    HPQ   US40434L1052

HP INC.

(HPQ)
  Report
HP : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

01/13/2022 | 05:32pm EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
(Amendment No. 1)
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
November 16, 2021
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported)
HP Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware
1-4423
94-1081436
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

1501 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto, California
94304
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip code)

(650) 857-1501
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share
HPQ
New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02.
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(d) On November 17, 2021, HP Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that, on November 16, 2021, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company had expanded the size of the Board and elected Kim K.W. Rucker to serve as a director of the Company, effective immediately. At the time of the filing of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not determined Ms. Rucker's committee assignments.

This Amendment No. 1 to the Initial 8-K is being filed to disclose that, on January 13, 2022, the Board appointed Ms. Rucker to its Audit Committee and its Nominating, Governance and Social Responsibility Committee, in each case effective immediately. The Board has determined that Ms. Rucker meets the additional independence and financial literacy requirements for service on the Audit Committee.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

HP INC.
DATE: January 13, 2022
By:
/s/ RICK HANSEN
Name:
Rick Hansen
Title:
Deputy General Counsel, Corporate, and
Assistant Secretary


Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
