June 3, 2024

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Corporate Communication Department

Telephone: +81-(0)3-6911-4824

Notice Regarding the Status of Own Share Repurchase

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its going repurchase plan resolved at the Board of Directors meeting of May 15, 2024, based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

536,400

(3) Amount paid for repurchase

10,005,704,500yen

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 16, 2024 through May 31, 2024

(5)

Method of repurchase

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on May 15, 2024.

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

3 million shares (maximum)

(0.86% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury

stock

(3)

Amount to be paid for repurchase

50 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

May 16, 2024 through August 15, 2024

(5)

Method of repurchase

Market purchase based on discretionary investment

contract

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until May 31, 2024, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

(1)

Accumulative number of own shares repurchased

536,400

(2)

Total accumulative repurchase amount

10,005,704,500yen

-End-

