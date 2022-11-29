Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Hoya Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7741   JP3837800006

HOYA CORPORATION

(7741)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14 2022-11-30 am EST
13980.00 JPY   -2.65%
RE
10/28Hoya : Presentation for the three months ended Sep.30,2022 (with Transcript) (1.17MB)
PU
10/27Hoya : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Treasury Stock (95KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Japan's Nikkei hits 2-week low after weak factory output data

11/29/2022 | 10:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average hit a two-week low on Wednesday, as weak factory output data added to the global economic slowdown concerns, while investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for policy clues.

The Nikkei fell 0.61% to 27,858.16 by the midday break, hitting its lowest since Nov. 16. The broader Topix lost 0.57% to 1,981.59.

Japan's factory output fell for a second consecutive month in October, as stalling global demand and lingering supply bottlenecks put a lid on Japanese manufacturers' production plans.

"Factory output was weaker than expected, and this data came out as concerns about a slowdown in the global economy were looming," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department of Tachibana Securities.

"And, China's PMI was weak as well, which cemented investor worries that the economic situation is worsening."

China's factory activity contracted at a faster pace in November, weighed down by softening global demand and COVID-19 restrictions.

Powell will speak at a Brookings Institution event later in the day about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labour market. Investors will be looking for clues about when the Fed will slow the pace of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Investors are also waiting for U.S. labour market data for November and gross domestic product numbers for the third quarter.

In Japan, precision machinery makers fell 1.77% to become the top losers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Optical glass maker Hoya slipped 2.65% and contact lens maker Menicon lost 3.02%.

Fast Retailing, known for its Uniqlo brand, lost 0.63% and was the top drag on the Nikkei. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.66998 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.34% 1.1988 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73701 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.0357 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.59% 80930 Delayed Quote.22.60%
HOYA CORPORATION -2.61% 13980 Delayed Quote.-14.93%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012254 Delayed Quote.-8.79%
MENICON CO., LTD. -3.12% 2916 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.43% 0.62231 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
NIKKEI 225 -0.48% 28027.84 Real-time Quote.-1.77%
TOPIX INDEX -0.47% 1983.9 Delayed Quote.1.29%
Financials
Sales 2023 717 B 5 182 M 5 182 M
Net income 2023 178 B 1 284 M 1 284 M
Net cash 2023 433 B 3 132 M 3 132 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 5 118 B 36 984 M 36 984 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,53x
EV / Sales 2024 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 38 376
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart HOYA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Hoya Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOYA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 14 360,00 JPY
Average target price 17 023,08 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eiichiro Ikeda Chief Executive Officer & Representative Director
Ryo Hirooka Deputy CFO-Netherlands Branch
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Mitsudo Urano Lead Independent Outside Director
Shuzo Kaihori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOYA CORPORATION-14.93%37 355
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-25.12%183 755
MEDTRONIC PLC-26.41%101 264
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-3.43%67 256
DEXCOM, INC.-17.77%43 481
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION26.35%34 383