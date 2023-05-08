Advanced search
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:28:02 2023-05-08 am EDT
15090.00 JPY   +1.21%
Hoya : Presentation for the three months ended Mar.31,2023 (364KB)

05/08/2023 | 12:41am EDT
HOYA Corporation

Q4 FY22 Earnings Presentation May 8, 2023

© 2023 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

Forward-looking Statement

HOYA may make comments and disclose information which include forward-looking statements with respect to HOYA´s plans and future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available when such statements were prepared, including exchange and interest rates, international situations, market trends and economic conditions, competition, production capacity, estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory, clinical or research and development capabilities, results or practices, customer patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems such as COVID- 19, and other such estimates and results. HOYA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information and HOYA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

© 2023 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

2

1. Q4 FY22 Financial Results

© 2023 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

3

Financial Overview

  • Despite the impact of inventory adjustments in blanks, revenue and profit increased due to strong performance in the Life Care Business. Revenue reached a record high.
  • Operating profit increased due to cost management in the Information Technology Business and improved profitability in the Life Care Business.
Revenue (bn)Pretax Profit (bn)Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

173.5

185.8

169.6

53.854.0

38.5

FY21 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Q4

FY21 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Q4

28.4%

28.4%

28.8%

48.1

49.3

53.4

FY21 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Q4

YoY +10% (CC* +3%)

YoY +0% (CC -4%)

YoY +11% (CC +5%)

© 2023 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

*CC: Constant Currency

4

Life Care Business Overview

  • Achieved double-digit sales growth mainly due to significant growth in eyeglass lenses, our largest business in Life Care.
  • Profit margin exceeded target of 20%, driven by region/product mix etc.

Revenue (bn)

Pretax Profit (bn)

Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

120.0 125.0

106.1

24.5

19.5 17.4

FY21 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Q4

FY21 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Q4

21.2%

21.2%

18.6%

25.5

26.5

19.8

FY21 Q4

FY22 Q3

FY22 Q4

YoY +18% (CC +11%)

YoY +25% (CC +19%)

YoY +34% (CC +27%)

© 2023 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved

5

Disclaimer

Hoya Corporation published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 04:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
