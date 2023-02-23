Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoya Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:57:08 2023-02-23 pm EST
13365.00 JPY   +1.98%
02/23Hoya : Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report) (122KB)
PU
02/02Japan's Nikkei hits over one-month high; Sony jumps on robust outlook
RE
02/02Hoya : Presentation for the three months ended Dec.31,2022 (with Transcript) (1.19MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoya : Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report) (122KB)

02/23/2023 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 24, 2023

Company Name

HOYA Corporation

Name of

Eiichiro Ikeda, Representative

Representative

Executive Officer and CEO

(Ticker: 7741, TSE Prime Market)

Contact

Corporate Communication Department

Telephone +81-(0)3-6911-4824

Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report)

As announced in the "Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary" dated January 5, 2023, HOYA Corporation

hereby announces today that we have completed the process of establishing a subsidiary as follows:

Notes

  1. Purpose of Incorporation of the subsidiary
    The subsidiary is to be established to strengthen the sales structure of intraocular lenses for cataract in the South Korean market, which is expected to grow in the future.
  2. Outline of the Subsidiary

Name

HOYA Surgical Optics Korea Company Limited

Address

Yeoksam-dong, 4th Floor, 464 Gangnam-daero,Gangnam-gu, Seoul,

Republic of Korea

Representative

LEE Kyung-Ho

Date of Incorporation

February 24, 2023*1

Description of Businesses

Sales of intraocular lenses for cataract in Korea

Paid-in Capital

Korean Won 600 million*2 (490 thousand US dollars)

Investment ratio

HOYA Corporation 100%

*1 The date of incorporation is officially determined when it is approved by Korea's court registrar's office.

*2 The amount of paid-in capital has changed from the previous disclosure as a result of a review of the capital structure, but the amount of total equity remains the same.

3. Effect on earnings

We do not expect any material effect on the consolidated results for the year ending March 31, 2023.

This document is a disclosure document to the public and is not intended to solicit or act on behalf of any investor, whether in Japan or abroad, including the United States.

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 04:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOYA CORPORATION
02/23Hoya : Notice of Establishment of Subsidiary (Progress Report) (122KB)
PU
02/02Japan's Nikkei hits over one-month high; Sony jumps on robust outlook
RE
02/02Hoya : Presentation for the three months ended Dec.31,2022 (with Transcript) (1.19MB)
PU
02/01Orbis Announces Three-Year Partnership with HOYA Vision Care
CI
01/31HOYA Corporation authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
01/30Hoya : Presentation for the three months ended Dec.31,2022 (471KB)
PU
01/30Hoya : Quarterly Report for the three months ended Dec.31,2022 (304KB)
PU
01/30HOYA Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 3,600,000 shares, representing 1.01% f..
CI
01/30Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed Ahead of Fed, ECB P..
DJ
01/30Japan's chip equipment makers in the dark about new China export restrictions
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 715 B 5 304 M 5 304 M
Net income 2023 173 B 1 282 M 1 282 M
Net cash 2023 398 B 2 951 M 2 951 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,2x
Yield 2023 0,88%
Capitalization 4 671 B 34 653 M 34 653 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
EV / Sales 2024 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 38 376
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hoya Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 13 105,00 JPY
Average target price 16 276,92 JPY
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Ryo Hirooka Deputy CFO-Netherlands Branch
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Lead Independent Outside Director
Shuzo Kaihori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION3.15%34 679
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-6.47%178 470
MEDTRONIC PLC10.00%113 215
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-5.47%68 250
DEXCOM, INC.-1.40%43 143
GE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.23.23%32 655