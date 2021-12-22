HOYA : Notice of Changes in Representative Executive Officers

December 22, 2021 Company HOYA Corporation Name Name of Hiroshi Suzuki, Representative Representative Executive Officer and CEO (Ticker: 7741, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Corporate Planning Office Investor Relations TEL03-6911-4825 Corporate Communications TEL03-6911-4824 Notice of Changes in Representative Executive Officers At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we have passed a resolution regarding the change of our Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of March 1, 2022. Notes 1. Name and Title of Retiring Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Name New position Current Position Director, Hiroshi Suzuki Director Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) 2. Name and Titles of the New Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Name New position Current Position Eiichiro Ikeda Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Technology Officer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (CTO) 3. Reason for Perssonnel Change Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki had expressed his resignation as Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO as of March 1, 2022, which was accepted by the Nomination Committee. After careful consideration and discussions by the Nomination Committee, Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda, currently Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO), was selected as the incoming Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO effective as of March 1, 2022. 1

4. Brief History of the Incoming Representative Executive Officer and CEO Name Ownership Brief History Number of (Date of Birth) shares Apr. 1992 Joined HOYA Jan. 2010 General Manager of Media, Memory Disk (MD) Feb. 2010 Co-CEO of Memory Disk (MD) & General Manager of Media Sept 2010 Head of HOYA Optical Lens Eiichiro Ikeda June 2013 Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer 1,400 (March 17, (COO), Information Technology shares 1970) June 2015 Executive Officer & COO, Information Technology & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Mar. 2018 Executive Officer & COO, Information & Technology & CTO & President of HOYA Eye Care Mar. 2020 - Present Executive Officer, Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) 5. Schedule Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki will resign from his position as Representative Executive Officer and CEO. However, he will continue to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directiors until the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled for late June 2022. He will officially retire from the Board of Directors upon the conclusion of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda will assume the position of Representative Executive Officer and CEO from March 1, 2022, by resolution of the Board of Directors made today. At the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June 2022, the proposal for his appointment as a director will be submitted for approval by shareholders. For Media Inquiries, please contact: VOX Global Japan Koshida(Mr) +81-80-2208-9698 Sugiyama(Ms) +81-80-2042-2852 Hitomi(Ms) +81-70-3624-3081 This document is a disclosure document to the public and is not intended to solicit or act on behalf of any investment, whether in Japan or abroad, including the United States. 2

[Attachment] Comments from the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee / Outgoing CEO / Incoming CEO Mitsudo Urano: Lead Independent Director and Chairperson of the Nomination Committee "About a year ago, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki had proposed plans for his resignation as Group CEO of HOYA Corporation. I understand and respect his decision as he has completely devoted his life to the company as CEO for more than 20 years and wanted time to focus on his family. As Chairperson of the Nomination Committee, it was our duty to ensure we take on the important task of selecting a successor for the Group. The Committee launched the process of selecting the successor to current CEO Suzuki with support from external experts, to identify the qualifications and capabilities required for the next CEO to lead the company in its next phase of growth and development, while keeping its high profitability, and assessed both internal and external candidates. After a thorough process, we unanimously decided that Mr. Ikeda, with his vast leadership experience and strong background in technological development, is the best candidate for the next Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO of HOYA Corporation. I am certain that as the incoming CEO, he will do a good job in leading HOYA and further grow the business. The Board of Directors and the three comittees will continue to monitor the Group's performance to ensure we continue to increase corporate value for the company." Hiroshi Suzuki: Outgoing Representative Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) "After more than 20 years of working as CEO of Hoya Group, I have felt the need to spend more time on myself and my family and eventually decided to approach the Nomination Committee for plans to identify a successor. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and I had to urgently deal with crisis management and support our business divisions during this difficult time before deciding to retire. According to HOYA's governance system, the selection of a CEO successor was managed by the Nomination Committee. Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda is a talented engineer but at the same time he is a number- driven business leader. He has a track record in both the Information Technology Segment as well as the Life Care Segment leveraging his sense of balance in business. Over the years, we have made tremendous progress in both our Information Technology and Life Care businesses, where we focused on enhancing the profitability and expanding both business portfolios. I am confident that Mr. Ikeda has the capabilities to lead HOYA and find seeds of business which ensure the company continues to grow and perform over the next 10-20 years. I am excited to see the next phase of HOYA under his leadership that will bring the company to greater heights." 3