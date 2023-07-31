July 31st, 2023 Quarterly Report 1st Quarter : 3 months ended June 30, 2023 Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries) Part .1 1st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2023 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1 Results of Operations : p.2 Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7 Segment Information : p.8 Projected Results for the First Half (All Operations) : p.11 ＜ Reference ＞ Supplementary data for 1st Quarter : p.12 1st Quarter : from April 1 to June 30, 2023 Notes: HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year. These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese " Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors. HOYA CORPORATION This report is provided solely for the information of professional analysts who are expected to make their own evaluation of the company. This report contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and therefore you should not place undue reliance on them. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from that anticipated in these statements. These factors include changes in economic conditions, trends in our major markets, currency exchange rates, etc. We accept no liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this report.

Part.1 July 31st, 2023 1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries 1. Performance for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2023 (All operations *Notes) ( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.) Three months ended Variance (1)Revenue and Profit before tax Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 (%) Revenue 180,179 182,288 1.2 Profit before tax 61,518 51,166 -16.8 Ratio of profit before tax(%) 34.1% 28.1% Profit for the quarter 48,401 38,395 -20.7 Ratio of profit for the quarter(%) 26.9% 21.1% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 48,358 38,215 -21.0 Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%) 26.8% 21.0% Basic earnings per share (yen) 132.83 108.07 Diluted earnings per share (yen) 132.73 108.01 (2)Financial Position As of Mar. 31, 2023 Jun. 30, 2023 Total assets 1,028,326 1,094,924 Total equity 814,604 865,603 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 818,321 868,117 Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company 79.6% 79.3% Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen) 2,311.72 2,454.94 (3) Conditions of Cash Flows Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Net cash generated from operating activities 47,364 55,396 Net cash used in investing activities -7,454 -1,456 Free cash flow 39,910 53,939 Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities -71,248 -31,088 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 420,166 455,470 2.Projected Results for the First Half (Six months ending September 30, 2023) for All Operations Six months ended/ending Variance Sep. 30,2022 Sep. 30,2023 (%) Revenue 364,291 365,000 0.2 Profit before tax 123,338 105,000 -14.9 Profit for the term 95,718 80,500 -15.9 Profit attributable to owners of the Company 95,459 80,500 -15.7 Profit for the term per share (Yen) 263.80 227.64 － 3.Other Three months ended Jun. 30, 2022 Jun. 30, 2023 Capital expenditure 7,937 9,183 R&D expenses 7,078 7,810 Notes: "All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".

2. Results of Operation 1) Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results Our operating results for the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (three months from April 1 to June 30, 2023) are as follows. The Information Technology Business was sluggish, but the Life Care Business was performing well, and as a result, revenue was maintained at the same level as the previous year. (Millions of yen) Three months ended Variance June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Revenue 180,179 182,288 1.2% Profit before tax 61,518 51,166 -16.8% Profit for the quarter 48,401 38,395 -20.7% Ratio of profit for the quarter 34.1% 28.1% -6.0pt As there were no discontinued operations in both the first quarter and the same period of the consolidated fiscal year, all figures and rates of change display are solely from continuing operations. Results by reportable segment are as follows. (Revenue for each segment is from external customers.) ① Life Care Business (Millions of yen) Three months ended Variance June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Revenue 110,820 127,425 15.0% Segment profit before tax 25,022 30,479 21.8% <> Products> Overall sales of eyeglass lenses increased substantially due to strong overseas sales as a result of an increase in sales of high value- added products, an increase in sales to chain stores in the United States, and an increase in sales in China where sales were weak due to lockdown in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Sales of contact lenses increased due to sales promotion activities and strong sales of private brand products (hoyaONE) and online services. <> Products> Sales of medical endoscopes increased substantially, reflecting solid sales in Europe and a reaction to the previous fiscal year's lockdown in China. Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts substantially, mainly due to continued strong sales in Europe and Japan, and an increase in sales in China following the previous fiscal year's lockdown. In other medical-related products, sales increased substantially due to continued strong customer demand for chromatography media used in pharmaceuticals and other applications, as well as strong sales of metal implants. Information Technology Business (Millions of yen) Three months ended Variance June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Revenue 68,260 53,738 -21.3% Segment profit before tax 35,599 20,938 -41.2% <> Products> Sales of mask blanks for semiconductors declined due to the impact of inventory cutbacks, despite ongoing activities for active R&D and start of mass production in advanced products, including those for EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet). Sales of photomasks for FPD increased as a result of ongoing activities to develop new products. Sales of HDD substrates decreased due to erosion of HDD by SSD for 2.5-inch products. Sales of 3.5-inch products also declined due to factors such as cutbacks in investment by end-customers, data centers against the backdrop of the deteriorating macro economy, resulting to division-wide sales decline. - 2 -

Sales of lenses for cameras decreased compared with the same period of the previous fiscal year, when there was a reactionary increase. ③ Others (Millions of yen) Three months ended Variance June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Revenue 1,099 1,125 2.4% Segment profit before tax 176 102 -42.2% The Others segment consists primarily of voice synthetic software and information system services. 2) Reasons for the difference from the previous consolidated cumulative second quarter (Millions of yen) Six months ended/ending Variance September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 Revenue 364,291 365,000 0.2% Profit before tax 123,338 105,000 -14.9% Profit for the term 95,718 80,500 -15.9% In the Information Technology Business, sales are expected to decrease due to the impact of inventory adjustments in electronics- related products. However, as sales in the Life Care Business are expected to increase due to factors such as favorable sales of high- value-added products and the development of new customers, the Group as a whole expects revenue to remain at the same level as the same period of the previous fiscal year. < Profit before tax, Profit for the quarter > In the consolidated cumulative second quarter, profit before tax is forecast to decrease by ¥18,338 million (14.9%) and quarterly income is forecast to decrease by ¥15,218 million (15.9%), due to a decline in the ratio of revenue from the relatively profitable Information Technology Business to the overall Group and an impairment loss recorded in the first quarter of this fiscal year. 3) Subsequent events Resolution on Share Repurchase On July 31, 2023, a resolution was made by the Company's board of directors for share repurchase based on Article 39 of Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 459.1 of the Companies Act of Japan as outlined below. The Company decided to acquire its own shares with the aim of shareholders' benefit, improving capital efficiency and ensuring a flexible capital policy. (1) Class of share to be repurchased Common stock issued by the Company (2) Total number of shares to be repurchased 3.6 million shares (maximum) （1.02% of total shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock） (3) Total amount to be paid for repurchase 50 billion yen (maximum) (4) Period of share repurchase August 1, 2023 through October 20, 2023 (5) Method of repurchase Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary investment contract (6) Others Purchased stocks are planned to be cancelled with the aim of shareholders' benefit. - 3 -