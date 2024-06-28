The annual general meeting of Hoylu AB (the "Company") was held today, 28 June 2024, the resolutions were passed with required majority in accordance with the board's published proposals. The main resolutions adopted by the annual general meeting are set out below.



Profit allocation etc.

The annual general meeting approved the balance sheet and consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2023 included in the annual report, as well as the income statement and consolidated income statement for the financial year 2023.

The annual general meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2023 and that the remaining funds shall be transferred to new account.

The annual general meeting granted all directors during the financial year of 2023 and the CEO discharge from liability for their management of the Company's affairs for the financial year 2023.

Board of directors and auditor

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors' fees shall be paid in a total amount of SEK 700,000, of which SEK 250,000 to the chairman of the board and SEK 150,000 each to the other members of the board. No board fee shall be paid to a member who is also an employee of the Company. The annual general meeting also resolved that the auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with the approved invoice.

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, that the board shall, until the end of the next annual general meeting, consist of Johan Lindqvist (re-election), Reidar Fougner (re-election), Fredrik Urbanski (re-election) and Hans Othar Blix (re-election). Reidar Fougner was re-elected as chairman of the board.

The auditing company Deloitte AB was re-elected as the Company's auditor with Henrik Ekström as auditor in charge.

Resolution to authorise the board to resolve on issue of shares, convertibles and/or warrants

The annual general meeting resolved to authorise the board of directors to decide on the issue of shares, convertibles and/or warrants to the extent permitted from time to time under the limits of the articles of association. New issue of shares, as well as issue of warrants and convertible loan notes, shall be able to take place with or without deviation from the shareholders’ pre-emptive right, against cash payment, for payment in kind, by way of set-off, or on conditions following from Chapter 2, Section 5 of the Swedish Companies Act. According to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act, this authorisation does not authorise the board of directors to resolve on issue to board of directors and/or employees of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu, + 47 924 38 900, Email: tob@hoylu.com

Kjartan Berge Steinshamn, CFO Hoylu, +47 481 27 673, Email: kbs@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams to translate ideas into actions. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se



Publishing

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:15 AM CEST 28th of June 2024.