HP : Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) and HP Partner to Provide Industrial Post Processing for Innovative 3D Printing Applications

Sheffield, UK - October 28, 2020 - Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), a global leader in safe and sustainable industrial automated chemical vapor smoothing (post-processing) systems for additively manufactured parts, and HP, the leader in industrial 3D printing solutions, today announced a new alliance to help drive expansion of industrial 3D printed parts across industries such as automotive, industrial, medical and sporting goods at scale. The companies are working together to enable the highest quality post processing solutions for applications developed for HP Multi Jet Fusion technology.

'Like HP, we are focused on unlocking the full potential of industrial additive manufacturing and its sustainable impact,' said Joseph Crabtree, CEO and founder, AMT. 'The combination of HP's industry-leading Multi Jet Fusion technology and AMT's advanced chemical vapor smoothing systems leverages the benefits that 3D printing provides while having injection-molded quality finish and performance characteristics, enabling customers to produce manufacturing-grade parts at scale. We are excited to work together to open up new opportunities for high-quality, customized applications.'

'Collaborating with AMT is another example of HP's commitment to accelerating the journey to digital production,' said Tim Weber, Global Head of Materials, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing. 'High quality post processing of 3D printed parts is critical to successful mass production at scale. AMT's capabilities bring tremendous value to the ecosystem of industrial partnerships HP is bringing forward to market leading customers around the world.'

AMT and HP will join forces to provide end-to-end Multi Jet Fusion printing and post-processing solutions to part manufacturers and industrial partners, expanding HP's growing ecosystem of strategic relationships with industry leaders. Additionally AMT will be providing chemical vapor smoothing benchmarking services to current and prospective HP Multi Jet Fusion customers worldwide.

Benefits of AMT's chemical vapor smoothing technology include creating sealed surfaces suitable for medical applications, improved mechanical properties of automotive parts and improved aesthetics and feel for consumer parts. Leveraging the platform's advanced capabilities, HP and AMT are already working with customers to jointly develop new applications that require a high quality, injection molding-like finish such as the HP 3D High Reusability PA 11 nasopharyngeal swabs produced to help combat COVID-19, and BASF Ultrasint® TPU01 lattice structures used to manufacture custom seating.

AMTs chemical vapor smoothing systems, called PostPro, represent an additional building block for customers of HP's industrial Jet Fusion 3D printers moving to mass production, and provides an enabling technology to produce end-use parts at the right cost, at the right time and with the right qualities and performance properties for individual application designs.

The PostPro systems are compatible with HP's entire portfolio of Jet Fusion printers. All commercially available materials have been validated including HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Glass Beads, HP 3D High Reusability PA 11, ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A and BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, with a solution for HP's new HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, available in 2021.