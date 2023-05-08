Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Hoya Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:27:48 2023-05-08 am EDT
15090.00 JPY   +1.21%
Hoya : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock (95KB)
PU
Hoya : Presentation for the three months ended Mar.31,2023 (364KB)
PU
Hoya : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Mar.31,2023 (686KB)
PU
Hoya : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock (95KB)

05/08/2023 | 12:41am EDT
May 8, 2023

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Corporate Communication Department

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4824

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock

The Board of Directors of HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today resolved to cancel certain shares held as treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan in the aim of increasing capital efficiency as well as enhancing shareholders' benefit by decreasing the total number of outstanding shares. The Company will cancel the shares repurchased under its repurchase plan approved by resolution of the Board of Directors on January 31, 2023 *1.

(1)

Class of shares to be cancelled

Common stock

(2)

Number of shares to be cancelled

2,872,000 shares

(0.81% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock)

(3)

Scheduled date of cancellation

May 17, 2023

(Reference)

Total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation: 354,088,520 shares

*1 Please refer to press release on January 31, 2023

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 04:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
