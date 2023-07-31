HOYA may make comments and disclose information which include forward-looking statements with respect to HOYA´s plans and future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available when such statements were prepared, including exchange and interest rates, international situations, market trends and economic conditions, competition, production capacity, estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory, clinical or research and development capabilities, results or practices, customer patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems, and other such estimates and results. HOYA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information and HOYA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Hoya Corporation specialises in the manufacture and commercialisation of optical products. Net sales break down by business segment as follows:
- health (66%): manufacturing of health care products (75.4% of sales; eyeglass lenses and contact lenses) and medical products (24.6%; endoscopes, medical accessories, intraocular lenses, artificial bones and metal implants for orthopedics);
- information technology (33.1%): manufacturing of electronic products (78.2% of sales; photomasks for semiconductors, masks and devices for LCD screens and hard disks) and imaging products (21.8%; optical lenses, optical glasses and laser equipment);
- other (0.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (28.9%), China (8.2%), Asia (24.7%), Europe (19.3%), the United States (15.1%), the Americas (2.4%) and others (1.4%).