Hoya : Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report) (122KB)

Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report)

As announced in the "Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary" dated January 5, 2023, HOYA Corporation

hereby announces today that we have completed the process of establishing a subsidiary as follows:

Notes

Purpose of Incorporation of the subsidiary

The subsidiary is to be established to strengthen the sales structure of intraocular lenses for cataract in the South Korean market, which is expected to grow in the future. Outline of the Subsidiary

Name HOYA Surgical Optics Korea Company Limited Address Yeoksam-dong, 4th Floor, 464 Gangnam-daero,Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea Representative LEE Kyung-Ho Date of Incorporation February 24, 2023*1 Description of Businesses Sales of intraocular lenses for cataract in Korea Paid-in Capital Korean Won 600 million*2 (490 thousand US dollars) Investment ratio HOYA Corporation 100%

*1 The date of incorporation is officially determined when it is approved by Korea's court registrar's office.

*2 The amount of paid-in capital has changed from the previous disclosure as a result of a review of the capital structure, but the amount of total equity remains the same.

3. Effect on earnings

We do not expect any material effect on the consolidated results for the year ending March 31, 2023.

