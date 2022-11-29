Japan's Nikkei hits 2-week low after weak factory output data

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
hit a two-week low on Wednesday, as weak factory output data
added to the global economic slowdown concerns, while investors
awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for
policy clues.
The Nikkei fell 0.61% to 27,858.16 by the midday
break, hitting its lowest since Nov. 16. The broader Topix
lost 0.57% to 1,981.59.
Japan's factory output fell for a second consecutive month
in October, as stalling global demand and lingering supply
bottlenecks put a lid on Japanese manufacturers' production
plans.
"Factory output was weaker than expected, and this data came
out as concerns about a slowdown in the global economy were
looming," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the
research department of Tachibana Securities.
"And, China's PMI was weak as well, which cemented investor
worries that the economic situation is worsening."
China's factory activity contracted at a faster pace in
November, weighed down by softening global demand and COVID-19
restrictions.
Powell will speak at a Brookings Institution event later in
the day about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labour
market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the Fed
will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.
Investors are also waiting for U.S. labour market data for
November and gross domestic product numbers for the third
quarter.
In Japan, precision machinery makers fell 1.77%
to become the top losers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33
industry sub-indexes.
Optical glass maker Hoya slipped 2.65% and contact
lens maker Menicon lost 3.02%.
Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand, lost
0.63% and was the top drag on the Nikkei.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)