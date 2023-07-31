HOYA Corporation

Q1 FY23 Earnings Presentation July 31, 2023

Forward-looking Statement

HOYA may make comments and disclose information which include forward-looking statements with respect to HOYA´s plans and future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available when such statements were prepared, including exchange and interest rates, international situations, market trends and economic conditions, competition, production capacity, estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory, clinical or research and development capabilities, results or practices, customer patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems, and other such estimates and results. HOYA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information and HOYA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

01. Q1 FY23 Financial Results

Finacial Overview

  • Despite overall sluggishness in the Information Technology Business, the Life Care business compensated for this and secured sales and earnings at the same level as the previous year.
  • Profit declined due to the recording of an impairment loss of ¥7.9 billion from the long-term shutdown of operations at the Lao plant for HDD glass substrates.

Revenue (¥bn)

Pretax Profit (¥bn)

Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

180.2 185.8182.3

61.5

54.0 51.2

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY23 Q1

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY23 Q1

YoY +1% (CC* -2%)

YoY -17% (CC -20%)

30.1%

28.8%

26.2%

54.2

53.4

47.8

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY23 Q1

YoY -12% (CC -14%)

*CC: Constant Currency - likewise hereafter

Life Care Business Overview

  • Sales and profits increased due to sales growth in all major products.
  • Profitability was maintained at around the range of 20%, which is our benchmark, while we made investments for growth.

Revenue (¥bn)

Pretax Profit (¥bn)

Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

125.0 127.4

110.8

30.5

25.0 24.5

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY23 Q1

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY23 Q1

YoY +15% (CC +11%)

YoY +22% (CC +16%)

19.5%

21.2%

19.8%

26.5

25.3

21.6

FY22 Q1

FY22 Q4

FY23 Q1

YoY +17% (CC +13%)

