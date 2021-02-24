HOYA : Notice of Company Split (Short-form Absorption Type) involving HOYA and Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company

February 24, 2021
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Corporate Development Office
Telephone: +81(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)
Notice of Company Split (Short-form Absorption Type) involving HOYA and Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Company
Today HOYA Corporation ("HOYA") has decided to transfer a part of the Company's business to Life-Care Axis Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "Life-Care Axis"), a consolidated subsidiary of HOYA, through an absorption-type company split (hereinafter referred to as the "Company Split") with an effective date of April 1, 2021 (scheduled).
Since this is a short and simple absorption-type company split involving a consolidated subsidiary, certain disclosure items and details have been omitted.
1．Purpose of this Company Split
HOYA is transferring its contact lens care product sales business to Life-Care Axis and reorganizing the organization for the purpose of optimizing the Group's management resources.
2．Outline of this Company Split
(1) Schedule
|
Decision made to effectuate the Company Split
|
February 24, 2021
|
Conclusion of the company split agreement
|
February 24, 2021
|
Effective date of the company split
|
April 1, 2021 (planned)
(Note) As the Company Split falls under the category of a short-form absorption-type split as stipulated in Article 796, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act for HOYA, and a simplified absorption-type split as stipulated in Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act for Life-Care Axis, both companies plan to carry out the Company Split without a resolution at a general meeting of shareholders.
-
(2) Method of this Company Split
This Company Split will be an absorption-type company split where HOYA being the splitting company and Life-Care Axis being the succeeding company.
-
(3) Allotment that results from this Company Split
There will be no consideration to be paid from HOYA to Life-Care Axis as a result of this Company Split.
-
(4) Handling of share options and bonds with share options
This item is not applicable.
-
(5) Increase or decrease in capital relating to this Company Sprit
There will be no increase or decrease in capital at HOYA as a result of this Company Split.
(6)Rights and Obligations to be taken over by the Succeeding Company
Life-Care Axis will succeed from HOYA the rights and obligations based on contract etc. deemed necessary for the execution of the business subject to the Company Split, to the extent stipulated in the absorption-type demerger agreement. In the event that Life-Care Axis succeeds to any liabilities, it will do so through the method of superimposed assumption of liabilities.
(7) Prospects of Performing Obligations
There is no concern with respect to Life-Care Axis and HOYA performing their obligations after this Company Split.
3．Outline of the Parties Involved in this Company Split (as of September 30, 2020)
|
Succeeding company
|
Splitting company
|
(1) Company Name
|
Life-Care Axis Corporation
|
HOYA Corporation
|
(2) Location of
Headquarters
|
3-38-34, Asagaya Minami, Suginami-ku, Tokyo
|
6-10-1, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
|
(3) Name/Position of
Representative
|
Yuta Suzuki, Representative Director
|
Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO
|
(4) Business
|
Sales of contact lenses and its accessories, etc.
|
Manufacturing, sales and associated services in the fields of Electronics, Imaging, Health Care and Medical.
|
(5) Capital
|
10,000,000 yen
|
6,264,201,967 yen
|
(6) Date of Incorporation
|
January 14, 2014
|
August 23, 1944
|
(7) Number of Issued
Shares
|
20 shares
|
375,881,120 shares
|
(8) Account Settlement
|
March 31
|
March 31
|
(9) Major Shareholders and their respective Shareholding Ratio
|
HOYA Corporation
100%
|
The Master Trust Bank of Japan (Trustee) 8.39%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trustee) 5.33%
SSBTC Client Omnibus Account 3.48%
JP Morgan Chase Bank 385632 3.47%
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trustee 5) 2.20%
|
(10) Financial Results for the year ended March, 2020 (Japanese yen)
|
Japanese GAAP
|
Consolidated basis・IFRS
|
Total Equity
|
83 million
|
629,265 million
|
Total Assets
|
287 million
|
811,008 million
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company per Share
|
4,194,041.45
|
1,720.11
|
Revenue
|
892 million
|
576,546 million
|
Operating income
|
16 million
|
147,268 million (Profit before tax)
|
Ordinary income
|
16 million
|
-
|
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
10 million
|
114,406 million
|
Basic Earnings per Share
|
535,089.4
|
303.27
4．Outline of the Business to be Succeeded
-
(1) Business of the Departments
Sales of contact lens care products
-
(2) Business Performance of the Department
Sales for the year ended March 2020: 1,408 million yen
-
(3) Items and Amount of Assets and Liabilities to be Succeeded (as of December 31, 2020)
There are no assets and liabilities to be succeeded.
5．Status after this Company Split
There will be no change to trading names, main office, representative, business lines, paid-in capital or end of fiscal year as a result of this Company Split.
6．Outlook
There will be no impact to HOYA's financial performance since this Company Split is between HOYA and a wholly-owned subsidiary of HOYA.
(For reference) Forecast of FY2020 and results of FY2019 (million yen)
|
Revenue
|
Profit before tax
|
Profit
|
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
|
Basic earnings per share (yen)
|
Forecast (FY2020)
|
541,000
|
156,000
|
124,500
|
124,500
|
333.02
|
Actual result (FY 2019)
|
576,546
|
147,268
|
114,587
|
114,406
|
303.27
-END-
For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact via the below email address.
h-ir@hoya.com