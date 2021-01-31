Log in
HOYA : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

01/31/2021 | 11:38pm EST
February 1, 2021

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of January 28, 2021, based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

161,700

(3)

Amount paid for repurchase

2,175,996,500 yen

(4)

Period of share repurchase

January 29, 2021 to January 31, 2021

(5) Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 28, 2021.

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

3.3 million shares (maximum)

0.89% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock

(3)

Amount to be paid for repurchase

40 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

January 29, 2021 to April 20, 2021

(5)

Method of repurchase:

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until January 31, 2021, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

1.

Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:

161,700

2.

Total accumulative repurchase amount:

2,175,996,500 yen

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 04:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
