    HWM   US4432011082

HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.

(HWM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:03 2023-02-08 pm EST
40.84 USD   -0.05%
04:33pHowmet Aerospace to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
01/30Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
AQ
01/27Howmet Aerospace Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.04 a Share, Payable Feb. 27 to Holders as of Feb. 10
MT
Howmet Aerospace to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/08/2023 | 04:33pm EST
Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that John C. Plant, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors/Events and Presentations” section of www.howmet.com, where a webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 620 M - -
Net income 2022 523 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 16 904 M 16 904 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 40,86 $
Average target price 42,96 $
Spread / Average Target 5,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John C. Plant Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ken Giacobbe Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Raymond J. Kilmer Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Ulrich R. Schmidt Independent Director
James F. Albaugh Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.3.68%16 904
SAFRAN10.67%58 739
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.14.40%40 493
HEICO CORPORATION11.80%20 708
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD5.65%17 836
MTU AERO ENGINES AG11.18%12 854