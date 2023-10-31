HOYA Corporation
Q2 FY23 Earnings Presentation October 31, 2023
Forward-looking Statement
HOYA may make comments and disclose information which include forward-looking statements with respect to HOYA´s plans and future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements and are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information available when such statements were prepared, including exchange and interest rates, international situations, market trends and economic conditions, competition, production capacity, estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory, clinical or research and development capabilities, results or practices, customer patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes, effects of pandemics or other widespread health problems, and other such estimates and results. HOYA does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information and HOYA does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
01. Q2 FY23 Financial Results
Finacial Overview
- Although sales of HDD glass substrates continued to decline, revenue increased due to the solid Life Care performance. On a constant currency basis, revenue was on par with the previous year.
- Pretax profit increased due to FX gains of 3.5 billion yen from the depreciation of the yen and an impact of a sale of business (3.4 billion yen).
Revenue (¥bn)
Pretax Profit (¥bn)
Cf. Operating Profit / OPM
184.1
182.3
188.7
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY +3% (CC* -1%)
61.8
63.6
51.2
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY +3% (CC -0%)
29.2%
27.8%
26.2%
53.9
47.8
52.4
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY -3% (CC -6%)
*CC: Constant Currency - likewise hereafter
Life Care Business Overview
- Revenue of all products increased on a reported basis.
- Profitability was maintained at around the range of 20%, which is our benchmark, while we made investments for growth.
Revenue (¥bn)
127.4
132.1
118.8
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY +11% (CC +6%)
Pretax Profit (¥bn)
30.5
31.0
27.4
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY +13% (CC +7%)
Cf. Operating Profit / OPM
19.8%
21.3%
19.5%
28.2
23.2
25.3
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY +22% (CC +16%)
Life Care Business Overview by Product
Product
YoY
YoY(CC)
FY23 Q2 Status
Future Direction and Outlook
Eyeglass
U.S. chain stores, independent stores
Establish product portfolio that meets
+13%
+7%
in Europe, and MiYOSMART in China
Lenses
the needs of all generations
performed well.
Continue to focus on PB products
Contact Lenses
+9%
+9%
Sales of PB products (hoyaONE) and
and online delivery services
online delivery services were solid
We plan to open around 10 stores in
FY23
Sales decreased compared with the
Steady launch of new products such
same period of the previous year,
Endoscopes
+2%
-6%
as Inspira
when there was a significant
Promote of localization in China
reactionary increase in China.
Stable demand continued in all
Continue to focus on the launch of
IOLs
+21%
+16%
markets. Established subsidiary in
tri-focal IOLs. Drive innovation.
China for local production.
Artificial Bones,
Momentum of pharmaceutical
Expand capacity of chromatography
+15%
+9%
chromatography and metal Implants
etc.
media
continued
IT Business Overview
- Although demand for mask blanks recovered, sales of HDD substrates fell sharply, resulting in a decline in overall revenue of the IT Business.
- Profitability improved QoQ driven by cost management measures.
Revenue (¥bn)
64.2
53.7
55.5
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY -14% (CC -15%)
Pretax Profit(¥bn)
34.4
26.0
20.9
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY -24% (CC -25%)
Cf. Operating Profit / OPM
49.3%
44.0%
45.4%
31.7
23.7
25.3
FY22 Q2
FY23 Q1
FY23 Q2
YoY -20% (CC -21%)
IT Business Overview by Product
Product
YoY
YoY(CC)
FY23 Q2 Status
Future Direction and Outlook
LSI
-2%
-3%
Amidst an unstable business
Accelerate development of leading-
environment, EUV blanks sales have
edge blanks and steadily capture
recovered to a level close to that of
development demand despite
the previous year.
unstable end-use demand
FPD
+4%
+2%
Design development activities for
Focus on high value-added products
smartphones were stable
HDD Substrates
-40%
-43%
Demand for 3.5" decreased due to
Streamline and deepen
global economic slowdown and end
manufacturing operations
customers prioritizing GPU
Materialize business opportunities
investment
around next gen products
Imaging
+8%
+7%
Steady sales of interchangeable
Continuously explore opportunities to
lenses due new camera launches etc.
expand business domain by
leveraging optical technology
Balance Sheet / Cash Flow Related Matters
Shareholder Return
CapEx*
D&A
- Completed ¥50 billion share buyback (Period: 1 Aug - 20 Oct)
- Resolved to cancel all shares repurchased
•
Q1 Results: ¥10.3 bn
•
Q1 Results: ¥11.7 bn
(YoY +¥4.0 bn)
(YoY -¥0.6bn)
•
FY23 is expected to be
•
FY23 is expected to be flat
around ¥45.0 bn**
year-on-year on a CC basis
*CF basis. Acquisition of tangible fixed assets **Increase from the budget at the beginning of the fiscal year due to FX fluctuations (including D&A, actual results are expected to fluctuate depending on FX fluctuations)
02. MiYOSMART Update
© 2023 HOYA CORPORATION All Rights Reserved
10
