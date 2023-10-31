October 31,2023
Quarterly Report
2nd Quarter : 3 months ended September 30,2023
Interim(1st Half) : 6 months ended September 30,2023
Consolidated (HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries)
Part .12nd Quarter : from July 1 to September 30,2023
- Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.1
- Results of Operations : p.2
- Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.4
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.6
- Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.7
- Segment Information : p.8
＜Reference＞Supplementary data for 2nd Quarter : p.11
Part .2Interim(1st Half) : from April 1 to September 30,2023
- Interim Consolidated Financial Highlights : p.12
- Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position : p.13
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows : p.15
- Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income : p.16
- Segment Information : p.17
Notes:
- HOYA's fiscal year (FY) : from April 1 to March 31 of the following year.
- These financial statements are excerpt translation of Japanese "Kessan Tanshin "and have been prepared for the references only of foreign investors.
HOYA CORPORATION
Part.1
October 31,2023
1. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights
HOYA CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Performance for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2023 (All operations *Notes)
( The yen amounts shown therein are rounded off to the nearest million.)
Three months ended
Variance
(1)Revenue and Profit before tax
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
(%)
Revenue
184,112
188,701
2.5
Profit before tax
61,820
63,615
2.9
Ratio of profit before tax(%)
33.6%
33.7%
Profit for the quarter
47,316
47,710
0.8
Ratio of profit for the quarter(%)
25.7%
25.3%
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
47,101
47,418
0.7
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the Company(%)
25.6%
25.1%
Basic earnings per share (yen)
130.95
134.43
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
130.86
134.37
As of
(2)Financial Position
Jun.30,2023
Sep.30,2023
Total assets
1,094,924
1,115,754
Total equity
865,603
883,528
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
868,117
885,384
Ratio of assets attributable to owners of the Company
79.3%
79.4%
Assets attributable to owners of the Company per share (yen)
2,454.94
2,522.12
Three months ended
(3) Conditions of Cash Flows
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
Net cash generated from operating activities
58,883
58,927
Net cash used in investing activities
-10,785
-13,984
Free cash flow
48,098
44,942
Net cash provided by (used in ) financing activities
-59,728
-44,225
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
424,125
465,601
2.Dividends per Share
Year ended/ending
Mar.31,2023
Mar.31,2024
Interim (Yen)
45.00
45.00
Year-end (Yen)
65.00
TBD
Annual (Yen)
110.00
TBD
3.Other
Three months ended
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
Capital expenditure
11,503
14,313
R&D expenses
7,425
8,106
Notes:
"All operations" means here that the figures are including not only "Continuing operations" but also "Discontinued operations".
2. Results of Operations
Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Our operating results for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (three months from July 1 to September 30, 2023) are as follows. The Information Technology business was sluggish, but the Life Care business was performing well, and as a result, revenue increased from the previous year.
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
(%)
Revenue
184,112
188,701
2.5
Profit before tax
61,820
63,615
2.9
Profit for the quarter
47,316
47,710
0.8
Ratio of profit for the quarter
33.6%
33.7%
0.1pt
As there were no discontinued operations in both the second quarter and the same period of the consolidated fiscal year, all figures and rates of change display are solely from continuing operations.
Results by reportable segment are as follows. (Revenue for each segment is from external customers.)
① Life Care Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
(%)
Revenue
118,798
132,059
11.2
Segment profit before tax
27,410
31,020
13.2
Sales of eyeglass lenses increased as a result of an increase in sales of high value-added products such as myopia management lenses for children(MiYOSMART), and an increase in sales to chain stores in the United States.
Sales of contact lenses increased due to strong sales of private brand products (hoyaONE) and online services.
Sales of medical endoscopes increased mainly due to foreign exchange tailwinds.
Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts grew substantially, thanks to the strong momentum in all regions.
In other medical-related products, sales increased due to continued strong customer demand for chromatography media used in pharmaceuticals and other applications, as well as strong sales of metal implants.
②Information Technology Business
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
(%)
Revenue
64,182
55,548
-13.5
Segment profit before tax
34,427
26,035
-24.4
Amidst an unstable business environment, EUV blanks sales have recovered to a level close to that of the previous year. However, the overall mask blanks sales were still a decline on a year- on-year basis.
Sales of FPD photomasks increased due to ongoing design activities for panels.
Sales of HDD substrates decreased substantially. Demand for 3.5-inch products were weak due to sluggish investments in storage solutions, against the backdrop of the global economic slowdown.
Sales of imaging products increased due to firm sales of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras on the back of increased demand for travel demand and new camera launches
③Other
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Variance
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
(%)
Revenue
1,131
1,094
-3.3
Segment profit before tax
238
3,659
1438.3
Segment profit before tax of the others segment increased substantially due to the impact of a sale of business.
3.Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
As of Jun.30,2023
As of Sep.30,2023
Variance
As of Sep.30,2022
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment-net
177,572
184,031
6,459
181,878
Goodwill
50,493
52,002
1,509
51,122
Intangible assets
36,832
36,264
-568
40,890
Investments in associates
1,111
1,404
293
1,030
Long-term financial assets
45,847
45,878
31
53,011
Other non-current assets
665
682
17
655
Deferred tax assets
10,945
11,038
94
10,262
Total non-current assets
323,465
29.5
331,299
29.7
7,834
2.4
338,850
32.1
CURRENT ASSETS
Inventories
115,033
116,254
1,221
108,492
Trade and other receivables
139,390
140,155
765
139,441
Other short-term financial assets
21,290
21,425
134
10,344
Income tax receivables
5,417
6,272
855
4,232
Other current assets
33,522
33,534
12
30,608
Cash and cash equivalents
455,470
465,601
10,131
424,125
Sub total
770,123
783,241
13,118
717,242
Assets held for sale
1,337
1,215
-122
－
Total current assets
771,460
70.5
784,455
70.3
12,996
1.7
717,242
67.9
Total assets
1,094,924
100.0
1,115,754
100.0
20,830
1.9
1,056,093
100.0
(Millions of Yen)
As of Jun.30,2023
As of Sep.30,2023
Variance
As of Sep.30,2022
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Share capital
6,264
6,264
－
6,264
Capital reserves
15,899
15,899
－
15,899
Treasury shares
-6,548
-48,128
-41,580
-50,097
Other capital reserves
-13,233
-13,432
-199
-12,468
Retained earnings
728,058
775,278
47,220
754,526
Accumulated other comprehensive
137,677
149,503
11,826
122,953
income/(loss)
Equity attributable to owners of the
868,117
79.3
885,384
79.4
17,268
2.0
837,078
79.3
Company
Non-controlling interests
-2,514
-1,856
658
-10,908
Total equity
865,603
79.1
883,528
79.2
17,926
2.1
826,170
78.2
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearinglong-term debt
16,879
16,889
10
16,202
Other long-term financial liabilities
23,352
24,149
797
28,200
Retirement benefits liabilities
4,367
4,538
171
4,217
Provisions
3,287
3,337
50
2,894
Other non-current liabilities
3,619
3,919
301
2,494
Deferred tax liabilities
11,453
12,091
639
13,868
Total non-current liabilities
62,957
5.7
64,924
5.8
1,967
3.1
67,874
6.4
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Interest-bearingshort-term debt
8,781
8,708
-73
7,450
Trade and other payables
69,896
65,222
-4,674
68,980
Other short-term financial liabilities
203
141
-62
524
Income tax payables
16,882
24,439
7,557
23,369
Provisions
1,687
1,716
29
1,628
Other current liabilities
68,752
66,952
-1,801
60,096
Sub total
166,201
167,178
977
162,048
Liabilities held for sale
163
124
-39
－
Total current liabilities
166,365
15.2
167,302
15.0
938
0.6
162,048
15.3
Total liabilities
229,321
20.9
232,226
20.8
2,905
1.3
229,923
21.8
Total equity and liabilities
1,094,924
100.0
1,115,754
100.0
20,830
1.9
1,056,093
100.0
Total number of issued shares
353,620
351,048
-2,572
357,547
in thousand
Equity attributable to owner of the
Company per share
2,454.94
Yen
2,522.12
Yen
67.18
Yen
2,341.17
Yen
(2)Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months
For the three
Variance
months
ended
ended
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
Jun.30,2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before tax
61,820
63,615
1,795
51,166
Depreciation and amortization
12,286
11,729
-558
12,481
Impairment losses
－
13
13
7,940
Finance income
-1,578
-3,833
-2,255
-3,344
Finance costs
424
495
71
511
Share of (profits)/loss of associates
-32
-196
-165
-55
(Gain)/loss on sales of property, plant and equipment
-287
-68
219
-40
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
28
38
10
24
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
-4,766
-2,921
1,845
-5,944
Others
2,125
-1,400
-3,525
-1,625
Net cash generated from operating activities
70,021
67,471
-2,549
61,116
（Before adjustment of movements in working capital)
Movements in working capital
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
-2,526
12
2,538
-3,688
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
909
553
-355
11,047
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables
-2,005
-3,362
-1,357
3,353
Increase/(decrease) in retirement benefits liabilities and provisions
0
70
70
133
Sub total
66,398
64,745
-1,653
71,960
Interests received
999
3,117
2,119
2,833
Dividends received
1
1
－
9
Interests paid
-106
-149
-43
-141
Income taxes paid
-8,468
-8,952
-485
-19,528
Income taxes refunded
59
165
106
263
Net cash generated from operating activities
58,883
58,927
44
55,396
Cash flows from investing activities
Withdrawals of time deposit
－
91
91
280
Payments for time deposit
-669
－
669
-591
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
962
128
-834
52
Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-6,272
-10,305
-4,033
-7,216
Proceeds from government grant
－
－
－
2,843
Proceeds from sales of investment
2
65
63
－
Payments for acquisition of investment
－
-90
-90
－
Proceeds from sales of subsidiary
－
3,306
3,306
－
Advances received from sales of subsidiary
－
-3,353
-3,353
3,353
Payments for purchase of subsidiary
-3,814
-3,241
572
－
Payments for business transfer
-166
-214
-47
-57
Other proceeds
53
29
-24
128
Other payments
-880
-400
480
-249
Net cash used in investing activities
-10,785
-13,984
-3,200
-1,456
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividends paid to owners of the Company
-56
-50
7
-22,941
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
-50
－
50
－
Increase (decrease) in short-term debt
-100
-100
－
－
Repayments of long-term borrowings
-6
-151
-144
-148
Payments for lease liabilities
-2,137
-2,091
46
-2,213
Payments for purchase of treasury shares
-57,431
-41,925
15,507
-6,042
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
53
91
38
257
Net cash used in financing activities
-59,728
-44,225
15,503
-31,088
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
-11,629
718
12,347
22,852
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the term
420,166
455,470
35,304
405,888
Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash equivalents in
15,589
9,413
-6,176
26,730
foreign currencies
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the term
424,125
465,601
41,476
455,470
(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(HOYA Corporation and its subsidiaries)
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months ended
For the three
Variance
months ended
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
Jun.30,2023
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
All operations
Revenue:
Sales
184,112
100.0
188,701
100.0
4,589
2.5
182,288
100.0
Finance income
1,578
0.9
3,833
2.0
2,255
143.0
3,344
1.8
Share of profit of associates
32
0.0
196
0.1
165
521.7
55
0.0
Other income
630
0.3
3,398
1.8
2,769
439.8
3,915
2.1
Total Revenue
186,351
101.2
196,128
103.9
9,778
5.2
189,601
104.0
Expenses:
Changes in inventories of goods, products and work in progress
-1,574
-0.9
2,130
1.1
3,703
－
-1,424
-0.8
Raw materials and consumables used
27,788
15.1
25,310
13.4
-2,478
-8.9
25,998
14.3
Employee benefits expense
40,373
21.9
45,001
23.8
4,628
11.5
44,296
24.3
Depreciation and amortization
12,286
6.7
11,729
6.2
-558
-4.5
12,481
6.8
Subcontracting cost
1,169
0.6
1,150
0.6
-18
-1.6
1,206
0.7
Advertising and promotion expense
4,056
2.2
4,267
2.3
212
5.2
4,398
2.4
Commission expense
11,015
6.0
12,251
6.5
1,235
11.2
11,796
6.5
Impairment losses
－
－
13
0.0
13
－
7,940
4.4
Finance costs
424
0.2
495
0.3
71
16.8
511
0.3
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss
-6,336
-3.4
-3,453
-1.8
2,883
-45.5
-6,704
-3.7
Other expenses
35,329
19.2
33,621
17.8
-1,708
-4.8
37,937
20.8
Total expense
124,531
67.6
132,513
70.2
7,983
6.4
138,435
75.9
Profit before tax
61,820
33.6
63,615
33.7
1,795
2.9
51,166
28.1
Income tax expense
14,504
7.9
15,905
8.4
1,401
9.7
12,772
7.0
Profit for the term from all operations
47,316
25.7
47,710
25.3
394
0.8
38,395
21.1
Other comprehensive income:
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
-64
16
79
180
Remeasurements of the net defined benefit liability(asset)
－
2
2
－
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
52
8
-44
-22
Total Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
-12
26
37
158
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
17,332
11,970
-5,362
41,106
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
8
6
-2
86
Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income
-21
-7
13
17
Total Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
17,320
11,969
-5,351
41,209
Total other comprehensive income
17,308
11,995
-5,314
41,367
Total comprehensive income for the quarter
64,625
59,704
-4,920
-7.6
79,761
Profit attributable to :
Owners of the Company
47,101
25.6
47,418
25.1
317
0.7
38,215
21.0
Non-controlling interests
215
0.1
292
0.2
77
35.9
179
0.1
Total
47,316
25.7
47,710
25.3
394
0.8
38,395
21.1
Total comprehensive income attributable to :
Owners of the Company
64,248
59,047
-5,202
-8.1
78,559
Non-controlling interests
376
658
282
74.8
1,203
Total
64,625
59,704
-4,920
-7.6
79,761
Basic earnings per share (yen)
130.95
134.43
3.48
108.07
Diluted earnings per share (yen)
130.86
134.37
3.51
108.01
Notes:
1. Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2023A" is the actual value of this period. "2023B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period last year. unit : millions of Yen)
2023B
2023A
Influence
Actual
(%)
change
Sales
181,736
188,701
6,965
-2,376
-1.3%
Profit before tax
61,787
63,615
1,828
-33
-0.1%
Profit for the quarter
46,291
47,710
1,419
-1,025
-2.2%
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
2. Average rates of major foreign currencies
Sep.30,2022
Sep.30,2023
Variance(%)
Jun.30,2023
US$
Yen
139.35
145.58
-4.5%
139.63
Euro
Yen
139.53
157.73
-13.0%
151.89
Thai Baht
Yen
3.77
4.13
-9.5%
4.01
(4) Segment Information
Reportable segments are components of the Group for which separate financial information is obtained and examined on a regular basis by the board of directors and the chief operating decision maker to determine the allocation of management resources and evaluate the business performance.
In accordance with its management philosophy, the Group has categorised "life and culture" and "information technology" as its business domains. To achieve sustainable growth in corporate value in these business domains, the Group has been making decisions on the allocation of management resources and monitoring the operating results.
As a result, the Group consists of three reportable business segments: Life Care business, Information Technology business and Other business, which are consistent with the above business domains.
In the Life Care business, the Group produces and sells health care related products that are used routinely in health maintenance fields, and medical related products including medical equipment and medical supplies used in medical treatment. Some unique features of this business segment are that approvals and permits are required from relevant authorities in each country and that advanced technological strength and reliable quality control systems are the key requirement.
In the Information Technology business, the Group produces and sells essential items for digital devices. Included are electronics related products that are indispensable for today's digital information and communication technology, and imaging related products that are necessary to capture images as digital data based on optical technologies.
Other business includes the business that provides mainly speech synthesis software and information system services.
The main products and services for each reportable segment described above are as follows:
Reportable Segment
Major Products and Services
Health care related products
Eyeglass lenses, Contact lenses, etc.
Medical endoscopes, Medical accessories,
Life Care
Automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs),
Medical related products
Intraocular lenses, Ophthalmic medical equipment,
Artificial bone, Metallic implants for orthopedics,
Chromatography media,etc.
Electronics related products
Photomasks and Maskblanks for semiconductors,
Information
Photomasks for FPD, Glass disks for hard disk drives (HDDs)
Technology
Imaging related products
Optical lenses, Optical glass material, Laser equipment,
Light source, etc.
Other
Speech synthesis software, Design of information systems, etc.
1. Segment revenues and results
(Millions of Yen)
For the three months
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
ended Sep.30,2022
Technology
operations
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
118,798
64,182
1,131
184,112
－
184,112
Inter-segment
1
24
5
30
-30
－
Total
118,799
64,207
1,137
184,142
-30
184,112
Segment profit before tax
27,410
34,427
238
62,075
-255
61,820
Segment profit before tax ratio
23.1%
53.6%
20.9%
33.7%
－
33.6%
Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities
23,160
31,685
198
55,043
-1,191
53,852
% of revenue
19.5%
49.3%
17.4%
29.9%
－
29.2%
For the three months
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
ended Sep.30,2023
Technology
operations
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
132,059
55,548
1,094
188,701
－
188,701
Inter-segment
-0
126
0
126
-126
－
Total
132,059
55,674
1,094
188,827
-126
188,701
Segment profit before tax
31,020
26,035
3,659
60,714
2,901
63,615
Segment profit before tax ratio
23.5%
46.8%
334.4%
32.2%
－
33.7%
Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities
28,166
25,292
198
53,655
-1,245
52,410
% of revenue
21.3%
45.4%
18.1%
28.4%
－
27.8%
Ref : Difference between the results of the quarter under review and the same period the previous year is as follows:
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
Technology
operations
Variance
Revenue from external customers
13,261
-8,634
-37
4,589
－
4,589
Variance
11.2%
-13.5%
-3.3%
2.5%
－
2.5%
Inter-segment
-1
102
-5
96
-96
－
Total
13,260
-8,533
-43
4,685
-96
4,589
Segment profit before tax
3,610
-8,392
3,421
-1,361
3,156
1,795
Variance
13.2%
-24.4%
1438.3%
-2.2%
－
2.9%
Percentage point variance
0.4%
-6.9%
313.5%
-1.6%
－
0.1%
Profit from ordinary operating activities
5,006
-6,394
-0
-1,387
-55
-1,442
Variance
21.6%
-20.2%
-0.1%
-2.5%
4.6%
-2.7%
Note:Effect of Exchange Rate Change on Net Sales and Incomes ("2023 A" is the actual value of this period. "2023 B" is the nominal value of this period which temporarily exchanged by the currency rate of the same period the previous year. unit : millions of Yen)
2023B
2023A
Influences
Actual
(%)
change
Life Care
Revenue from external customers
126,219
132,059
5,840
7,421
6.2%
Profit from ordinary operating activities
26,940
28,166
1,226
3,780
16.3%
Segment profit before tax
29,313
31,020
1,708
1,903
6.9%
Information Technology
Revenue from external customers
54,494
55,548
1,054
-9,688
-15.1%
Profit from ordinary operating activities
24,939
25,292
352
-6,746
-21.3%
Segment profit before tax
25,975
26,035
60
-8,453
-24.6%
Ref : Results of the previous quarter are as follows:
For the three months
Life Care
Information
Other
Total
Adjustments
All
ended Jun.30,2023
Technology
operations
Revenue
Revenue from external customers
127,425
53,738
1,125
182,288
－
182,288
Inter-segment
1
129
8
137
-137
－
Total
127,426
53,866
1,133
182,425
-137
182,288
Segment profit before tax
30,479
20,938
102
51,519
-353
51,166
Segment profit before tax ratio
23.9%
38.9%
9.0%
28.2%
－
28.1%
Ref: Profit from ordinary operating activities
25,281
23,721
105
49,106
-1,332
47,774
% of revenue
19.8%
44.0%
9.2%
26.9%
－
26.2%
Note:Profit from ordinary operating activities is operating profit before finance income/costs, share of profits(loss) of associates, foreign exchange gain/loss and other temporary gain/loss.
