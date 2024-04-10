Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The press release and presentation materials will be available at approximately 7:00 AM ET on May 2, 2024, via the “Investors” section of the Howmet Aerospace website.

The conference call and webcast will begin at 10:00 AM ET. Details of both follow.

Conference Call Information:

Day: Thursday, May 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM ET Hosts: John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Call: U.S. Toll Free: + 1-844-481-2703 International Toll: + 1-412-317-0659 Participants may pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10187888/fc18396430 Webcast: Available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com (audio and slides).

Replay Information

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com. Telephone replay of the call will be available from two hours after the conclusion of the live call until May 16, 2024, at 11:59 PM ET. Details follow.

Replay: U.S. Toll Free: +1 (877) 344-7529 International Toll: +1 (412) 317-0088 Replay Access Code: 7720277 Or access via the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

