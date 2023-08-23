August 23, 2023
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda President and CEO
(Code: 7741, Prime Market Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact: HR Department
Telephone: +81-(0)3-6911-4823
Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as
Performance Based Stock Compensation (PSU) and Stock Compensation (RSU)
HOYA Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces, as described below, that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock pursuant to the Performance Based Stock Compensation (hereinafter referred to as "PSU") and Stock Compensation (hereinafter referred to as "RSU") resolved by the Board of Directors meeting held on July 31st, 2023, has been completed. For further information, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance Based Stock Compensation (PSU) and Stock Compensation (RSU)"released on July 31, 2023.
1. Outline of the Disposal
(1)
Disposal Date
August 23, 2023
(2)
Class and number of shares to be
3,600 shares of common stock of the Company
disposed
(3)
Disposal Price
15,915 YEN per share
(4)
Total value of shares to be disposed
57,294,000 YEN
(5)
Disposal Recipient
(i) For PSU granted in FY2020
Executive Officers: 2 recipients 3,200 shares
(ii) For RSU granted in FY2022
Retiring External Directors: 2 recipients 400 shares
End
