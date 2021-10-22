Log in
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
HOYA : Notice of Signing of Joint Venture Contract (Consolidated Subsidiary)

10/22/2021 | 02:04am EDT
October 22, 2021

Company Name

HOYA Corporation

Name of

Hiroshi Suzuki, Representative

Representative

Executive Officer and CEO

(Ticker: 7741, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

Investor Relations TEL03-6911-4825

Public Relations TEL03-6911-4824

Notice of Signing of Joint Venture Contract (Consolidated Subsidiary)

We have executed a joint venture agreement with a division of the BOE Group (Beijing BOE Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.)("BOE"), to initiate the formation of a joint venture company in China. The joint venture will involve our Flat Panel Display (FPD) business unit. Together with BOE, we plan to establish a joint venture company, the completion of which is subject to the occurrence of certain activities and conditions, including the execution of various ancillary and supporting agreements and the obtaining of legal and regulatory clearances with Chinese and other relevant jurisdictional authorities.

We hereby provide the following information.

Notes

1.Purpose of Incorporation of Joint Venture Company

Demand for FPD photomasks, which are essential components for the manufacture of LCDs/OLEDs for TVs, smartphones, PCs, etc., is expected to increase as the medium-tolong-term panel market in the Chinese market grows. Accordingly, we have decided to pursue a FPD joint venture in China with BOE, a major Chinese panel manufacturer, with the intention to enhance the manufacturing production capacity of FPD photomasks in China.

2.Outline of the Joint Venture

Name

TBD

Address

Chongqing, People's Republic of China

Representative

TBD

Date of Incorporation

TBD

Number of employees

TBD

Description of Businesses

Manufacture and sales of FPD photomasks

Paid-in Capital

RMB 1 billion

Net assets

TBD

Total assets

TBD

Investment ratio

HOYA 60%, BOE 40%

1

3.Outline of the Partner.

Name of the counterparty

Beijing BOE Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.(BOEVT) (*1)

to the joint venture

agreement

Controller of BOEVT

BOE Group

Address

Beijing, People's Republic of China

Representative

Chen Yanshun, Chairman of Executive Committee

Date of Establishment

April 1993

Number of employees

76,459 (as of December 2020)

Description of Businesses

Manufacturing and sales of electronic components such as liquid crystal

panels and organic EL panels

Paid-in Capital

34,798,398,763 RMB (as of December 2020)

Major shareholders and

Beijing State-owned Capital Management Center 11.68%

percentage of shares

The Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company 5.88%

Beijing BOE Investment Development Co., Ltd 2.36%

Capital

Not applicable.

relationship

Relationship between a

Personnel

Not applicable.

relationship

listed company and the

Business

We and our subsidiaries sell products to BOE and BOE

company

relationship

subsidiaries.

Status as a related

Not applicable.

party

Selected Financial Information (RMB)

FY12/18

FY12/19

FY12/20

Consolidated net assets

85,856,748,703

95,058,129,055

103,276,766,835

Consolidated total assets

304,028,491,385

340,412,203,308

424,256,806,331

Consolidated net assets per share

-

-

2.56

Consolidated net sales

97,108,864,935

116,059,590,164

135,552,569,729

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,435,127,975

1,918,643,871

5,035,627,952

Consolidated net income per share

0.10

0.05

0.13

Dividend per share

0.03

0.02

0.01

*1. The information of Beijing BOE Vision Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is not available. Therefore, the information set forth above refers to that of the BOE Group, unless otherwise specified.

4.Future Schedule

Date of decision by the representative executive officer

October 22, 2021

Date of the joint venture agreement

October 22, 2021

Date of establishment of joint venture

TBD

Commencement date of operations of the joint venture

TBD

5. Effect on earnings

We do not expect any material effect on the consolidated results for the year ended March 31, 2022, and we will disclose impacts on financial results in the future as they may occur.

This document is a disclosure document to the public and is not intended to solicit or act on behalf of any investor, whether in Japan or abroad, including the United States.

2

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
