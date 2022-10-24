Advanced search
    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
10:25 2022-10-21 am EDT
0.6320 SEK   -8.93%
02:30aHOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2022
AQ
10/17Hoylu Ab : Continued SaaS growth in September
GL
10/17Hoylu Ab : Continued SaaS growth in September
AQ
HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2022

10/24/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Stockholm, Sweden, October 24, 2022

FIRST NINE MONTHS 2022

  • Q3 2022 continued growth of Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR). ARR, including long-term service contracts, ended at MSEK 50.0, a growth of 8% from Q2 2022, and a Y/Y growth of 46%.
  • Q3 2022 revenue was MSEK 12.2, a Y/Y growth of 49%.
  • EBITDA for Q3 2022 ended at negative MSEK 4.9 compared to negative MSEK 9.7 in Q3 2021.

The complete version of the Interim Report for January – September 2022 is attached in this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site (www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage -- so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on -- all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on October 24, 2022.

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 47,0 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,0 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 37,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,63 SEK
Average target price 0,90 SEK
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
Managers and Directors
Truls Ole Baklid Chief Executive Officer
Karl Wiersholm Chief Financial Officer
Leif Claes Johan Lundqvist Chairman
John D'Costa Chief Technology Officer
Hans Othar Blix Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOYLU AB (PUBL)-46.44%5
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-28.01%1 805 705
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-49.09%49 484
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.54%45 338
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-34.25%44 337
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-15.03%43 365