November 4, 2021

HOYA Corporation Celebrates its 80th Anniversary

HOYA Corporation (HOYA) commemorated its 80th anniversary in November 2021. Founded in 1941 in Hoya city of Tokyo, Japan as an optical glass factory, HOYA now is a global med- tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products.

The organization is present in the fields of healthcare and information technology providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses as well as key components for semiconductor devices, Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD) panels and Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). Today, HOYA has over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide and currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people.

"As we celebrate this milestone, it was also a time to reminisce the many challenges and crises HOYA has faced in the past 80 years. This diversification of our business forms the foundation of what HOYA is today, and the company will continue to seek an opportunity to further diversify and prepare itself for the coming next decades," said Mr. Suzuki Hiroshi, President and CEO of HOYA Corporation.

The importance of leveraging on the unique culture and business portfolios was always a focus for the company. "It is crucial that we are able to adapt ourselves quickly and flexibly over the years to continue finding better ways to become even stronger in the markets at which we compete," added Mr. Suzuki.

In commemorating this significant milestone, a series of exciting activities for employees to participate and engage with one another will be launched.

Looking towards a post pandemic era, HOYA's goal is to continue responding flexibly and swiftly to take on the challenge of constantly creating value for society and to continue meeting the expectations of their clients and customers.

Mr. Suzuki added, "Supporting HOYA's boundless enthusiasm is our commitment to become an undisputed leader in niche markets through creativity and innovation. This is the basis for building a strong business and is also the very essence of HOYA's philosophy that has been handed down over the years."

In addition, providing an environment to encourage learning and sharing insights will continue to be important for HOYA. "My wish for employees is that they are able to continue to grow and develop their abilities and skills within the organization. I want to also show my appreciation to all employees for their diligence and perseverance over the years. I hope we can continue to work hard together to bring HOYA to greater heights," said Mr. Suzuki.

History of HOYA: https://www.hoya.co.jp/english/company/history.html

HOYA Integrated Report 2021: https://www.hoya.co.jp/english/ir2021/

