corrections and reduced demand for spares. Commercial aerospace was partially offset by a year-over-year increase of 18% in defense aerospace and a 35% increase in IGT. IGT continues to be strong, and we will continue to make investments in this business as demand has been increasing for cleaner energy. Decremental margins for engines were 26% for the quarter as segment operating profit margin was approximately 19%. In the appendix of the presentation, we have provided a schedule which shows each segment's decremental margins for Q3 2020 through Q1 2021.
Now let's move to Fastening Systems on Slide 9. Also as expected, Fastening Systems year-over-year revenue was down 29% in the first quarter. Commercial aerospace was down 42%. Like the engine segment, we continue to experience inventory corrections in the commercial aerospace market. The industrial and commercial transportation markets were down 2% year-over-year, but up 19% sequentially. Decremental margins for Fastening Systems were 45% for the first quarter as furloughed workers returned to work.
Please move to Slide 10 to review Engineered Structures. For Engineered Structures, year-over-year revenue was down 36% in the first quarter. Commercial aerospace was down 57%, driven by customer inventory corrections and production declines for the 787 and 737 MAX. Commercial aerospace was partially offset by a 10% year-over-year increase in defense aerospace. Decremental margins for Engineered Structures were 18% for the quarter, compared to 24% in Q4.
Lastly, please move to Slide 11 for Forged Wheels. Forged Wheels revenue increased 19% year-over-year despite customer supply chain constraints. Forged Wheels revenue grew faster than the overall market, in part due to Howmet's new innovative 39-pound wheel. Segment operating profit margin was another record at almost 31% as year-over-year incremental margins were 56%. The improved margin was driven by continued cost management and maximizing production in low-cost countries.
Please move to Slide 12. We continue to focus on improving our capital structure and liquidity. First, we completed 2 early redemptions of our bonds. The first transaction was on January 15. We used cash on hand to complete the early redemption at par of the 2021 bonds due in April 2021. By paying down the bonds 3 months early at no additional cost, we saved $5 million of interest.
The second transaction was earlier this week on May 3. We used cash on hand to complete the early redemption of the bonds that are due in February 2022. The bonds were redeemed at a cost of approximately $500 million. As a result, the interest costs have been reduced by approximately $47 million [annually] (corrected by company after the call). Moreover, as John has mentioned, in 2022, we'll get an incremental $10 million of carryover interest savings. Gross debt stands at $4.2 billion. All debt is unsecured, and the next maturity is in 2024. Finally, our $1 billion revolver remains undrawn.
Before I turn it back to John to discuss the 2021 guidance, I would point out that there's a slide in the appendix that covers special items in the quarter. Special items for the quarter were a charge for approximately $16 million after tax, and the charge was primarily related to 3 items: first, we had fire costs at 2 of our plants of $7 million; second, we had an impairment of assets associated with an agreement to sell a small manufacturing business in France of $4 million; and third, we had a pension settlement charge in the U.S. of $3 million.
Finally, we continue to work on reducing legacy liabilities and improving asset returns for the pension plan. I would highlight 2 significant items: first, we had announced a planned administration change of certain prescription drug benefits that is expected to reduce cost and reduce our OPEB liability by approximately 20% or $39 million; second, we are benefiting from pension asset investment returns of over 13% that we realized
in 2020. The combination of the asset returns and the liability reduction have decreased annual pension and OPEB expense by 37% or $13 million annually.
So now let me turn it back over to John.
John C. Plant - Howmet Aerospace Inc. - Executive Chairman & Co-CEO
Thanks, Ken. Let me move to Slide 13 for the Q2 and annual guidance. First, the good news is that we're another quarter along towards the recovery of the commercial aerospace market. This will go a long way in helping profitability and complementing the growth and solidity at the defense aerospace, IGT and commercial transportation markets.
There are a series of leading indicators that are showing very well for us: numbers of flight inquiries, bookings of flights, hotels and car rentals, and we also note the increase in U.S.A. TSA numbers, flight takeoffs, particularly in the U.S. and China. Europe remains somewhat muted given the effects of the pandemic and slower implementation of COVID vaccines. All of this should begin to help airlines with aircraft production, particularly of narrow-body aircraft. We note that the demand for wide-body aircraft probably may not reappear until mid-2022 or even into 2023.
We see at the end of the second quarter as to be an inflection point to the beginnings of production increases for Howmet in the second half of the year, with the exact precise timing yet to be determined. We are planning to bring back from furlough or recruit several hundred workers during the next 2 quarters to train and retrain to be ready for this demand, just in the same effective way that we did in the third quarter of 2020 for the commercial wheels business. My expectation is that these costs plus cost of recommencing mothballed plants and equipment will hold EBITDA margins at around the 22% level until further stabilization is reached.
We also know that there is an effect on the commercial transportation market of part shortages, particularly semiconductors, which is reducing shifts and production work in the second quarter. As noted earlier today, the timing for cash generation has been a focus for us. And instead of the normal large Q1 outflow, which then has to be subsequently overcome, the first quarter was essentially breakeven and all subsequent quarters are expected to be cash generative.
Specifically, the guidance for Q2: sales at $1.2 billion, plus or minus $30 million; EBITDA of $265 million, plus or minus $5 million; EBITDA margin of 22.1%, plus or minus 10 basis points; and earnings per share of $0.20, plus or minus $0.01. And for the year, sales of $5.1 billion, plus $100 million, minus $50 million; EBITDA line increases -- the EBITDA baseline increases by $50 million to $1.15 billion, with a range of plus $50 million to minus $25 million; EBITDA margin baseline has now increased to 22.5%, plus 60 basis points and minus 20 basis points in terms of a range. The earnings per share baseline increases to $0.95, a significant increase over prior guidance and with a range of plus $0.07 to minus $0.04. And the cash flow baseline increased to $425 million, plus or minus [$35 million] (corrected by company after the call).
Moving to the right-hand side of the slide. We note that second half revenue is expected to be up 12% for the total company, driven by the increases in commercial aerospace, defense and IGT. Price increases to be greater than 2020. Cost reduction carryover of approximately $100 million, and pension and OPEB contributions of $160 million. We continue to evaluate the impacts of the American Rescue Plan Act upon pension contributions and we'll determine those later in the year.
CapEx is expected to be in the range of $200 million to $220 million compared to depreciation and amortization of $270 million. And adjusted free cash flow conversion is about 100% of net income. We plan to reinstate the quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock in the third quarter of 2021, pending the final Board approval.
Now please move to Slide 14. To summarize, Q1 was a healthy start to the year, and liquidity of the company continues to be strong. The guidance provided is raised from that given in early February and reflects our first quarter profitability strength. The redemption of bonds for cash, the reinstitution of the dividend, all of which provide value to shareholders. More broadly, the focus is now turning to the beginning of the revenue recovery in the second half, commencing with commercial aerospace and the run rate of both revenues and margins as we exit 2021 and move into 2022, where we see the prospect of further leading indicator improvements.