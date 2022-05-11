Log in
    HWM   US4432011082

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

(HWM)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:04:45 pm EDT
33.54 USD   -1.29%
04:17pHowmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
05/04Wells Fargo Adjusts Howmet Aerospace's Price Target to $38 from $36, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/04UBS Adjusts Howmet Aerospace Price Target to $43 From $42, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Howmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/11/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will host its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWM2022. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 26, 2022, until March 1, 2023.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders of record of Howmet Aerospace common stock as of the close of business on March 29, 2022, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2022 Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 627 M - -
Net income 2022 588 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 14 201 M 14 201 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 33,98 $
Average target price 41,18 $
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
James F. Albaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.6.75%14 201
SAFRAN-13.93%41 654
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.-11.01%31 405
HEICO CORPORATION-7.78%16 335
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-37.22%15 769
MTU AERO ENGINES AG-2.76%9 819