    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
HOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Jun.30,2021 (with Transcript)

07/31/2021 | 08:32am EDT
HOYA CORPORATION

Q1 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

July 29, 2021

Event Summary

[Company Name]

HOYA CORPORATION

[Company ID]

7741-QCODE

[Event Language]

JPN

[Event Type]

Earnings Announcement

[Event Name]

Q1 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

[Fiscal Period]

FY2021 Q1

[Date]

July 29, 2021

[Number of Pages]

19

[Time]

15:00 - 15:47

(Total: 47 minutes, Presentation: 19 minutes, Q&A: 28 minutes)

[Venue]

Webcast

[Venue Size]

[Participants]

300

[Number of Speakers]

4

Hiroshi Suzuki

Representative Executive Officer, President

and CEO

Ryo Hirooka

Representative Executive Officer, CFO

Eiichiro Ikeda

Executive Officer, CTO

[Analyst Names]*

Damian Thong

Macquarie Capital Securities (Japan) Limited

Masashiro Shibano

Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

Ryosuke Katsura

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Yu Yoshida

CLSA Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

*Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

1

Presentation

Moderator: Now that the time has come, HOYA CORPORATION will begin the first quarter financial results briefing for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the meeting will continue to be held via web conference. Please note that, depending on the communication environment, it may be difficult to hear the conversation, or it may be temporarily interrupted.

Today's attendees are Hiroshi Suzuki, CEO; Ryo Hirooka, CFO; and Eiichiro Ikeda, CTO.

Today, Mr. Hirooka will explain the first quarter financial results and overview of major businesses, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Hirooka, CFO, will now explain.

Hirooka: I will now explain the financial results for the first quarter. First, I will explain 4 key points in the overall picture of how the HOYA Group as a whole performed.

Firstly, we had the highest sales and profits ever.

Secondly, regarding the business in the Life Care segment, the results of the segment as a whole has returned to pre-Covid levels.

2

Thirdly, the HDD substrate was performing well.

Fourthly, EUV blanks continued to perform well. Although there were many things that happened in each business, these 4 points are the highlights of the first quarter overall.

The next page explains the financial overview.

Sales were JPY158 billion, profit before tax was JPY51 billion, net profit was JPY41.3 billion, and for the reference indicator, the profit from ordinary operating activities was JPY49.4 billion.

If I may add 1 more thing, the profit before tax is larger than the profit from ordinary operating activities, but this is mainly due to the foreign exchange gain of less than JPY1.6 billion in this quarter.

3

On the next page, we will discuss the Life Care segment.

Sales were JPY96.8 billion, JPY21.8 billion in profit before taxes, and JPY20.6 billion in profit from ordinary operating activities.

Since the first quarter of last year fell significantly due to the coronavirus, I don't think it would be helpful for you to look at the YoY numbers too much. Therefore, the second point in this supplement is written as a reference to compare the results with the first quarter of 2019 on a currency neutral basis.

As you can see, on a currency neutral basis, revenue was positive 1% and profit before taxes was positive 26%. This means that sales have recovered, and profits have increased.

Additionally, profit before taxes is 26%, but about half of that is due to the foreign exchange gains I mentioned earlier, which are mainly generated in the Life Care business. In terms of profit from normal operating activities, half of the 26%, or around 13% compared to 2019, is the real growth.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 12:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 627 B 5 717 M 5 717 M
Net income 2022 155 B 1 414 M 1 414 M
Net cash 2022 357 B 3 253 M 3 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,6x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 5 683 B 51 775 M 51 809 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,49x
EV / Sales 2023 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 37 245
Free-Float 97,4%
