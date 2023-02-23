Hoya : Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report) (122KB)

|
February 24, 2023
Company Name
HOYA Corporation
Name of
Eiichiro Ikeda, Representative
Representative
Executive Officer and CEO
(Ticker: 7741, TSE Prime Market)
Contact
Corporate Communication Department
Telephone +81-(0)3-6911-4824
Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report)
As announced in the "Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary" dated January 5, 2023, HOYA Corporation
hereby announces today that we have completed the process of establishing a subsidiary as follows:
Notes
Purpose of Incorporation of the subsidiary
The subsidiary is to be established to strengthen the sales structure of intraocular lenses for cataract in the South Korean market, which is expected to grow in the future.
Outline of the Subsidiary
Name
HOYA Surgical Optics Korea Company Limited
Address
Yeoksam-dong, 4th Floor, 464 Gangnam-daero,Gangnam-gu, Seoul,
Republic of Korea
Representative
LEE Kyung-Ho
Date of Incorporation
February 24, 2023*1
Description of Businesses
Sales of intraocular lenses for cataract in Korea
Paid-in Capital
Korean Won 600 million*2 (490 thousand US dollars)
Investment ratio
HOYA Corporation 100%
*1 The date of incorporation is officially determined when it is approved by Korea's court registrar's office.
*2 The amount of paid-in capital has changed from the previous disclosure as a result of a review of the capital structure, but the amount of total equity remains the same.
3. Effect on earnings
We do not expect any material effect on the consolidated results for the year ending March 31, 2023.
This document is a disclosure document to the public and is not intended to solicit or act on behalf of any investor, whether in Japan or abroad, including the United States.
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:36:09 UTC.