HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2020

2. Results of Operations

1) General Overview

HOYA Group sales for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (three months from July 1 to September 30, 2020) amounted to 140,313 million yen, a decrease of 9.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (three months from July 1 to September 30, 2019).

Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 40,193 million yen, and quarterly profit amounted to 31,841 million yen, down 9.1% respectively.

The quarterly profit margin before tax was 28.6%, maintaining the same level as the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the second quarter or the same quarter of the previous year.

In the Life Care business, sales of eyeglass lenses, a healthcare-related product, declined slightly, while sales of contact lenses declined.

In medical-related products, sales of medical endoscopes and intraocular lenses for cataracts declined, and overall sales in the Life Care segment declined.

In the Information Technology business, sales of mask blanks for semiconductors for electronics-related products increased significantly, sales of photomasks for FPDs decreased, and sales of glass substrates for hard disks decreased. Sales of imaging-related products declined. As a result, overall sales in the Information Technology business decreased.

2) Segment Overview

The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)

Life Care

Demand for eyeglass lenses gradually recovered as governments eased their economic activity restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, although there were differences among countries and regions. As a result, our sales recovered to almost the same level as the previous year.

Sales of contact lenses declined due to a last-minute surge in demand before the consumption tax hike in the previous year, despite a recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Sales of medical endoscopes have been on a recovery trend, but sales declined due to large orders received in Europe in the previous year and other factors.

Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts declined, despite a recovery trend in sales revenue, mainly overseas.

As a result, sales in the Life Care segment amounted to 90,128 million yen, a decrease of 10.2%. Segment profit decreased by 14.1% to 17,735 million yen.

Information Technology

Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors increased significantly due to brisk research and development in cutting- edge products, including products for EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet), and our capturing demand for the launch of mass- production.

As for photomasks for FPDs, there was a trend for customers to prioritize mass production activities due to the rise in TV panel market prices stemming from working from home and learning from home demand. As a result, demand for photomasks for research and development decreased, resulting in a decrease in sales.

In hard disk glass substrates, sales of 3.5-inch products, which are expected to grow significantly in the future, increased robustly due to continued strong demand for near-line applications at end customers, which are data centers.

On the other hand, sales of 2.5-inch products declined due to the acceleration of the replacement of HDDs (Hard Disk Drive) with SSDs (Solid State Drive) and other factors, resulting in a decrease in sales for the segment as a whole.