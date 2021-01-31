HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

February 1, 2021

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of January 28, 2021, based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1) Class of shares Common stock (2) Number of own shares repurchased 161,700 (3) Amount paid for repurchase 2,175,996,500 yen (4) Period of share repurchase January 29, 2021 to January 31, 2021 (5) Method of repurchase Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 28, 2021.

(1) Class of shares Common stock (2) Number of own shares repurchased 3.3 million shares (maximum) （0.89% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock） (3) Amount to be paid for repurchase 40 billion yen (maximum) (4) Period of share repurchase January 29, 2021 to April 20, 2021 (5) Method of repurchase: Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until January 31, 2021, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above: