HOYA : Notice of Changes in Representative Executive Officers
12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
December 22, 2021
Company
HOYA Corporation
Name
Name of
Hiroshi Suzuki, Representative
Representative
Executive Officer and CEO
(Ticker: 7741, First Section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact
Corporate Planning Office
Investor Relations
TEL03-6911-4825
Corporate Communications
TEL03-6911-4824
Notice of Changes in Representative Executive Officers
At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we have passed a resolution regarding the change of our Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of March 1, 2022.
Notes
1. Name and Title of Retiring Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer
(CEO)
Name
New position
Current Position
Director,
Hiroshi Suzuki
Director
Representative Executive Officer and
Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
2. Name and Titles of the New Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer
(CEO)
Name
New position
Current Position
Eiichiro Ikeda
Representative Executive Officer and
Group Chief Technology Officer
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
(CTO)
3. Reason for Perssonnel Change
Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki had expressed his resignation as Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO as of March 1, 2022, which was accepted by the Nomination Committee.
After careful consideration and discussions by the Nomination Committee, Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda, currently Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO), was selected as the incoming Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO effective as of March 1, 2022.
1
4. Brief History of the Incoming Representative Executive Officer and CEO
Name
Ownership
Brief History
Number of
(Date of Birth)
shares
Apr. 1992
Joined HOYA
Jan. 2010
General Manager of Media, Memory
Disk (MD)
Feb. 2010
Co-CEO of Memory Disk (MD) & General
Manager of Media
Sept 2010
Head of HOYA Optical Lens
Eiichiro Ikeda
June 2013
Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
1,400
(March 17,
(COO), Information Technology
shares
1970)
June 2015
Executive Officer & COO, Information
Technology & Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Mar. 2018
Executive Officer & COO, Information &
Technology & CTO & President of HOYA Eye
Care
Mar. 2020 - Present
Executive Officer, Group Chief Technology
Officer (CTO)
5. Schedule
Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki will resign from his position as Representative Executive Officer and CEO. However, he will continue to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directiors until the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled for late June 2022. He will officially retire from the Board of Directors upon the conclusion of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda will assume the position of Representative Executive Officer and CEO from March 1, 2022, by resolution of the Board of Directors made today. At the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June 2022, the proposal for his appointment as a director will be submitted for approval by shareholders.
For Media Inquiries, please contact:
VOX Global Japan
Koshida(Mr) +81-80-2208-9698
Sugiyama(Ms) +81-80-2042-2852
Hitomi(Ms) +81-70-3624-3081
This document is a disclosure document to the public and is not intended to solicit or act on behalf of any investment, whether in Japan or abroad, including the United States.
2
[Attachment]
Comments from the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee / Outgoing CEO / Incoming CEO
Mitsudo Urano: Lead Independent Director and Chairperson of the Nomination Committee
"About a year ago, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki had proposed plans for his resignation as Group CEO of HOYA Corporation. I understand and respect his decision as he has completely devoted his life to the company as CEO for more than 20 years and wanted time to focus on his family. As Chairperson of the Nomination Committee, it was our duty to ensure we take on the important task of selecting a successor for the Group. The Committee launched the process of selecting the successor to current CEO Suzuki with support from external experts, to identify the qualifications and capabilities required for the next CEO to lead the company in its next phase of growth and development, while keeping its high profitability, and assessed both internal and external candidates.
After a thorough process, we unanimously decided that Mr. Ikeda, with his vast leadership experience and strong background in technological development, is the best candidate for the next Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO of HOYA Corporation. I am certain that as the incoming CEO, he will do a good job in leading HOYA and further grow the business. The Board of Directors and the three comittees will continue to monitor the Group's performance to ensure we continue to increase corporate value for the company."
"After more than 20 years of working as CEO of Hoya Group, I have felt the need to spend more time on myself and my family and eventually decided to approach the Nomination Committee for plans to identify a successor. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and I had to urgently deal with crisis management and support our business divisions during this difficult time before deciding to retire. According to HOYA's governance system, the selection of a CEO successor was managed by the Nomination Committee. Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda is a talented engineer but at the same time he is a number- driven business leader. He has a track record in both the Information Technology Segment as well as the Life Care Segment leveraging his sense of balance in business. Over the years, we have made tremendous progress in both our Information Technology and Life Care businesses, where we focused on enhancing the profitability and expanding both business portfolios. I am confident that Mr. Ikeda has the capabilities to lead HOYA and find seeds of business which ensure the company continues to grow and perform over the next 10-20 years. I am excited to see the next phase of HOYA under his leadership that will bring the company to greater heights."
3
Eiichiro Ikeda: Current Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and incoming Representative Executive
Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
"From March 1, 2022, the Nomination Committee has appointed me to take on the important leadership role as CEO for HOYA Group. Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to our CEO, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki for his leadership over the past 20 years. He has successfully refined HOYA's management structure and expanded the business by making our portfolios more robust. As the incoming CEO, I hope to continue his legacy and ensure the continued growth of HOYA Group.
Up until now, we have positioned our Information Technology Business as the "Cash Cow" and the Life Care Business as the key growth driver for the company. As such, over the past 10 years we have been able to expand the Life Care Business to a certain scale. Going forward, I hope to focus on our business portfolio strategy by investing in businesses that have high-growth potential, regardless of its segment. In addition, we will also accelerate developing new businesses through R&D and mergers and acquisitions.
Next, I am willing to drive ESG/Sustainability within the company. In addition to our current initiatives to strengthen our Governance (G) pillar, we will also actively implement initiatives of the Sustainability agenda in the Environment (E) and Social (S) pillars that will contribute to our mid-to-long term enhancement of corporate value.
Finally, as People are our greatest asset, my goal is to further develop a culture to empower employees to always be encouraged to take on new challenges and try new things. The executive leadership team will continue to create an environment for everyone to feel motivated and grow their careers together with HOYA."
Hoya Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.