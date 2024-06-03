June 3, 2024
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO
(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Corporate Communication Department
Telephone: +81-(0)3-6911-4824
Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase
(Based on Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of May 15, 2024, based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as below.
Details of Share Repurchase
(1)
Class of shares
Common stock
(2)
Number of own shares repurchased
536,400
(3) Amount paid for repurchase
10,005,704,500yen
(4)
Period of share repurchase
May 16, 2024 through May 31, 2024
(5)
Method of repurchase
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.
For reference
1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 15, 2024.
(1)
Class of shares
Common stock
(2)
Number of own shares repurchased
3 million shares (maximum)
(0.86% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury
stock）
(3)
Amount to be paid for repurchase
50 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Period of share repurchase
May 16, 2024 through August 15, 2024
(5)
Method of repurchase
Market purchase based on discretionary investment
contract
2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until May 31, 2024, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
(1)
Accumulative number of own shares repurchased
536,400
(2)
Total accumulative repurchase amount
10,005,704,500yen
-End-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 03 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2024 06:11:06 UTC.