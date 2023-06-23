June 23, 2023 Company Name: HOYA CORPORATION Representative: Eiichiro Ikeda President and CEO (Code: 7741, Prime Market Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: HR Department Telephone: +81-(0)3-6911-4823 Notification of Continuation of Performance Based Stock Compensation Plan ("Performance Share Unit") HOYA Corporation ("the Company") announces that the Compensation Committee held today on June 23, 2023 has decided on the continuation of the Performance Share Unit ("the Plan" or "PSU") which was implemented from FY2019 as the mid-to-long term incentive plan for Executive Officers. 1．Purpose of the Plan The Plan is intended to further increase the motivation and drive of the Company's Executive Officers including those who concurrently serve as the Company's Directors ("the Recipients") to achieve the mid- to-long term business performance goals and enhance the corporate value of HOYA Group, and also to serve as mechanism for retention of highly talented human resource by setting a competitive compensation level. 2．Overview of the Plan The Plan involves the granting of shares in accordance with the degree of achievement of performance conditions set in advance. Every year, for the target period of three years starting from that year, the Company will present the Recipients with a baseline number of shares in accordance with their respective positions and responsibilities, and also with the mid-to-long term performance targets for such target period. After the end of the three-year target period, the Company will determine, for each Recipient, the standard compensation amount equivalent to the market price of the number of the Company's shares (the "Company's Shares") calculated by multiplying the baseline number of shares by a coefficient according to the degree of achievement of the mid-to-long term performance targets. The Company will grant the Recipients, monetary compensation receivables for 50 % of such standard compensation amount. The Recipients will execute a contribution in kind of such monetary compensation receivables, and receive an allotment of shares equivalent to such monetary compensation receivables divided by the paid-in amount of the Company's Shares. Further, in order for the Recipients to ensure funds for tax payment, the monetary amount equivalent to the remaining standard compensation amount will be paid in money. For Recipients who are non-residents of Japan that are not able to receive shares through a stock compensation management platform provider, and when Recipient retires due to unavoidable reasons such

as illness or injury, and heirs of Recipients who retire due to death, all of the standard compensation amount will be paid in money. Below is a table illustrating the outline of the above. 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 PSU (i) Granting of shares, etc. PSU (ii) Granting of shares, etc. PSU (iii) Granting of shares, etc. Note: Until July 1, 2022 four grants were made. 3. Base number of shares to be granted and the mid-to-long term performance targets (1) Base number of shares to be granted Shares will be granted as stated below based on the position as of July 1, 2023. Position Base number of shares to be granted CEO 6,300 shares CFO 3,300 shares CSO 2,500 shares Mid-to-long term performance targets The three-year performance target from FY2023 to FY2025 shall be as follows (Subject to change upon the decision of the Company's Compensation Committee.): Indicator Target Weight Reason for selection (Consolidated) Financial Sales 800billion YEN 25% To measure the HOYA Group's growth Revenue power in domestic and overseas markets. Indicators EPS To measure the degree of growth of the (earnings 560 YEN 25% Company from the same perspective as per share) shareholders. *1 To measure whether profits were ROE 20.00 % 25% efficiently obtained compared to the amount of investment by shareholders. Evaluation by external 15% organization *2 ESG Indicators To measure sustainability efforts from Status of initiatives on ESG perspectives ESG important to the 10% Company

*1 The targets shown above are set by taking into account the Company's business environment, market consensus, and so on, and is not a financial forecast. *2 Ratings from CDP, DJSI and Sustainalytics will be used. 4. Calculation Methods The standard compensation amount is calculated as shown below. In principle, 50% of the standard compensation amount is paid as monetary compensation receivables. The Recipients will contribute such monetary compensation receivables in kind and receive an allotment of shares in the number equivalent to such monetary compensation receivables divided by the paid-in amount of the Company's Shares. Further, in order for the Recipients to ensure funds for tax payment, the monetary amount equivalent to the remaining standard compensation amount will be paid in money. (1) Method of calculation for standard compensation amount Standard compensation amount = number of shares to be allocated × market price of the Company's Shares(*) The "amount to be paid-in per share" stated in Section 8 below will be used. However, in the case when only monetary payment is to be made to Recipients, the closing price of the Company's Shares at Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., on the last business day of June, 2026 shall be used. (In the event where there is no closing price on such date, the closing price of the immediately preceding transaction day will apply.) The number of shares to be allocated will be calculated as follows: Number of shares to be allocated (*) = base number of shares to be granted × pay-out rate (consolidated sales revenue) × 25% ＋base number of shares to be granted × pay-out rate (consolidated EPS) × 25% ＋base number of shares to be granted × pay-out rate (consolidated ROE) × 25% base number of shares to be granted × pay-out rate (ESG Indicators) × 25%

Shares less than 100 will be rounded up. Pay-out Rate Based on the business performance results of three fiscal years (from FY 2023 to FY 2025), the pay-out rate will be determined using the following calculation formula. (Fractions in the first decimal place or less arising at each calculation stage of the pay-out rate will be rounded off.) Pay-out rate (*) = (target achievement rate for each indicator − 80%) × 5 Pay-out rate will be calculated separately based on sales revenue, EPS (earnings per share) and ROE of the consolidated financial statement and ESG indicators.

The target achievement rate for each financial indicator will be calculated based on the average performance results for three fiscal years from FY2023 to FY2025, and against the performance target for each item.

The target achievement for ESG indicators will be determined by the achievement status of each indicator.

If the target achievement rate is 80% or less, the pay-out rate against the target for the relevant indicator will be zero (0).

If the target achievement rate is 120% or more, the pay-out rate against the target for the relevant indicator will be two (2).

In the case of resignation due to expiry of the term of office, death or unavoidable circumstances such as illness or injury before the end of three-year target period, the pay- out rate for each indicator will be one (1) regardless of the actual target achievement rate. Handling upon resignation due to expiry of term of office, death or unavoidable circumstances such as illness or injury during the three-year target period In cases of resignation due to expiry of the term of office (when not reappointed; hereinafter the same) or resignation due to death or unavoidable circumstances such as illness or injury during the target period (from July 2023 to June 2026), the number of shares to be allocated will be calculated on a pro rata basis, according to the number of months the relevant person was in office, as stated below. However, in the case of resignation due to personal reasons (other than unavoidable circumstances such as illness or injury) or due to dismissal, the base number of shares to be granted will be zero (0) and no PSU will be granted. Standard compensation amount = Number of shares to be allocated × market price of the Company's Shares (*) In the case of resignation due to expiry of the term, the closing price of the Company's Shares at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., on the business day preceding the date of resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company (at which the issuance of new shares of the Company or disposal of treasury shares, to be allocated under the Plan to the resigning Recipient, is resolved) will be used. This Board of Directors' meeting is held within two months from the closing of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders held right before the expiry of the term as Executive Officer. (In the event where there is no closing price on such date, the closing price of the immediately preceding transaction day will apply.) However, in the case when only monetary payment is to be made to Recipients resigning at the same time, the closing price of the Company's Shares at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., on the last business day of the month in which the Board of Directors' meeting of the Company (at which a resolution not to reappoint is passed) is held, will be used. (In the event where there is no closing price on such date, the closing price of the immediately preceding transaction day will apply.)

In case of resignation due to death or unavoidable circumstances such as illness or injury, the closing price of the Company's Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., on the last business day of the month preceding the month in which the resignation occurred will be used. (In the