2. Results of Operations

Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

Our operating results for the second quarter of the consolidated fiscal year under review (three months from July 1 to September 30, 2023) are as follows. The Information Technology business was sluggish, but the Life Care business was performing well, and as a result, revenue increased from the previous year.

(Millions of yen) Three months ended Variance Sep.30,2022 Sep.30,2023 (%) Revenue 184,112 188,701 2.5 Profit before tax 61,820 63,615 2.9 Profit for the quarter 47,316 47,710 0.8 Ratio of profit for the quarter 33.6% 33.7% 0.1pt

As there were no discontinued operations in both the second quarter and the same period of the consolidated fiscal year, all figures and rates of change display are solely from continuing operations.

Results by reportable segment are as follows. (Revenue for each segment is from external customers.)

① Life Care Business

(Millions of yen) Three months ended Variance Sep.30,2022 Sep.30,2023 (%) Revenue 118,798 132,059 11.2 Segment profit before tax 27,410 31,020 13.2

Sales of eyeglass lenses increased as a result of an increase in sales of high value-added products such as myopia management lenses for children(MiYOSMART), and an increase in sales to chain stores in the United States.

Sales of contact lenses increased due to strong sales of private brand products (hoyaONE) and online services.

Sales of medical endoscopes increased mainly due to foreign exchange tailwinds.

Sales of intraocular lenses for cataracts grew substantially, thanks to the strong momentum in all regions.

In other medical-related products, sales increased due to continued strong customer demand for chromatography media used in pharmaceuticals and other applications, as well as strong sales of metal implants.