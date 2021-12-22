Log in
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
HOYA : Notice of Changes in Representative Executive Officers

12/22/2021 | 01:43am EST
December 22, 2021

Company

HOYA Corporation

Name

Name of

Hiroshi Suzuki, Representative

Representative

Executive Officer and CEO

(Ticker: 7741, First Section of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

Corporate Planning Office

Investor Relations

TEL03-6911-4825

Corporate Communications

TEL03-6911-4824

Notice of Changes in Representative Executive Officers

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, we have passed a resolution regarding the change of our Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of March 1, 2022.

Notes

1. Name and Title of Retiring Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer

(CEO)

Name

New position

Current Position

Director,

Hiroshi Suzuki

Director

Representative Executive Officer and

Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

2. Name and Titles of the New Representative Executive Officer and Group Chief Executive Officer

(CEO)

Name

New position

Current Position

Eiichiro Ikeda

Representative Executive Officer and

Group Chief Technology Officer

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

(CTO)

3. Reason for Perssonnel Change

Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki had expressed his resignation as Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO as of March 1, 2022, which was accepted by the Nomination Committee.

After careful consideration and discussions by the Nomination Committee, Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda, currently Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO), was selected as the incoming Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO effective as of March 1, 2022.

1

4. Brief History of the Incoming Representative Executive Officer and CEO

Name

Ownership

Brief History

Number of

(Date of Birth)

shares

Apr. 1992

Joined HOYA

Jan. 2010

General Manager of Media, Memory

Disk (MD)

Feb. 2010

Co-CEO of Memory Disk (MD) & General

Manager of Media

Sept 2010

Head of HOYA Optical Lens

Eiichiro Ikeda

June 2013

Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer

1,400

(March 17,

(COO), Information Technology

shares

1970)

June 2015

Executive Officer & COO, Information

Technology & Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Mar. 2018

Executive Officer & COO, Information &

Technology & CTO & President of HOYA Eye

Care

Mar. 2020 - Present

Executive Officer, Group Chief Technology

Officer (CTO)

5. Schedule

Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki will resign from his position as Representative Executive Officer and CEO. However, he will continue to serve as Chairperson of the Board of Directiors until the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled for late June 2022. He will officially retire from the Board of Directors upon the conclusion of the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda will assume the position of Representative Executive Officer and CEO from March 1, 2022, by resolution of the Board of Directors made today. At the 84th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June 2022, the proposal for his appointment as a director will be submitted for approval by shareholders.

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

VOX Global Japan

Koshida(Mr) +81-80-2208-9698

Sugiyama(Ms) +81-80-2042-2852

Hitomi(Ms) +81-70-3624-3081

This document is a disclosure document to the public and is not intended to solicit or act on behalf of any investment, whether in Japan or abroad, including the United States.

2

[Attachment]

Comments from the Chairperson of the Nomination Committee / Outgoing CEO / Incoming CEO

Mitsudo Urano: Lead Independent Director and Chairperson of the Nomination Committee

"About a year ago, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki had proposed plans for his resignation as Group CEO of HOYA Corporation. I understand and respect his decision as he has completely devoted his life to the company as CEO for more than 20 years and wanted time to focus on his family. As Chairperson of the Nomination Committee, it was our duty to ensure we take on the important task of selecting a successor for the Group. The Committee launched the process of selecting the successor to current CEO Suzuki with support from external experts, to identify the qualifications and capabilities required for the next CEO to lead the company in its next phase of growth and development, while keeping its high profitability, and assessed both internal and external candidates.

After a thorough process, we unanimously decided that Mr. Ikeda, with his vast leadership experience and strong background in technological development, is the best candidate for the next Representative Executive Officer and Group CEO of HOYA Corporation. I am certain that as the incoming CEO, he will do a good job in leading HOYA and further grow the business. The Board of Directors and the three comittees will continue to monitor the Group's performance to ensure we continue to increase corporate value for the company."

Hiroshi Suzuki: Outgoing Representative Executive Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

"After more than 20 years of working as CEO of Hoya Group, I have felt the need to spend more time on myself and my family and eventually decided to approach the Nomination Committee for plans to identify a successor. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and I had to urgently deal with crisis management and support our business divisions during this difficult time before deciding to retire. According to HOYA's governance system, the selection of a CEO successor was managed by the Nomination Committee. Mr. Eiichiro Ikeda is a talented engineer but at the same time he is a number- driven business leader. He has a track record in both the Information Technology Segment as well as the Life Care Segment leveraging his sense of balance in business. Over the years, we have made tremendous progress in both our Information Technology and Life Care businesses, where we focused on enhancing the profitability and expanding both business portfolios. I am confident that Mr. Ikeda has the capabilities to lead HOYA and find seeds of business which ensure the company continues to grow and perform over the next 10-20 years. I am excited to see the next phase of HOYA under his leadership that will bring the company to greater heights."

3

Eiichiro Ikeda: Current Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and incoming Representative Executive

Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

"From March 1, 2022, the Nomination Committee has appointed me to take on the important leadership role as CEO for HOYA Group. Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to our CEO, Mr. Hiroshi Suzuki for his leadership over the past 20 years. He has successfully refined HOYA's management structure and expanded the business by making our portfolios more robust. As the incoming CEO, I hope to continue his legacy and ensure the continued growth of HOYA Group.

Up until now, we have positioned our Information Technology Business as the "Cash Cow" and the Life Care Business as the key growth driver for the company. As such, over the past 10 years we have been able to expand the Life Care Business to a certain scale. Going forward, I hope to focus on our business portfolio strategy by investing in businesses that have high-growth potential, regardless of its segment. In addition, we will also accelerate developing new businesses through R&D and mergers and acquisitions.

Next, I am willing to drive ESG/Sustainability within the company. In addition to our current initiatives to strengthen our Governance (G) pillar, we will also actively implement initiatives of the Sustainability agenda in the Environment (E) and Social (S) pillars that will contribute to our mid-to-long term enhancement of corporate value.

Finally, as People are our greatest asset, my goal is to further develop a culture to empower employees to always be encouraged to take on new challenges and try new things. The executive leadership team will continue to create an environment for everyone to feel motivated and grow their careers together with HOYA."

4

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 06:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
