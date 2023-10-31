HOYA Corporation

Q2 FY23 Earnings Presentation October 31, 2023

Forward-looking Statement

01. Q2 FY23 Financial Results

Finacial Overview

  • Although sales of HDD glass substrates continued to decline, revenue increased due to the solid Life Care performance. On a constant currency basis, revenue was on par with the previous year.
  • Pretax profit increased due to FX gains of 3.5 billion yen from the depreciation of the yen and an impact of a sale of business (3.4 billion yen).

Revenue (¥bn)

Pretax Profit (¥bn)

Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

184.1

182.3

188.7

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY +3% (CC* -1%)

61.8

63.6

51.2

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY +3% (CC -0%)

29.2%

27.8%

26.2%

53.9

47.8

52.4

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY -3% (CC -6%)

*CC: Constant Currency - likewise hereafter

Life Care Business Overview

  • Revenue of all products increased on a reported basis.
  • Profitability was maintained at around the range of 20%, which is our benchmark, while we made investments for growth.

Revenue (¥bn)

127.4

132.1

118.8

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY +11% (CC +6%)

Pretax Profit (¥bn)

30.5

31.0

27.4

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY +13% (CC +7%)

Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

19.8%

21.3%

19.5%

28.2

23.2

25.3

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY +22% (CC +16%)

Life Care Business Overview by Product

Product

YoY

YoY(CC)

FY23 Q2 Status

Future Direction and Outlook

Eyeglass

U.S. chain stores, independent stores

Establish product portfolio that meets

+13%

+7%

in Europe, and MiYOSMART in China

Lenses

the needs of all generations

performed well.

Continue to focus on PB products

Contact Lenses

+9%

+9%

Sales of PB products (hoyaONE) and

and online delivery services

online delivery services were solid

We plan to open around 10 stores in

FY23

Sales decreased compared with the

Steady launch of new products such

same period of the previous year,

Endoscopes

+2%

-6%

as Inspira

when there was a significant

Promote of localization in China

reactionary increase in China.

Stable demand continued in all

Continue to focus on the launch of

IOLs

+21%

+16%

markets. Established subsidiary in

tri-focal IOLs. Drive innovation.

China for local production.

Artificial Bones,

Momentum of pharmaceutical

Expand capacity of chromatography

+15%

+9%

chromatography and metal Implants

etc.

media

continued

IT Business Overview

  • Although demand for mask blanks recovered, sales of HDD substrates fell sharply, resulting in a decline in overall revenue of the IT Business.
  • Profitability improved QoQ driven by cost management measures.

Revenue (¥bn)

64.2

53.7

55.5

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY -14% (CC -15%)

Pretax Profit(¥bn)

34.4

26.0

20.9

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY -24% (CC -25%)

Cf. Operating Profit / OPM

49.3%

44.0%

45.4%

31.7

23.7

25.3

FY22 Q2

FY23 Q1

FY23 Q2

YoY -20% (CC -21%)

IT Business Overview by Product

Product

YoY

YoY(CC)

FY23 Q2 Status

Future Direction and Outlook

LSI

-2%

-3%

Amidst an unstable business

Accelerate development of leading-

environment, EUV blanks sales have

edge blanks and steadily capture

recovered to a level close to that of

development demand despite

the previous year.

unstable end-use demand

FPD

+4%

+2%

Design development activities for

Focus on high value-added products

smartphones were stable

HDD Substrates

-40%

-43%

Demand for 3.5" decreased due to

Streamline and deepen

global economic slowdown and end

manufacturing operations

customers prioritizing GPU

Materialize business opportunities

investment

around next gen products

Imaging

+8%

+7%

Steady sales of interchangeable

Continuously explore opportunities to

lenses due new camera launches etc.

expand business domain by

leveraging optical technology

Balance Sheet / Cash Flow Related Matters

Shareholder Return

CapEx*

D&A

  • Completed ¥50 billion share buyback (Period: 1 Aug - 20 Oct)
  • Resolved to cancel all shares repurchased

Q1 Results: ¥10.3 bn

Q1 Results: ¥11.7 bn

(YoY +¥4.0 bn)

(YoY -¥0.6bn)

FY23 is expected to be

FY23 is expected to be flat

around ¥45.0 bn**

year-on-year on a CC basis

*CF basis. Acquisition of tangible fixed assets **Increase from the budget at the beginning of the fiscal year due to FX fluctuations (including D&A, actual results are expected to fluctuate depending on FX fluctuations)

02. MiYOSMART Update

