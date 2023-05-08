Hoya : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock (95KB)

May 8, 2023

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Corporate Communication Department

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4824

Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock

The Board of Directors of HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today resolved to cancel certain shares held as treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan in the aim of increasing capital efficiency as well as enhancing shareholders' benefit by decreasing the total number of outstanding shares. The Company will cancel the shares repurchased under its repurchase plan approved by resolution of the Board of Directors on January 31, 2023 *1.

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled Common stock (2) Number of shares to be cancelled 2,872,000 shares (0.81% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock) (3) Scheduled date of cancellation May 17, 2023

(Reference)

Total number of issued and outstanding shares after the cancellation: 354,088,520 shares

*1 Please refer to press release on January 31, 2023