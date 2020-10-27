Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  HOYA Corporation    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 10/26
11785 JPY   -1.09%
12:35aHOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2020
PU
12:35aHOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase
PU
12:35aHOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2020
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:35am EDT

October 27, 2020

Quarterly Report

2nd Quarter : 3 months ended September 30, 2020

Interim(1st Half) : 6 months ended September 30, 2020

Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)

Part .1

2nd Quarter : from July 1 to September 30, 2020
  1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
  2. Results of Operations : p.2
  3. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
    2. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
    3. Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
    4. Segment Information : p.8

ReferenceSupplementary data for 2nd Quarter : p.11

Part .2

Interim(1st Half) : from April to September 30, 2020
  1. Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.12
  2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.13
    2. Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.15
    3. Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.16
    4. Segment Information : p.17

ReferenceSupplementary data for Interim Period : p.20

Notes:

  1. HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
  2. These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.

HOYA CORPORATION

This report is provided solely for the information of professional analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc.

We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report.

Part.1

October 27, 2020

1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights

HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Performance for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2020 (All operations *Notes)

( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)

Three months ended

Variance

(1)Revenue and Profit before tax

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2020

(%)

Revenue

154,129

140,313

-9.0

Profit before tax

44,221

40,193

-9.1

Ratio of profit before tax(%)

28.7%

28.6%

Profit for the quarter

35,032

31,841

-9.1

Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)

22.7%

22.7%

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

34,866

31,846

-8.7

Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)

22.6%

22.7%

Basic earnings per share (yen)

92.45

84.97

Diluted earnings per share (yen)

92.29

84.83

As of

(2)Financial Position

Jun. 30, 2020

Sep. 30, 2020

Total assets

787,606

825,941

Total equity

637,183

663,597

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

653,078

679,226

Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company

82.9%

82.2%

Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)

1,742.64

1,812.22

Three months ended

(3) Conditions of Cash Flows

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2020

Net cash generated from operating activities

44,653

48,354

Net cash used in investing activities

-11,080

-8,698

Free cash flow

33,573

39,656

Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities

-7,465

-1,844

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

298,430

337,444

2.Dividends per Share

Year ended/ending

Mar.31,2020

Mar.31,2021

Interim (Yen)

45.00

45.00

Year-end (Yen)

45.00

TBD

Annual (Yen)

90.00

TBD

3.Other

Three months ended

Sep. 30, 2019

Sep. 30, 2020

Capital expenditure

12,602

11,251

R&D expenses

6,513

6,047

Notes:

"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates.

-1-

2. Results of Operations

1) General Overview

HOYA Group sales for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (three months from July 1 to September 30, 2020) amounted to 140,313 million yen, a decrease of 9.0% from the same period of the previous fiscal year (three months from July 1 to September 30, 2019).

Quarterly profit before tax amounted to 40,193 million yen, and quarterly profit amounted to 31,841 million yen, down 9.1% respectively.

The quarterly profit margin before tax was 28.6%, maintaining the same level as the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Disclosed figures and change ratios are for businesses with continuing operations. There were no discontinued businesses in the second quarter or the same quarter of the previous year.

In the Life Care business, sales of eyeglass lenses, a healthcare-related product, declined slightly, while sales of contact lenses declined.

In medical-related products, sales of medical endoscopes and intraocular lenses for cataracts declined, and overall sales in the Life Care segment declined.

In the Information Technology business, sales of mask blanks for semiconductors for electronics-related products increased significantly, sales of photomasks for FPDs decreased, and sales of glass substrates for hard disks decreased. Sales of imaging-related products declined. As a result, overall sales in the Information Technology business decreased.

2) Segment Overview

The following discusses results by reportable segment. (Segment sales represent sales to external customers.)

Life Care

Demand for eyeglass lenses gradually recovered as governments eased their economic activity restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, although there were differences among countries and regions. As a result, our sales recovered to almost the same level as the previous year.

Sales of contact lenses declined due to a last-minute surge in demand before the consumption tax hike in the previous year, despite a recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Sales of medical endoscopes have been on a recovery trend, but sales declined due to large orders received in Europe in the previous year and other factors.

Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts declined, despite a recovery trend in sales revenue, mainly overseas.

As a result, sales in the Life Care segment amounted to 90,128 million yen, a decrease of 10.2%. Segment profit decreased by 14.1% to 17,735 million yen.

Information Technology

Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors increased significantly due to brisk research and development in cutting- edge products, including products for EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet), and our capturing demand for the launch of mass- production.

As for photomasks for FPDs, there was a trend for customers to prioritize mass production activities due to the rise in TV panel market prices stemming from working from home and learning from home demand. As a result, demand for photomasks for research and development decreased, resulting in a decrease in sales.

In hard disk glass substrates, sales of 3.5-inch products, which are expected to grow significantly in the future, increased robustly due to continued strong demand for near-line applications at end customers, which are data centers.

On the other hand, sales of 2.5-inch products declined due to the acceleration of the replacement of HDDs (Hard Disk Drive) with SSDs (Solid State Drive) and other factors, resulting in a decrease in sales for the segment as a whole.

-2-

In lenses for cameras, in addition to erosion by smartphones for both digital cameras and interchangeable lenses, sales of lenses for cameras declined due to a decline in demand and sales for camera products caused by factors such as restrictions on outings caused by the impact of COVID-19 and a decrease in the number of photo-taking opportunities.

As a result, sales of lenses for cameras also declined, resulting in an overall decline in sales.

As a result, sales in the Information Technology segment decreased by 6.6% to 48,954 million yen. Segment profit decreased by 8.0% to 22,369 million yen.

Other

The Other businesses consist mainly of speech synthesis software business, information system services business, and new businesses. Sales in the Other business decreased by 4.8% to 1,231 million yen. Segment profit decreased by 44.7% to 127 million yen.

3) Subsequent events

Resolution on cash dividends

On October 27, 2020, a resolution was made by the HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company")'s board of directors for the payment of a cash dividend to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020 of 16,866 million yen (45 yen per common share).

Resolution on Share Repurchase

On October 27, 2020, a resolution was made by The Company's board of directors for share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.

The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.

(1)

Class of share to be repurchased

Common stock issued by The Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be repurchased

4 million shares (maximum)

1.07% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock

(3)

Total amount to be paid for repurchase

40 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

October 28, 2020 through Janurary 20, 2021

(5)

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract

(6)

Others

Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders benefit

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 04:34:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOYA CORPORATION
12:35aHOYA : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2020
PU
12:35aHOYA : Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase
PU
12:35aHOYA : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Sep.30,2020
PU
10/23HOYA CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release
09/30HOYA : Notice of the Results of the 82th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholder..
PU
09/29HOYA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/24Nikkei succumbs to global pressure as pandemic worries resurface
RE
09/24Nikkei slips after Wall St retreats as data signals slow recovery
RE
09/14South Korea government, Samsung team up for self-sufficiency after Japan expo..
RE
09/11HOYA : Financial Statements For the Year Ended 31 March 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 5 219 M 5 219 M
Net income 2021 121 B 1 151 M 1 151 M
Net cash 2021 348 B 3 327 M 3 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 4 417 B 42 115 M 42 165 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,44x
EV / Sales 2022 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 36 795
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HOYA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 12 192,86 JPY
Last Close Price 11 785,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION12.78%42 617
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.10%190 845
MEDTRONIC PLC-1.79%149 794
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-11.65%69 650
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.03%41 050
DEXCOM, INC.87.89%39 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group