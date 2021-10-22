HOYA : Notice of Signing of Joint Venture Contract (Consolidated Subsidiary)

October 22, 2021 Company Name HOYA Corporation Name of Hiroshi Suzuki, Representative Representative Executive Officer and CEO (Ticker: 7741, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Investor Relations TEL03-6911-4825 Public Relations TEL03-6911-4824

Notice of Signing of Joint Venture Contract (Consolidated Subsidiary)

We have executed a joint venture agreement with a division of the BOE Group (Beijing BOE Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.)("BOE"), to initiate the formation of a joint venture company in China. The joint venture will involve our Flat Panel Display (FPD) business unit. Together with BOE, we plan to establish a joint venture company, the completion of which is subject to the occurrence of certain activities and conditions, including the execution of various ancillary and supporting agreements and the obtaining of legal and regulatory clearances with Chinese and other relevant jurisdictional authorities.

We hereby provide the following information.

Notes

1.Purpose of Incorporation of Joint Venture Company

Demand for FPD photomasks, which are essential components for the manufacture of LCDs/OLEDs for TVs, smartphones, PCs, etc., is expected to increase as the medium-tolong-term panel market in the Chinese market grows. Accordingly, we have decided to pursue a FPD joint venture in China with BOE, a major Chinese panel manufacturer, with the intention to enhance the manufacturing production capacity of FPD photomasks in China.

2.Outline of the Joint Venture