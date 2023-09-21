PALO ALTO, CALIF., May 9, 2023 - HP Inc. today announced the appointment of industry leader Glenn Williams as Chief Diversity Officer.

Williams will lead HP's diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy globally. As part of his role, he will direct key investments and programs to drive positive global impact, including cross-company and industrywide initiatives to achieve HP's ambitious DEI goals.

"Building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture across HP and the communities we serve has long been one of our strategic imperatives. It's an integral part of understanding the needs of our customers, driving innovation, and building a Future Ready company," said Enrique Lores, President and CEO, HP. "Glenn is a strong, purpose-driven leader who will help us to go beyond the important work we're doing today as we look to accelerate our progress and drive positive change."

Williams brings more than 15 years of experience leading human resources and DEI strategy. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer at Qualcomm. He previously held management positions for companies including Amazon and ExxonMobil. He also worked for the global law firm Clifford Chance and served in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corps.

A native of Chicago, Illinois, Williams earned a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, a master's degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma, and a juris doctorate from Harvard Law School.

HP has embraced the power of diversity to fuel innovation since its founding, recognizing that progress starts from the top. The company has one of the most diverse boards of directors in the technology industry and is one of the top technology companies with women in executive positions. HP is implementing an ambitious DEI agenda to drive continued progress and achieve the company's long-term goals.