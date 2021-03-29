Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  HOYA Corporation    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HOYA : Confirm the Long Term Technical Collaboration and Supply Agreement Related to Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems

03/29/2021 | 04:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOYA Confirm the Long Term Technical Collaboration and Supply

Agreement Related to Endoscopic Ultrasound Systems

Tokyo March 29 (Mon), 2021.

HOYA Corporation (TSE:7741, "HOYA") today confirms that the five year contract announced on July 6, 2020 for technical collaboration and supply of diagnostics ultrasound systems and ultrasound sensor with Hitachi, will become effective as of March 31st of 2021.

EUS consists of a diagnostic ultrasound system and ultrasound flexible endoscopes, and is used for examinations to evaluate the cancer staging in the liver, pancreas and bronchus. PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group delivering endo-imaging solutions.

Hitachi concluded an absorption-type company split agreement regarding the transfer of its diagnostic imaging-related business (CT, MRI, X-ray Systems, Ultrasound and electronic health records) to FUJIFILM Corporation, and has announced to set the closing date of share transfer, which had not yet been decided, to March 31, 2021, and this agreement will be valid after such transfer.

Certainly this long-term agreement is not only limited to the cooperation for the next five years but also contains a long-term availability of spare-parts beyond the terms of this agreement in order to provide best service to our customers.

Gerald Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical, HOYA Corporation, stated, "We are honored to continue our alliance with Hitachi which began with joint research in 1983 leading to the first commercial launch of our EUS in 1990. The Hitachi ultrasound technology is globally recognized as an important standard in EUS with high-quality imaging, advanced software modalities, and ease of use. We look forward to working with Hitachi's world-class research teams to accelerate innovation and wide adoption in this vital space

Details can be confirmed in the joint press release on July 6, 2020:https://www.pentaxmedical.com/pentax/en/92/1/HOYA-and-Hitachi-Announce-Long-Term-Technical-Collaboration-and-Supply-Agreement-Related-to-Endoscopic-Ultrasound-Systems

About HOYA

- more -

- 2 -

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA's divisions and business units research and develop products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. In the healthcare field, we provide medical device products such as eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, contact and intraocular lenses, orthopedic implants, surgical/therapeutic devices and medical device reprocessing and disinfection solutions. In the information technology field, we provide products such as optical lenses, photomasks and blanks used in the manufacturing process for semiconductor and LCD/OLED devices, text to speech, human resources and other software solutions and critical components for the mass memory and cloud storage industries. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visithttp://www.hoya.com

Media Contact Kaori KawashimaKaori.kawashima@pentaxmedical.com###

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOYA CORPORATION
04:04aHOYA  : Confirm the Long Term Technical Collaboration and Supply Agreement Relat..
PU
03/28Japanese shares rise on economic recovery hopes, Nomura falls
RE
03/25Japanese shares jump on bargain hunting, tech boost
RE
03/03HOYA  : Spin-off of the electronic eyeglasses business for the visually impaired
PU
03/02HOYA  : Repurchases Own Shares Worth Over $191 Million
MT
02/28HOYA  : Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
PU
02/25Japanese Shares Record Gains as Global Markets Cheer US Fed Remarks
MT
02/25HOYA  : to Transfer Contact Lens Care Business to Life-Care Axis Subsidiary; Sha..
MT
02/24HOYA  : Notice of Company Split (Short-form Absorption Type) involving HOYA and ..
PU
02/23Japanese shares slip as investors book profits in chip stocks
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 543 B 4 958 M 4 958 M
Net income 2021 125 B 1 140 M 1 140 M
Net cash 2021 299 B 2 731 M 2 731 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 4 870 B 44 435 M 44 450 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,41x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 36 795
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HOYA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14 194,23 JPY
Last Close Price 13 265,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroshi Suzuki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryo Hirooka CFO, Representative Executive Officer
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION-7.04%41 846
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.49%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC1.21%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.04%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.-1.13%44 223
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.7.12%39 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ