3. Results of Voting:

Proposition Rate of FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN APPROVAL RESULTS (%) Proposal Approved Hiroaki Yoshihara 2,801,501 108,877 3,904 ％ 96.13 Approved Yasuyuki Abe 2,821,962 88,417 3,904 ％ 96.83 Approved Takayo Hasegawa 2,844,126 69,927 234 ％ 97.59 Approved Mika Nishimura 2,891,933 22,120 234 ％ 99.23 Approved Mototsugu Sato 2,826,715 83,664 3,904 ％ 96.99 Approved Eiichiro Ikeda 2,823,357 90,694 234 ％ 96.87 Approved Ryo Hirooka 2,855,940 58,114 234 ％ 97.99

(Notes）

1．Requirements for passage of the proposition are as follows:

・(Proposal)Attendance of shareholders who hold at least one-third of voting rights of shareholders eligible to exercise voting rights, and approval by the majority of the shareholders in attendance.

2．The voting results have come out as a result of aggregating (i) the number of votes indicating approval or rejection exercised in advance on or before the day prior to the day of this general meeting of shareholders, and (ii) the number of votes of some shareholders who attended the meeting and whose intention to either approve or reject the propositions have been confirmed. Therefore, the results of voting by shareholders who attended the meeting, but for whom an intention to approve or reject propositions, or to abstain from voting, cannot be confirmed, are not included in the count.

3．The process for calculating the rate of approval will include the number of voting rights of shareholders who attended the meeting including voting rights exercised in advance and voting rights of those who attended the meeting (including the voting rights of shareholders who left the meeting before it ended).

The members of Committees and Executive Officers (as of June 27, 2024):

Nomination Committee members:

Yasuyuki Abe (Chairperson),

Hiroaki Yoshihara, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura and Mototsugu Sato

Remuneration Committee members:

Mototsugu Sato (Chairperson),

Hiroaki Yoshihara, Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura

Audit Committee members:

Hiroaki Yoshihara (Chairperson),

Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura and Mototsugu Sato

(Note) Hiroaki Yoshihara, Yasuyuki Abe, Takayo Hasegawa, Mika Nishimura and Mototsugu Sato are outside directors as provided for in Article 2, Item 15 of the Company Law.

Executive Officers (＊indicates Executive Officer concurrently appointed as Internal Director) Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO：Eiichiro Ikeda ＊ Representative Executive Officer, CFO: Ryo Hirooka ＊

Executive Officer, CSO and Head of General Affairs: Tomoko Nakagawa

(Note) Ms. Tomoko Nakagawa's name in the family register is Tomoko Yamashita.