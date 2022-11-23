Hoylu AB (publ) makes provision for potential tax surcharge

Stockholm, Sweden, November 23, 2022 – Due to an ongoing tax audit case conducted by the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the financial year 2021, Hoylu AB (publ) (the "Company") has decided to make a provision of SEK 4,475,000 for potential tax surcharge.

The tax audit has resulted in a negative proposal for a decision from the Swedish Tax Agency regarding the Company’s claim for deduction of impairment of financial assets. Pending the Swedish Tax Agency's decision, the Company has decided to make a provision for a potentially unfavourable decision. The negative impact on the fourth quarter result is SEK 4,475,000.

"We are currently investigating the matter together with our advisers. Although the final decision by the Swedish Tax Authority has not been reached, we have decided to take a cautious approach by making a provision for the potential tax surcharge." says Johan Lindqvist, Chairman of the Board of Hoylu.



For more information, please contact:

Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com

Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se



Publication

This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on November 23, 2022.