HOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase

10/27/2020 | 12:35am EDT

October 27, 2020

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Hiroshi Suzuki, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Corporate Development Office

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4825(IR)/6911-4824(PR)

Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase

Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced that a resolution was made at the Board of Directors meeting on matters pertaining to a share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.

1. Reason for Share Repurchase

The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.

2. Outline of Share Repurchase

(1) Class of share to be repurchased:

(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased:

  1. Total amount to be paid for repurchase:
  2. Period of share repurchase:
  3. Method of repurchase:
  4. Others:

Common stock issued by Hoya Corporation 4million shares (maximum)

1.07% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock

40billion yen (maximum)

October 28, 2020 through January 20, 2021 Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders benefit

For reference (as of October 27, 2020)

Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock

374,863,049

Number of shares of treasury stock

1,018,051

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:34:07 UTC

