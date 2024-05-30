Message from CEO

I would like to express my thanks for your continued patronage.

I would like to convey our deepest apologies to our shareholders, customers, business partners, and other stakeholders for any inconvenience caused by the IT system incident in our Group that occurred as a result of a malicious cyberattack by a third party in March of this year.

I would also like to announce that HOYA CORPORATION (the "Company") will hold its 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Regarding performance in the current fiscal year, we achieved record high sales against the backdrop of strong performance of the Life Care business. In the Life Care business, sales increased substantially due to strong sales of high value-added products and a rebound from the lockdown in China. In the Information Technology business, sales of mask blanks for semiconductor manufacturing and glass substrates for HDDs decreased due to inventory adjustments, but a gradual recovery was seen toward the end of the fiscal year.

With respect to the allocation of capital, the Company actively invested in business expansion, and with respect to returns to shareholders, while paying a dividend of 110 yen per share, we purchased approximately

56.0 billion yen of the Company's own shares. We have made further purchases of approximately 50.0 billion yen of the Company's own shares in May. Going forward, under management conscious of capital efficiency, we will continue to prioritize the allocation of capital to growth investments such as M&A and capital expenditures, with due consideration to the business environment and capital needs, while allocating surplus funds to shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases.

For ESG and sustainability, we accelerated our initiatives in the area of "E" (Environment) in particular. In April 2023, the Company disclosed information on climate change based on the TCFD recommendations for the first time, and we set a goal to procure 100% of in-house electricity consumption from renewable energy sources by FY2040.

We continue to see significant changes in the external environment mainly due to growing geopolitical risks and increasing demands for decarbonization in response to the global increase in abnormal weather events. Under these circumstances, we will strive to respond quickly to the requests from society, customers, employees and other stakeholders, and increase both social value and corporate value through realization of the Company's vision "Innovating For a Better Tomorrow."

We sincerely ask for your continued support.

Eiichiro Ikeda

Director, Representative Executive Officer President & CEO