Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hoylu AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:09:54 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.0956 SEK   -13.87%
02:16pHoylu AB will hold a Virtual Investor Meeting
GL
02:15pHoylu AB will hold a Virtual Investor Meeting
AQ
04/19Hoylu publishes prospectus due to the rights issue
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoylu AB will hold a Virtual Investor Meeting

04/24/2023 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stockholm, April 24, 2023. Hoylu AB ("Hoylu" or "Company") announced today that it will hold a live webinar for media, investors and analysts on April 26, 2023 in relation to the upcoming rights issue of the Company.

CEO Truls Baklid will present key highlights and results for the first quarter 2023, and information about the 2023 rights issue followed by a Q&A session. The live webinar will take place at 12:00 CEST on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

To attend the webinar, please use the following link:

https://streamyard.com/watch/8gNAHdHuWzVj

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu AB
Tel: +47 924 38 900
Email: tob@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage – so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you’re already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on – all from anywhere, on any device.

Ticker: Hoylu
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0) 8 50 301 550. ca@mangold.se

Publication

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 20:15 CEST on April 24, 2023.



All news about HOYLU AB (PUBL)
02:16pHoylu AB will hold a Virtual Investor Meeting
GL
02:15pHoylu AB will hold a Virtual Investor Meeting
AQ
04/19Hoylu publishes prospectus due to the rights issue
GL
04/19Hoylu publishes prospectus due to the rights issue
AQ
04/18Hoylu - Increased construction focus
AQ
04/18Hoylu announces updated timetable for the rights issue
GL
04/18Hoylu announces updated timetable for the rights issue
AQ
04/17HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – MARCH 2023
GL
04/17HOYLU AB PUBLISHES THE INTERIM REPORT FOR JANUARY – MARCH 2023
AQ
04/17Hoylu AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 48,0 M 4,67 M 4,67 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,2 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 21,4%
Chart HOYLU AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Hoylu AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,11 SEK
Average target price 0,09 SEK
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Managers and Directors
Truls Ole Baklid Chief Executive Officer
Karl Wiersholm Chief Financial Officer
Leif Claes Johan Lundqvist Chairman
John D'Costa Chief Technology Officer
Hans Othar Blix Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOYLU AB (PUBL)-62.21%1
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.16%2 127 141
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.32.59%58 193
SYNOPSYS INC.18.16%57 457
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.05%54 150
SEA LIMITED52.16%44 870
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer