Hoya : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the Share Repurchase Plan (90KB)

April 12, 2023
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO
(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Corporate Communication Department
Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4824
Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchases and the Termination of the
Share Repurchase Plan
(Based on Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan)
HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced the status of the Company's own share repurchase under its repurchase plan based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1of the Companies Act of Japan as below.
The Company's share repurchase plan resolved by the Board of Directors on January 31, 2023 has been terminated as of April 11, 2023.
|
Details of Share Repurchase
|
|
(1)
|
Class of shares
|
Common stock
|
(2)
|
Number of shares repurchased
|
419,800
|
(3)
|
Total repurchases amount
|
6,040,106,500 yen
|
(4)
|
Period of share repurchases
|
April 1, 2023 through April 11, 2023
|
(5) Method of repurchases
|
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Note: The above repurchase information has been prepared on the basis of execution date.
For reference
1. The following details were resolved by the Company's Board of Directors on January 31, 2023.
|
(1)
|
Class of shares
|
Common stock
|
(2)
|
Number of own shares repurchased
|
3.6 million shares (maximum)
|
|
|
（1.01% of total shares outstanding, excluding
|
|
|
treasury stock）
|
(3)
|
Amount to be paid for repurchase
|
40 billion yen (maximum)
|
(4)
|
Period of share repurchase
|
February 1, 2023 through April 20, 2023
|
(5) Method of repurchase:
|
Market purchase based on discretionary investment
|
|
|
contract
2. The accumulative number of own shares repurchased until April 11, 2023, pursuant to the Board of Directors resolution above:
-
Accumulative number of own shares repurchased:2,872,000 (0.81% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock)
-
Total accumulative repurchase amount:39,999,094,000 yen
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:49:04 UTC.