HOYA Corporation    7741

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HOYA : Notice of Company Split (Short-form Absorption Type) involving HOYA and Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

02/24/2021 | 04:32am EST
February 24, 2021

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone: +81(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice of Company Split (Short-form Absorption Type) involving HOYA and Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

Today HOYA Corporation ("HOYA") has decided to transfer a part of the Company's business to Life-Care Axis Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Life-Care Axis"), a consolidated subsidiary of HOYA, through an absorption-type company split (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Split") with an effective date of April 1, 2021 (scheduled).

Since this is a short and simple absorption-type company split involving a consolidated subsidiary, certain disclosure items and details have been omitted.

1Purpose of this Company Split

HOYA is transferring its contact lens care product sales business to Life-Care Axis and reorganizing the organization for the purpose of optimizing the Group's management resources.

2Outline of this Company Split

(1) Schedule

Decision made to effectuate the Company Split

February 24, 2021

Conclusion of the company split agreement

February 24, 2021

Effective date of the company split

April 1, 2021 (planned)

(Note) As the Company Split falls under the category of a short-form absorption-type split as stipulated in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for HOYA, and a simplified absorption-type split as stipulated in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for Life-Care Axis, both companies plan to carry out the Company Split without a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders.

  • (2) Method of this Company Split

    This Company Split will be an absorption-type company split where HOYA being the splitting company and Life-Care Axis being the succeeding company.

  • (3) Allotment that results from this Company Split

    There will be no consideration to be paid from HOYA to Life-Care Axis as a result of this Company Split.

  • (4) Handling of share options and bonds with share options

    This item is not applicable.

  • (5) Increase or decrease in capital relating to this Company Sprit

There will be no increase or decrease in capital at HOYA as a result of this Company Split.

(6)Rights and Obligations to be taken over by the Succeeding Company

Life-Care Axis will succeed from HOYA the rights and obligations based on contract etc. deemed necessary for the execution of the business subject to the Company Split, to the extent stipulated in the absorption-type demerger agreement. In the event that Life-Care Axis succeeds to any liabilities, it will do so through the method of superimposed assumption of liabilities.

(7) Prospects of Performing Obligations

There is no concern with respect to Life-Care Axis and HOYA performing their obligations after this Company Split.

3Outline of the Parties Involved in this Company Split (as of September 30, 2020)

Succeeding company

Splitting company

(1) Company Name

Life-Care Axis Corporation

HOYA Corporation

(2) Location of

Headquarters

3-38-34, Asagaya Minami, Suginami-ku, Tokyo

6-10-1, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

(3) Name/Position of

Representative

Yuta Suzuki, Representative Director

Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(4) Business

Sales of contact lenses and its accessories, etc.

Manufacturing, sales and associated services in the fields of Electronics, Imaging, Health Care and Medical.

(5) Capital

10,000,000 yen

6,264,201,967 yen

(6) Date of Incorporation

January 14, 2014

August 23, 1944

(7) Number of Issued

Shares

20 shares

375,881,120 shares

(8) Account Settlement

March 31

March 31

(9) Major Shareholders and their respective Shareholding Ratio

HOYA Corporation

100%

The Master Trust Bank of Japan (Trustee) 8.39%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trustee) 5.33%

SSBTC Client Omnibus Account 3.48%

JP Morgan Chase Bank 385632 3.47%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trustee 5) 2.20%

(10) Financial Results for the year ended March, 2020 (Japanese yen)

Japanese GAAP

Consolidated basisIFRS

Total Equity

83 million

629,265 million

Total Assets

287 million

811,008 million

Equity attributable to owners of the Company per Share

4,194,041.45

1,720.11

Revenue

892 million

576,546 million

Operating income

16 million

147,268 million (Profit before tax)

Ordinary income

16 million

-

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

10 million

114,406 million

Basic Earnings per Share

535,089.4

303.27

4Outline of the Business to be Succeeded

  • (1) Business of the Departments

    Sales of contact lens care products

  • (2) Business Performance of the Department

    Sales for the year ended March 2020: 1,408 million yen

  • (3) Items and Amount of Assets and Liabilities to be Succeeded (as of December 31, 2020)

There are no assets and liabilities to be succeeded.

5Status after this Company Split

There will be no change to trading names, main office, representative, business lines, paid-in capital or end of fiscal year as a result of this Company Split.

6Outlook

There will be no impact to HOYA's financial performance since this Company Split is between HOYA and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOYA.

(For reference) Forecast of FY2020 and results of FY2019 (million yen)

Revenue

Profit before tax

Profit

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

Basic earnings per share (yen)

Forecast (FY2020)

541,000

156,000

124,500

124,500

333.02

Actual result (FY 2019)

576,546

147,268

114,587

114,406

303.27

-END-

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact via the below email address.

h-ir@hoya.com

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
