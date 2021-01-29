Log in
HOYA Corporation    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Dec.31,2020 (with Transcript)

01/29/2021 | 09:34pm EST
HOYA CORPORATION

Q3 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

January 28, 2021

Event Summary

[Company Name]

HOYA CORPORATION

[Company ID]

7741-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Q3 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2021

[Fiscal Period]

FY2020 Q3

[Date]

January 28, 2021

[Number of Pages]

29

[Time]

15:00 - 16:00

(Total: 60 minutes, Presentation: 46 minutes, Q&A: 14 minutes)

[Venue]

Webcast

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

300

[Number of Speakers]

3

Hiroshi Suzuki

Representative Executive Officer, President

& CEO

Ryo Hirooka

Representative Executive Officer & CFO

Eiichiro Ikeda

Executive Officer & CTO

[Analyst Names]*

Masahiro Shibano

Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Ryosuke Katsura

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Richard Kaye

Comgest Asset Management Japan Ltd.

Presentation

Moderator: The Company's speakers today include CEO Hiroshi Suzuki, CFO Ryo Hirooka, and CTO Eiichiro Ikeda.

Today's agenda is as follows. First, Hirooka will present the third-quarter financial results. Then, Ikeda will give an overview of the IT Business. Finally, Suzuki will give an overview of the Life Care Business and an overall summary. The remaining time will be spent on Q&A, and we plan to end the meeting at 4:00 PM.

For those of you who are joining on your PC today, please see the materials that are shared on the screen.

CFO Hirooka will now give a presentation.

Hirooka: This is Hirooka, CFO. Thanks.

I will explain the results for this three-month period.

For the overall results, revenue was JPY146.9 billion, up JPY0.4 billion YoY. Pretax profit was JPY45.8 billion, up JPY7.5 billion, or 20%, YoY. Net profit was JPY36.9 billion, up JPY7.3 billion, or 25%, YoY.

The overall result was that revenue was flat, returning to the pre-COVID-19 level, while profits increased.

Next, here is the forex impact.

The impact from forex translation was negative JPY2.5 billion on revenue. Earlier, I mentioned that revenue was up JPY0.4 billion. On an actual basis, if forex were the same as last year, then revenue would be up JPY2.9 billion with an actual growth rate of 2%.

The impact was negative JPY1 billion for pretax profit and net profit, respectively. If JPY1 billion were added back to the figures explained earlier, then on an actual basis, pretax profit would be up JPY8.5 billion and net profit would be up JPY8.2 billion.

As you can see in the key currency table, the JPY appreciated against the USD and THB, while it depreciated against the EUR. Naturally, the JPY depreciating against the EUR would be positive for the Company, but this positive is more than offset by the JPY appreciating against the USD and THB in terms of profits.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 02:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 5 222 M 5 222 M
Net income 2021 125 B 1 189 M 1 189 M
Net cash 2021 301 B 2 870 M 2 870 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,1x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 4 982 B 47 579 M 47 560 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,56x
EV / Sales 2022 7,56x
Nbr of Employees 36 795
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HOYA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13 966,07 JPY
Last Close Price 13 395,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION-6.13%46 162
ABBOTT LABORATORIES12.88%206 276
MEDTRONIC PLC-4.96%154 483
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.62%74 519
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.68%42 310
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.25%39 410
