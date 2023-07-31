July 31, 2023
Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION
Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda, President and CEO
(Code: 7741, TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Corporate Communication Department
Telephone:+81-(0)3-6911-4824
Notice of Decisions on Matters Related to Share Repurchase
（Based on Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan）
HOYA CORPORATION ("The Company") today announced that a resolution was made at the Board of Directors meeting on matters pertaining to a share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.
1. Reason for Share Repurchase
The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders'benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.
2. Outline of Share Repurchase
(1) Class of share to be repurchased:
(2) Total number of shares to be repurchased:
- Total amount to be paid for repurchase:
- Period of share repurchase:
- Method of repurchase:
- Others:
Common stock issued by Hoya Corporation 3.6million shares (maximum)
（1.02% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock）
50billion yen (maximum)
August 1, 2023 through October 20, 2023 Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders' benefit
For reference (as of July 25, 2023)
Total number of shares outstanding (excluding treasury stock）
353,625,331
Number of shares of treasury stock
463,189
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 04:40:16 UTC.