    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:08:56 2023-01-23 am EST
0.4650 SEK   +9.15%
02:31aHoylu Ab : Year over year ARR grew 50% as of the end of December 2022
GL
02:30aHoylu Ab : Year over year ARR grew 50% as of the end of December 2022
AQ
2022Hoylu Ab : Year over year ARR grew 49% as of the end of November 2022
GL
Hoylu AB: Year over year ARR grew 50% as of the end of December 2022

01/24/2023 | 02:31am EST
Stockholm, Sweden, January 24, 2023 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, today announced Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as of the end of December 2022.

ARR, including long term mobile contracts, reached MSEK 51.9 as of the end of December 2022, up from MSEK 51.3 as of the end of November 2022.

The report for December 2022 is attached to this press release and is available on Hoylu's web site: (https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/).

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO, +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage -- so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on -- all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on January 24, 2023.


Financials
Sales 2022 48,0 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,7 M 4,17 M 4,17 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 37,3%
Managers and Directors
Truls Ole Baklid Chief Executive Officer
Karl Wiersholm Chief Financial Officer
Leif Claes Johan Lundqvist Chairman
John D'Costa Chief Technology Officer
Hans Othar Blix Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOYLU AB (PUBL)-9.18%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION1.15%1 791 201
SYNOPSYS INC.7.24%52 191
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.10.97%48 900
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE2.76%48 857
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION22.59%40 308