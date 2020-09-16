HP : Introduces Its Best Printer for Today's Distributed Workforce

PALO ALTO, Calif., September 16, 2020 - Today at HP Reinvent, HP Inc.'s annual global partner event, the company introduced the HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series, delivering an enterprise and managed-class experience in a small footprint for remote working and new office configurations.

Ready or not, businesses have made a swift transition to a much more distributed workforce - transforming a few offices into thousands of home offices. As a result, they need intuitive, nimble, and connected devices that can be managed remotely and securely, supporting how and where people need to work.

'The COVID 19 pandemic has created hybrid workforces, with 72% of office workers saying they'd like to work away from the office for at least two days a week even once COVID-19 is no longer a concern2,' said Xavier Garcia, Global Head and General Manager, Print Hardware Solutions, HP Inc. 'We believe this new small and mighty printer has met its moment: offering everything one would expect in an enterprise-class printer that fits where and how people work now and, in the future, - whether remote or in the office.'

Security has also become a top concern for IT managers and home workers alike. According to HP's new Workforce Evolution study3, security software was ranked by office workers in the US and Europe as the highest priority for upgrading the home office, further underscoring the demand for secure work solutions.

HP's smallest enterprise multi-function printer, the new LaserJet series provides:

The world's most secure printers 1 for businesses of any size, no matter where you work HP incorporates security into every step of the printer design, supply chain, and production process. HP Sure Start with automatic self-healing that protects, detects, and self-recovers from vulnerabilities and attacks. HP Trusted Platform Module (TPM), providing secure device identity with certificate private keys, strengthening protection of encrypted credentials and data. Security features goes beyond just the hardware, including the cartridge, for an end-to-end secure printing system that protects your network and information.



Seamless remote fleet management frees up IT resources for strategic priorities Ability to easily manage devices and settings remotely with HP Web Jetadmin and HP JetAdvantage Security Manager. Easily deploy and integrate HP and third‑party solutions with the HP Open Extensibility Platform. Support card readers and allow users to use personalized settings to print from their own queue.



In addition to the new devices, HP today also announced a new version of HP FutureSmart firmware - enabling a consistent, secure operational system across HP's entire enterprise printer series. Launching with the LaserJet Enterprise 400 series, FutureSmart 5 provides customers investment protection, additional security protections, and readiness for advanced cloud-based workflows.

'Typical printer attacks can exploit older versions of firmware and allow the device to be taken over and halted operationally,' said Mark Vena, Senior Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy. 'HP is combatting the risk to printer security with a layered defense-in-depth approach to secure the print device along with the associated supplies.'

For more information on the threat landscape, the size of the problem and HP's strategy to ward off potential threats, visit Is Your Printer The New Trojan Horse.

Pricing and Availability

The HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series - available as a single function and MFP, mono and color and in versions adapted to Managed Print Services fleets - is expected to be available worldwide starting in December.

HP FutureSmart 5 is expected to be available in December.

For pricing and more information on the HP LaserJet Enterprise 400 Series, please reach out to your local sales representative.

