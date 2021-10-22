HOYA : Notice of Signing of Joint Venture Contract (Consolidated Subsidiary)
10/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
October 22, 2021
Company Name
HOYA Corporation
Name of
Hiroshi Suzuki, Representative
Representative
Executive Officer and CEO
(Ticker: 7741, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact
Investor Relations TEL03-6911-4825
Public Relations TEL03-6911-4824
Notice of Signing of Joint Venture Contract (Consolidated Subsidiary)
We have executed a joint venture agreement with a division of the BOE Group (Beijing BOE Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.)("BOE"), to initiate the formation of a joint venture company in China. The joint venture will involve our Flat Panel Display (FPD) business unit. Together with BOE, we plan to establish a joint venture company, the completion of which is subject to the occurrence of certain activities and conditions, including the execution of various ancillary and supporting agreements and the obtaining of legal and regulatory clearances with Chinese and other relevant jurisdictional authorities.
We hereby provide the following information.
Notes
1.Purpose of Incorporation of Joint Venture Company
Demand for FPD photomasks, which are essential components for the manufacture of LCDs/OLEDs for TVs, smartphones, PCs, etc., is expected to increase as the medium-tolong-term panel market in the Chinese market grows. Accordingly, we have decided to pursue a FPD joint venture in China with BOE, a major Chinese panel manufacturer, with the intention to enhance the manufacturing production capacity of FPD photomasks in China.
