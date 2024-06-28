June 28, 2024
Notice of the Results of the 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
The 86th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the HOYA CORPORATION was held on Thursday, June 27, 2024 and the following matters were reported and resolved. We highly appreciate your cooperation for the voting.
Yours very truly,
HOYA CORPORATION
6-10-1,Nishi-shinjuku,
Shinjuku-ku,Tokyo, Japan
Eiichiro Ikeda
President and CEO
- Matters to be reported:
- The business report and consolidated financial statements for the 86th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the audit reports of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year by the Independent Auditor and the Audit Committee.
- Reports on financial statements for the 86th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024). The above two matters were reported.
- Matters to be resolved:
Proposal : Election of Seven (7) Directors.
This proposition was approved in its original form.
Hiroaki Yoshihara, Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura, Mototsugu Sato, Eiichiro Ikeda and Ryo Hirooka were re-elected and inaugurated as Directors.
3. Results of Voting:
Proposition
Rate of
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
APPROVAL
RESULTS
(%)
Proposal
Approved
Hiroaki Yoshihara
2,801,501
108,877
3,904
％
96.13
Approved
Yasuyuki Abe
2,821,962
88,417
3,904
％
96.83
Approved
Takayo Hasegawa
2,844,126
69,927
234
％
97.59
Approved
Mika Nishimura
2,891,933
22,120
234
％
99.23
Approved
Mototsugu Sato
2,826,715
83,664
3,904
％
96.99
Approved
Eiichiro Ikeda
2,823,357
90,694
234
％
96.87
Approved
Ryo Hirooka
2,855,940
58,114
234
％
97.99
(Notes）
1．Requirements for passage of the proposition are as follows:
・(Proposal)Attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of voting rights of shareholders eligible to exercise voting rights, and approval by the majority of the shareholders in attendance.
2．The voting results have come out as a result of aggregating (i) the number of votes indicating approval or rejection exercised in advance on or before the day prior to the day of this general meeting of shareholders, and (ii) the number of votes of some shareholders who attended the meeting and whose intention to either approve or reject the propositions have been confirmed. Therefore, the results of voting by shareholders who attended the meeting, but for whom an intention to approve or reject propositions, or to abstain from voting, cannot be confirmed, are not included in the count.
3．The process for calculating the rate of approval will include the number of voting rights of shareholders who attended the meeting including voting rights exercised in advance and voting rights of those who attended the meeting (including the voting rights of shareholders who left the meeting before it ended).
The members of Committees and Executive Officers (as of June 27, 2024):
Nomination Committee members:
Yasuyuki Abe (Chairperson),
Hiroaki Yoshihara, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura and Mototsugu Sato
Remuneration Committee members:
Mototsugu Sato (Chairperson),
Hiroaki Yoshihara, Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura
Audit Committee members:
Hiroaki Yoshihara (Chairperson),
Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura and Mototsugu Sato
(Note) Hiroaki Yoshihara, Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura and Mototsugu Sato are outside directors as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Company Law.
Executive Officers (＊indicates Executive Officer concurrently appointed as Internal Director) Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO：Eiichiro Ikeda ＊ Representative Executive Officer, CFO: Ryo Hirooka ＊
Executive Officer, CSO and Head of General Affairs: Tomoko Nakagawa
(Note) Ms. Tomoko Nakagawa's name in the family register is Tomoko Yamashita.
