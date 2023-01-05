Hoya : FAQs and Answers after the Announcement of FY22Q2 Financial Results (270.70KB)

We will seek to stabilize unit prices by absorbing price declines for mature products by improving our product mix through increased sales of products using

There is a sense of a slowdown in the semiconductor market, such as a decrease in final demand and a decline in capital investment in foundries. Is there any impact on the

The goal for FY22 is to set qualitative and quantitative targets for key ESG issues (greenhouse gases/employee engagement/supply chain management/product assurance). We are also targeting the completion of TCFD scenario analyses by the end of FY22, and are planning to disclose them in next year's (2023) Corporate Governance Report and Integrated Report.

The new CEO was appointed in March of this year. What changes have he made to the

The recovery is largely influenced by the Chinese government's policies, so it is difficult to predict. We have not changed our

We believe this is due to different quantities and status of inventory in the supply chain, but we believe that inventory adjustments for HDD substrates will proceed in a Q3.

We established a joint venture company to build a foothold in the Chinese market, where demand is expected to expand further, and to realize closer development and sales activities with customers. We are currently constructing a factory in Chongqing, China, and plan to begin local production in early 2025.

Please tell us about the objective of establishing a joint venture with BOE. When do you

At present, our intraocular lens products are not affected by preferential treatment policies. On the other hand, the distribution of medical equipment sales in China are complicated, and the price of

Other companies in the industry were concerned about the negative impact on sales of preferential treatment for local manufacturers by the Chinese government. Are there any negative impacts on HOYA's intraocular lenses?

Sales are also gradually increasing in line with the increase in production volume. We expect to acquire certain positions by leveraging our disposable endoscope's high suction power and HD image quality.

Please tell us about the sales of disposable endoscopes in Europe. How much sales will it be

Currently, in the category of daily lenses, PB accounts for nearly 20% of sales, and we expect a ratio of more than 40% in the medium term.

It already accounts for around 7% of sales of eyeglass lenses and is expected to grow rapidly in the future. Currently, we are launching this product in more than 30 countries, and we will expand our sales area once we receive approval from regulatory authorities in each country.

What is the sales status of MiYOSMART (lenses to curb myopia progression)? Also, could you tell us about launch schedules in other regions?

