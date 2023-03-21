HP : Debuts the HP Indigo 200K Digital Press Designed to Accelerate Growth for the Flexible Packaging Industry

News Highlights

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 21, 2023 - HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today unveiled its new HP Indigo 200K Digital Press, designed to give digital flexible converters the competitive edge with better productivity, on-demand delivery, no minimum orders, unique designs, reduced energy consumption, and minimal waste. The new press is based on the only field-proven digital technology for digital flexible packaging and on a successful install base of over 300 HP Indigo 25K digital presses, series 4, worldwide2. The new, series 5, HP Indigo 200K digital press, prints up to 56 m/min (183 ft/min) and dramatically increases the productivity of high-margin, sustainable short runs of digital flexible packaging, to be delivered in days, not weeks.

"The HP Indigo 200K is a mid-web digital press especially designed for converters addressing the needs of brands in flexible packaging, but it also serves the growing requirements of the label and shrink sleeve industries for higher productivity and wider format," said Noam Zilbershtain, VP & General manager of HP Indigo & Scitex. "Flexible Packaging is a growing market, and as HP Indigo customers are growing much faster than the market3, I have no doubt that the HP Indigo 200K digital press will open the door for more flexo converters who want to join the success, and reign in industry 4.0."

Increased speed while maintaining quality

The HP Indigo 200K digital press showcases a 30 percent increase in speed and 45 percent boost in productivity compared to the HP Indigo 25K4. Featuring gravure-matching color quality based on the HP Indigo Liquid Electro Photography (LEP) and One-Shot Color technologies, the new press offers the widest available range of ElectroInks and is designed to print high coverage packages with white on the majority of industrial substrates, both surface and reverse. Additional business opportunities include unique brand protection elements.

Following the announcement of UK-based Sirane Group as one of the press' first beta customers, Peter Ralten, Commercial and Business Development Director said: "At Sirane, we have been looking into digital print for a while now, realizing it is where the future lies. The HP Indigo 200K digital press, with its incredible increase in productivity, opens new business opportunities for us. With the unmatched HP Indigo quality and versatility, we can't wait to see the results of adding it to our portfolio."

The HP Indigo 200K digital press achieves efficient production with HP Indigo's PrintOS software automation capabilities for batching, ganging, and variable data, as well as faster, accurate color match and workflow. Automation tools for operator efficiency5, coupled with sustainable production, circular packaging and food packaging safety6, all amount to an outstanding digital solution.