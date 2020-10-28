Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HP Inc.    HPQ

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HP : Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) and HP Partner to Provide Industrial Post Processing for Innovative 3D Printing Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 11:05am EDT
Press Releases Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) and HP Partner to Provide Industrial Post Processing for Innovative 3D Printing Applications

The industry's leading chemical vapor smoothing company enables manufacturing grade applications across industries including automotive, industrial, medical and sporting goods

October 28, 2020

Sheffield, UK - October 28, 2020 - Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), a global leader in safe and sustainable industrial automated chemical vapor smoothing (post-processing) systems for additively manufactured parts, and HP, the leader in industrial 3D printing solutions, today announced a new alliance to help drive expansion of industrial 3D printed parts across industries such as automotive, industrial, medical and sporting goods at scale. The companies are working together to enable the highest quality post processing solutions for applications developed for HP Multi Jet Fusion technology.

'Like HP, we are focused on unlocking the full potential of industrial additive manufacturing and its sustainable impact,' said Joseph Crabtree, CEO and founder, AMT. 'The combination of HP's industry-leading Multi Jet Fusion technology and AMT's advanced chemical vapor smoothing systems leverages the benefits that 3D printing provides while having injection-molded quality finish and performance characteristics, enabling customers to produce manufacturing-grade parts at scale. We are excited to work together to open up new opportunities for high-quality, customized applications.'

'Collaborating with AMT is another example of HP's commitment to accelerating the journey to digital production,' said Tim Weber, Global Head of Materials, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing. 'High quality post processing of 3D printed parts is critical to successful mass production at scale. AMT's capabilities bring tremendous value to the ecosystem of industrial partnerships HP is bringing forward to market leading customers around the world.'

AMT and HP will join forces to provide end-to-end Multi Jet Fusion printing and post-processing solutions to part manufacturers and industrial partners, expanding HP's growing ecosystem of strategic relationships with industry leaders. Additionally AMT will be providing chemical vapor smoothing benchmarking services to current and prospective HP Multi Jet Fusion customers worldwide.

Benefits of AMT's chemical vapor smoothing technology include creating sealed surfaces suitable for medical applications, improved mechanical properties of automotive parts and improved aesthetics and feel for consumer parts. Leveraging the platform's advanced capabilities, HP and AMT are already working with customers to jointly develop new applications that require a high quality, injection molding-like finish such as the HP 3D High Reusability PA 11 nasopharyngeal swabs produced to help combat COVID-19, and BASF Ultrasint® TPU01 lattice structures used to manufacture custom seating.

AMTs chemical vapor smoothing systems, called PostPro, represent an additional building block for customers of HP's industrial Jet Fusion 3D printers moving to mass production, and provides an enabling technology to produce end-use parts at the right cost, at the right time and with the right qualities and performance properties for individual application designs.

The PostPro systems are compatible with HP's entire portfolio of Jet Fusion printers. All commercially available materials have been validated including HP 3D High Reusability PA 12, HP 3D High Reusability PA 12 Glass Beads, HP 3D High Reusability PA 11, ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A and BASF Ultrasint® TPU01, with a solution for HP's new HP 3D High Reusability PP enabled by BASF, available in 2021.

1 of 7
Start slideshow
THE GARAGE
1 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT

Benefits of AMT's chemical vapor smoothing technology include creating sealed surfaces suitable for medical applications, improved mechanical properties of automotive parts and improved aesthetics and feel for consumer parts.

Download
THE GARAGE
2 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT

3D printed part before and after applying AMTs chemical vapor smoothing systems, called PostPro.

Download
THE GARAGE
3 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT

Leveraging the platform's advanced capabilities, HP and AMT are already working with customers to jointly develop new applications that require a high quality, injection molding-like finish such as the HP 3D High Reusability PA 11 nasopharyngeal swabs produced to help combat COVID-19.

Download
THE GARAGE
4 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT

Nasal swabs after applying AMTs chemical vapor smoothing systems, called PostPro.

Download
THE GARAGE
5 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT

Nasal swabs before applying AMTs chemical vapor smoothing systems, called PostPro.

Download
THE GARAGE
6 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT

AMTs chemical vapor smoothing systems, called PostPro, represent an additional building block for customers of HP's industrial Jet Fusion 3D printers moving to mass production.

Download
THE GARAGE
7 of 7
×
Data Courtesy of AMT
The PostPro systems are compatible with HP's entire portfolio of Jet Fusion printers. All commercially available materials have been validated. Download

About AMT
AMT produces end to end automated post processing systems that are accelerating the mass adoption of industrial additive manufacturing 2.0. Founded in 2017, AMT is headquartered in the UK with a design and manufacturing facility in Hungary, and offices in Texas. In 2019 the company raised its Series A funding round led by Foresight Williams Technology funds and DSM Venturing, the venture capital arm of Royal DSM, alongside existing investors Mercia Technologies Equity Finance

About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com/go/3Dprinting.

Michele Guthrie, HP Inc.
michele.b.guthrie@hp.com
Disclaimer

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

1 Co-branded material developed by both parties (Evonik and HP) and sold exclusively through HP.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 15:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HP INC.
11:05aHP : Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT) and HP Partner to Provide Industr..
PU
11:05aHP : and AM Solutions Present the Innovative HP Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D Automa..
PU
09:01aHP : Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Capa..
AQ
09:01aHP Advances Automation for Additive Manufacturing, Showcases New Platform Cap..
GL
10/23HP : Avoiding Claims Under The Computer Fraud And Abuse Act In Connection With S..
AQ
10/21HP : Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners Pr..
AQ
10/21HP Accelerates Drive to Reduce Ocean Plastics with Expanded Planet Partners P..
GL
10/21HP : Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows w..
AQ
10/20HP Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows ..
GL
10/20HP : Powers New Ways of Capturing, Creating, and Connecting Creative Workflows w..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56 021 M - -
Net income 2020 2 801 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 981 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
Yield 2020 3,92%
Capitalization 24 695 M 24 695 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 56 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 17,98 $
Spread / Highest target 39,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Marie Myers Chief Financial & Transformation Officer
Glenn Hopkins Chief Technology Officer
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.-12.51%24 695
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.23.70%47 469
GOERTEK INC.125.55%21 574
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.72.73%14 394
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC-18.40%12 527
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-44.51%11 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group