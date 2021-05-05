Log in
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
HP Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on May 27, 2021

05/05/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021 on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2021Q2Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc. 
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

© Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 61 049 M - -
Net income 2021 3 804 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 024 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 42 334 M 42 334 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart HP INC.
Duration : Period :
HP Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 30,96 $
Last Close Price 33,96 $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -8,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Glenn Hopkins Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Shumeet Banerji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HP INC.40.22%42 334
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.70%73 613
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY33.92%20 649
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC42.34%20 251
GOERTEK INC.1.02%19 399
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.16.97%18 523