  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoya Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:52:47 2023-04-12 am EDT
14275.00 JPY   -1.01%
12:50aHoya : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan (90KB)
PU
04/11Japan proposes industrial hub in Bangladesh with supply chains to India
RE
04/07Hoya : FAQs and Answers after the Announcement of FY22Q3 Financial Results (245.51KB)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Hoya : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan (90KB)

04/12/2023 | 12:50am EDT
April 12, 2023

Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION

Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO

(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Corporate Communication Department

Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4824

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the

Share Repurchase Plan

(Based on Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)

HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.

The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on January 31, 2023 has been terminated as of April 11, 2023.

Details of Share Repurchase

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of shares repurchased

419,800

(3)

Total repurchases amount

6,040,106,500 yen

(4)

Period of share repurchases

April 1, 2023 through April 11, 2023

(5) Method of repurchases

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.

For reference

1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 31, 2023.

(1)

Class of shares

Common stock

(2)

Number of own shares repurchased

3.6 million shares (maximum)

1.01% of total shares outstanding, excluding

treasury stock

(3)

Amount to be paid for repurchase

40 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of share repurchase

February 1, 2023 through April 20, 2023

(5) Method of repurchase:

Market purchase based on discretionary investment

contract

2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until April 11, 2023, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:

  1. Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:2,872,000 (0.81% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)
  2. Total accumulative repurchase amount:39,999,094,000 yen

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
