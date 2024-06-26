HP Inc. recruits CFO from Medtronic
The American printer and computer manufacturer says Karen Parkhill had held the same position since 2016 at Medtronic, a Wall Street-listed medical device specialist.
She began her career in investment banking at JP Morgan.
Tim Brown, who has been acting CFO, is to resume his duties as CFO of the printer division.
