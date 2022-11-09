Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Hoylu AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOYLU   SE0009581192

HOYLU AB (PUBL)

(HOYLU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-11-07 am EST
0.6680 SEK    0.00%
02:31aHoylu and Digital.ai Partner to Transform Virtual Program Increment (PI) Planning
GL
02:30aHoylu and Digital.ai Partner to Transform Virtual Program Increment (PI) Planning
AQ
11/07Hoylu AB (publ) carries out a SEK 34.6 million convertible notes issue and has been requested to call for an EGM to resolve on an additional SEK 37 million convertible notes issue to board members and executives
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hoylu and Digital.ai Partner to Transform Virtual Program Increment (PI) Planning

11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
Stockholm, Sweden, November 9, 2022 Today Hoylu announced that Digital.ai has joined its official reseller program, enabling more users than ever to unlock the power of whiteboard-based collaboration with a visual and iterative approach for better agile planning. Digital.ai’s new Hoylu integration offering combines whiteboarding techniques with scaled Agile practices, providing distributed teams with new ways to collaborate and further understand risk and dependencies.

“This new agreement enables both Hoylu and Digital.ai to create more value for the end customers that run Agile processes at scale,” said Hoylu CEO Truls Baklid. "We are now the only PI Planning whiteboarding software to integrate with Digital.ai Agility, which increases collaboration while saving users time and effort with our two-way integration. We’re very excited to have this formal partnership with Digital.ai and look forward to helping our customers on their Agile journeys.”

Derek Holt, General Manager of Intelligent DevOps for Digital.ai added: “To stay competitive, business leaders are driving technology-based innovation at an accelerated rate while also navigating increased remote and hybrid work. Our new partnership with Hoylu brings the power and creativity of “agile-aware” whiteboarding to Digital.ai Agility, today’s leading Enterprise Agile Planning solution. This partnership accelerates our customers' ability to be more efficient, more collaborative, more innovative, and to ultimately drive more business value from their software investments.”

Seamless Integration
There are many digital PI Planning tools, but only Hoylu integrates with Digital.ai Agility, saving customers time and effort by reducing duplicative work. The new seamless integration:

  • Saves time and effort by bulk importing Digital.ai Agility information with just a few clicks
  • Reduces duplicate work by automatically pushing updates in both Hoylu and Digital.ai Agility
  • Allows teams to easily visualize and map dependencies
  • Improves collaboration on shared artifacts
  • Helps scale Agile practices across all levels

The partnership provides an accurate view of PI Planning as it happens and can reveal opportunities to improve to drive immediate business impact.

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu is an easy-to-use, cloud-based, Agile and Construction Project Management and whiteboarding tool that enables distributed teams to plan and visualize projects. Our Adaptive Workspaces take the complexity out of complex projects and adapt freely to fit any team or workflow. We have you covered for PI Planning, Scrum, Kanban, Dependency Mapping, Retrospectives, Lean, Pull Planning, and more. Learn more at hoylu.com

About Digital.ai
Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. The company's AI-powered DevOps platform unifies, secures and generates predictive insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers organizations to scale software development teams, and continuously deliver software with greater quality and security while uncovering new market opportunities and enhancing business value through smarter software investments. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at digital.ai


Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on November 9, 2022.


