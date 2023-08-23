August 23, 2023

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda President and CEO

(Code: 7741, Prime Market Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: HR Department

Telephone: +81-(0)3-6911-4823

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as

Performance Based Stock Compensation (PSU) and Stock Compensation (RSU)

HOYA Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces, as described below, that the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock pursuant to the Performance Based Stock Compensation (hereinafter referred to as "PSU") and Stock Compensation (hereinafter referred to as "RSU") resolved by the Board of Directors meeting held on July 31st, 2023, has been completed. For further information, please refer to the "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Stock as Performance Based Stock Compensation (PSU) and Stock Compensation (RSU)"released on July 31, 2023.

1. Outline of the Disposal