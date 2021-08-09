Log in
    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
HP Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on August 26, 2021

08/09/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2021Q3Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc. 
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

© Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63 433 M - -
Net income 2021 4 117 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 826 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,67x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 35 221 M 35 221 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,62x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 53 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends HP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 29,32 $
Average target price 32,65 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Enrique Lores President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marie E Myers Chief Financial Officer
Charles Victor Bergh Chairman
Glenn Hopkins Chief Technology Officer & Global Head-HP Labs
Barb Barton Weiszhaar Operations Lead & Controller
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HP INC.19.24%35 221
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.34.45%75 796
GOERTEK INC.12.27%21 452
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC48.25%20 974
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY25.49%19 419
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.15.55%18 320