HP Inc: EPS up 10% in Q4

November 29, 2023 at 02:44 am EST Share

On Tuesday evening, HP Inc reported adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) for its final 2022-23 quarter up 9.8% to $0.90, in line with its target range of $0.85-0.97, with adjusted operating margin improving by 1.4 points to 9%.



The hardware manufacturer's sales fell by 6.5% to $13.8 billion, including a 5% drop at constant exchange rates, with contractions in both its PC (-7%) and printer (-2%) businesses.



Posting adjusted EPS of $3.28 and free cash flow of $3.1 billion for the full year 2022-23, HP confirms its target ranges of $3.25-3.65 and $3.1-3.6 billion respectively, for the year ahead.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.