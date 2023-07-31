July 31st, 2023
Quarterly Report
1st Quarter : 3 months ended June 30, 2023
Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)
Part .11st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2023
- Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
- Results of Operations : p.2
- Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
- Segment Information : p.8
- Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations) : p.11
- ＜Reference＞Supplementary data for 1st Quarter : p.12
Notes:
- HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
- These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.
HOYA CORPORATION
This report is provided solely for the information of professional analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them.
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc.
We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report.
Part.1
July 31st, 2023
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights
HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Performance for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 (All operations *Notes)
( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)
Three months ended
Variance
(1)Revenue and Profit before tax
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2023
(%)
Revenue
180,179
182,288
1.2
Profit before tax
61,518
51,166
-16.8
Ratio of profit before tax(%)
34.1%
28.1%
Profit for the quarter
48,401
38,395
-20.7
Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)
26.9%
21.1%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
48,358
38,215
-21.0
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)
26.8%
21.0%
Basic earnings per share (yen)
132.83
108.07
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
132.73
108.01
(2)Financial Position
As of
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Total assets
1,028,326
1,094,924
Total equity
814,604
865,603
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
818,321
868,117
Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company
79.6%
79.3%
Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)
2,311.72
2,454.94
(3) Conditions of Cash Flows
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2023
Net cash generated from operating activities
47,364
55,396
Net cash used in investing activities
-7,454
-1,456
Free cash flow
39,910
53,939
Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities
-71,248
-31,088
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
420,166
455,470
2.Projected Results for the First Half (Six months ending September 30, 2023) for All Operations
Six months ended/ending
Variance
Sep. 30,2022
Sep. 30,2023
(%)
Revenue
364,291
365,000
0.2
Profit before tax
123,338
105,000
-14.9
Profit for the term
95,718
80,500
-15.9
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
95,459
80,500
-15.7
Profit for the term per share (Yen)
263.80
227.64
－
3.Other
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2022
Jun. 30, 2023
Capital expenditure
7,937
9,183
R&D expenses
7,078
7,810
Notes:
"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, or currency exchange rates.
-1-
2. Results of Operation
1) Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Our operating results for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (three months from April 1 to June 30, 2023) are as follows. The Information Technology Business was sluggish, but the Life Care Business was performing well, and as a result, revenue was maintained at the same level as the previous year.
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Revenue
180,179
182,288
1.2%
Profit before tax
61,518
51,166
-16.8%
Profit for the quarter
48,401
38,395
-20.7%
Ratio of profit for the quarter
34.1%
28.1%
-6.0pt
As there were no discontinued operations in both the first quarter and the same period of the consolidated fiscal year, all figures and rates of change display are solely from continuing operations.
Results by reportable segment are as follows. (Revenue for each segment is from external customers.) ① Life Care Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Revenue
110,820
127,425
15.0%
Segment profit before tax
25,022
30,479
21.8%
<> Products>
Overall sales of eyeglass lenses increased substantially due to strong overseas sales as a result of an increase in sales of high value- added products, an increase in sales to chain stores in the United States, and an increase in sales in China where sales were weak due to lockdown in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of contact lenses increased due to sales promotion activities and strong sales of private brand products (hoyaONE) and online services.
<> Products>
Sales of medical endoscopes increased substantially, reflecting solid sales in Europe and a reaction to the previous fiscal year's lockdown in China. Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts substantially, mainly due to continued strong sales in Europe and Japan, and an increase in sales in China following the previous fiscal year's lockdown. In other medical-related products, sales increased substantially due to continued strong customer demand for chromatography media used in pharmaceuticals and other applications, as well as strong sales of metal implants.
- Information Technology Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Revenue
68,260
53,738
-21.3%
Segment profit before tax
35,599
20,938
-41.2%
<> Products>
Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors declined due to the impact of inventory cutbacks, despite ongoing activities for active R&D and start of mass production in advanced products, including those for EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet). Sales of photomasks for FPD increased as a result of ongoing activities to develop new products. Sales of HDD substrates decreased due to erosion of HDD by SSD for 2.5-inch products. Sales of 3.5-inch products also declined due to factors such as cutbacks in investment by end-customers, data centers against the backdrop of the deteriorating macro economy, resulting to division-wide sales decline.
- 2 -
Sales of lenses for cameras decreased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, when there was a reactionary increase.
③ Others
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Revenue
1,099
1,125
2.4%
Segment profit before tax
176
102
-42.2%
The Others segment consists primarily of voice synthetic software and information system services.
2) Reasons for the difference from the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended/ending
Variance
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Revenue
364,291
365,000
0.2%
Profit before tax
123,338
105,000
-14.9%
Profit for the term
95,718
80,500
-15.9%
In the Information Technology Business, sales are expected to decrease due to the impact of inventory adjustments in electronics- related products. However, as sales in the Life Care Business are expected to increase due to factors such as favorable sales of high- value-added products and the development of new customers, the Group as a whole expects revenue to remain at the same level as the same period of the previous fiscal year.
< Profit before tax, Profit for the quarter >
In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, profit before tax is forecast to decrease by ¥18,338 million (14.9%) and quarterly income is forecast to decrease by ¥15,218 million (15.9%), due to a decline in the ratio of revenue from the relatively profitable Information Technology Business to the overall Group and an impairment loss recorded in the first quarter of this fiscal year.
3) Subsequent events
Resolution on Share Repurchase
On July 31, 2023, a resolution was made by the Company's board of directors for share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below.
The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders' benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy.
(1)
Class of share to be repurchased
Common stock issued by the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be repurchased
3.6 million shares (maximum)
（1.02% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock）
(3)
Total amount to be paid for repurchase
50 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Period of share repurchase
August 1, 2023 through October 20, 2023
(5)
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract
(6)
Others
Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders' benefit.
- 3 -
3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
As of
As of
Variance
As of
Mar. 31, 2023
Jun. 30, 2023
Jun. 30, 2022
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment-net
178,648
177,572
-1,077
175,999
Goodwill
46,818
50,493
3,675
44,823
Intangible assets
35,732
36,832
1,100
37,462
Investments in associates
971
1,111
140
991
Long-term financial assets
45,303
45,847
544
52,994
Other non-current assets
747
665
-81
675
Deferred tax assets
9,953
10,945
992
10,008
Total non-current assets
318,171
30.9
323,465
29.5
5,294
1.7
322,952
31.5
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
105,150
115,033
9,883
101,745
Trade and other receivables
143,194
139,390
-3,804
136,817
Other short-term financial assets
20,379
21,290
911
8,727
Income tax receivables
3,798
5,417
1,619
3,073
Other current assets
30,622
33,522
2,900
29,668
Cash and cash equivalents
405,888
455,470
49,582
420,166
Sub total
709,031
770,123
61,092
700,196
Assets held for sale
1,124
1,337
212
668
Total current assets
710,155
69.1
771,460
70.5
61,304
8.6
700,864
68.5
Total assets
1,028,326
100.0
1,094,924
100.0
66,598
6.5
1,023,816
100.0
-4-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hoya Corporation published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 04:40:16 UTC.