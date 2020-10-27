HOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase

October 27, 2020
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO
(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: Corporate Development Office
Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)
Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase
（Based on Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan）
HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced that a resolution was made at the Board of Directors meeting on matters pertaining to a share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.
1. Reason for Share Repurchase
The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.
2. Outline of Share Repurchase
(1) Class of share to be repurchased:
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased:
-
Total amount to be paid for repurchase:
-
Period of share repurchase:
-
Method of repurchase:
-
Others:
Common stock issued by Hoya Corporation 4million shares (maximum)
（1.07% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock）
40billion yen (maximum)
October 28, 2020 through January 20, 2021 Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders benefit