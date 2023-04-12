Hoya : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan (90KB)

April 12, 2023

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Corporate Communication Department

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4824

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the

Share Repurchase Plan

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on January 31, 2023 has been terminated as of April 11, 2023.

Details of Share Repurchase (1) Class of shares Common stock (2) Number of shares repurchased 419,800 (3) Total repurchases amount 6,040,106,500 yen (4) Period of share repurchases April 1, 2023 through April 11, 2023 (5) Method of repurchases Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 31, 2023.

(1) Class of shares Common stock (2) Number of own shares repurchased 3.6 million shares (maximum) （1.01% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock） (3) Amount to be paid for repurchase 40 billion yen (maximum) (4) Period of share repurchase February 1, 2023 through April 20, 2023 (5) Method of repurchase: Market purchase based on discretionary investment contract

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until April 11, 2023, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above: