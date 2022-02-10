Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Howmet Aerospace Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HWM   US4432011082

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

(HWM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Howmet Aerospace to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/10/2022 | 08:09am EST
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 057 M - -
Net income 2021 312 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 48,1x
Yield 2021 0,10%
Capitalization 14 432 M 14 432 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 34,47 $
Average target price 40,08 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
James F. Albaugh Lead Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.8.29%14 432
SAFRAN4.64%54 921
TRANSDIGM GROUP INCORPORATED2.20%36 064
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-22.00%20 738
HEICO CORPORATION-4.83%17 025
AVIC XI'AN AIRCRAFT INDUSTRY GROUP COMPANY LTD.-23.81%12 101