HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Dec.31,2020 (with Transcript)

Presentation

Moderator: The Company's speakers today include CEO Hiroshi Suzuki, CFO Ryo Hirooka, and CTO Eiichiro Ikeda.

Today's agenda is as follows. First, Hirooka will present the third-quarter financial results. Then, Ikeda will give an overview of the IT Business. Finally, Suzuki will give an overview of the Life Care Business and an overall summary. The remaining time will be spent on Q&A, and we plan to end the meeting at 4:00 PM.

For those of you who are joining on your PC today, please see the materials that are shared on the screen.

CFO Hirooka will now give a presentation.

Hirooka: This is Hirooka, CFO. Thanks.

I will explain the results for this three-month period.

For the overall results, revenue was JPY146.9 billion, up JPY0.4 billion YoY. Pretax profit was JPY45.8 billion, up JPY7.5 billion, or 20%, YoY. Net profit was JPY36.9 billion, up JPY7.3 billion, or 25%, YoY.

The overall result was that revenue was flat, returning to the pre-COVID-19 level, while profits increased.