    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:00 2022-11-22 am EST
0.6100 SEK   +1.67%
02:31aHoylu AB (publ) makes provision for potential tax surcharge
GL
02:30aHoylu AB (publ) makes provision for potential tax surcharge
AQ
11/15Hoylu Ab : Continued SaaS growth in October
GL
Hoylu AB (publ) makes provision for potential tax surcharge

11/23/2022 | 02:31am EST
Stockholm, Sweden, November 23, 2022 – Due to an ongoing tax audit case conducted by the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the financial year 2021, Hoylu AB (publ) (the "Company") has decided to make a provision of SEK 4,475,000 for potential tax surcharge.

The tax audit has resulted in a negative proposal for a decision from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the Company’s claim for deduction of impairment of financial assets. Pending the Swedish Tax Agency's decision, the Company has decided to make a provision for a potentially unfavourable decision. The negative impact on the fourth quarter result is SEK 4,475,000.

"We are currently investigating the matter together with our advisers. Although the final decision by the Swedish Tax Authority has not been reached, we have decided to take a cautious approach by making a provision for the potential tax surcharge." says Johan Lindqvist, Chairman of the Board of Hoylu.

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage -- so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on -- all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on November 23, 2022.


