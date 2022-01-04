Log in
HP : New HP Business PCs Deliver Meaningful Experiences for Hybrid Work

01/04/2022 | 10:59am EST
Press Blogs New HP Business PCs Deliver Meaningful Experiences for Hybrid Work

January 4, 2022

The hybrid world has given us more freedom to choose where we work, when we work, and how we work. Today's end users and IT need the right technology to boost productivity wherever they are working - whether at a dedicated office desk, at home, or on the go. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ Processors, HP has significantly enhanced its portfolio for this new way of life, with updates to the EliteBook 805 Series PCs, as well as introducing the new EliteBook 605 Series PCs, and refreshing its ProBook 405 Series PCs to help keep people connected and productive in any setting.

"The hybrid world has proven we have the ability to work and learn in the way that works best for us," said Andy Rhodes, General Manager, Global Head of Commercial Systems & Display Solutions, HP Inc. "HP makes hybrid work, work through breakthrough experiences that empower people to collaborate at their best, wherever they are. With our latest offerings, HP is delivering premium performance, security, and collaboration experiences for businesses everywhere."

"AMD is proud to partner with HP to create devices that deliver the performance and efficiency needed in today's hybrid work environments," said Jason Banta, CVP and General Manager, OEM Client Computing, AMD. "The new AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors offer incredible performance with multiple layers of enterprise- class security features, flexible manageability options and impressive battery life."

HP EliteBook 805 Series PCs: The best business laptop just got better

Powered by Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors, the HP EliteBook 805 G9 Series PCs have been completely redesigned for enhanced productivity, collaboration, and wellness in the "anywhere" office.

Starting at less than 4.5 lbs/2 kg1 and available with a new 16-inch diagonal screen option, the EliteBook 805 Series PCs now feature a new 16:10 aspect ratio to show more on screen and reduce scrolling, a larger clickpad ratio that parallels screen size for better efficiency, and a redesigned keyboard. Rounded, tapered edges make the devices easier to open and more comfortable to handle.

Enhanced by HP Presence, advanced collaboration technology embedded into HP devices,2 the PCs deliver an exceptional collaboration experience for hybrid work. The 5MP camera allows for high quality video chatting, HP Auto Frame3 allows people to move around while keeping them in frame, while Audio by Bang & Olufsen and two discrete amps work together to create immersive sound. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling4 automatically optimizes voice clarity and AI-based noise reduction 2.0 enhances audio so people can be heard even when wearing a mask. Additionally, the myHP application5 provides a single dashboard to customize settings for conferencing, the programmable key, and more.

To protect PCs from modern threats, HP Wolf Security for Business6 creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense - from the BIOS to the browser, above, in, and below the OS - giving IT peace of mind. AMD PRO manageability now supports out-of-band and remote management without the need of a dongle so IT administrators have a unified set of tools to manage systems across the organization.

When it comes to comfort, the PCs feature HP Eye Ease low blue light panels to help keep eyes comfortable. Driving support for more environmentally conscious products, the PCs are part of the world's most sustainable PC portfolio7 and use ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure,8 and the outer box packaging is 100% sustainably sourced.

HP EliteBook 605 Series PCs: New robust and reliable devices for easy mobility and seamless collaboration

HP has expanded its EliteBook portfolio with the new HP EliteBook 645 G9 and HP EliteBook 655 G9 to arm employees with everything they need to work in the hybrid era. With a sleek and modern feel, best-in-class security, and manageability solutions for IT, it's destined to be an IT and user favorite. The HP Elite 605 Series PCs are tough and beautifully crafted in a durable, aluminum chassis. The PCs are also blazing fast, boasting Windows 11 and AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series Mobile Processors with PRO technologies. Impressive performance, long battery life, and an HD camera with temporal noise reduction and super resolution upscaling to ensure crisp pictures and smooth presenting on all your video collaborations. Communicate clearly with AI-based noise reduction to remove background noises that traditional noise cancelation can't quite handle. HP Wolf Security helps keep company and employee data secure. HP Tamper Lock9 which detects unauthorized intrusion, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised, and notifies the user.

HP ProBook 405 Series PCs: Business class performance and style with essential security for growing businesses

The HP ProBook 445 G9, HP ProBook 455 G9, and HP Pro 435 x360 G9 are perfect for growing business and remote workers to help them get the job done wherever they may be. Powered by AMD RyzenTM PRO 5000 Series processors and Windows 11, these lightweight PCs feature impressive performance, an IR camera, and an HD camera with temporal noise reduction and super resolution upscaling for an excellent video conferencing experience. HP Wolf Security and HP Tamper Lock also help keep sensitive information secure.​

Pricing and Availability10

  • The HP EliteBook 835 G9, HP EliteBook 845 G9, and HP EliteBook 865 G9 are expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.
  • The HP EliteBook 645 G9 and HP EliteBook 655 G9 are expected to be available in late January for a starting price of $1,149.
  • The HP ProBook 445 G9 and HP ProBook 455 G9 are expected to be available in late January for a starting price of $849.
  • The HP Pro x360 435 G9 is expected to be available in April. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.
Media Contact
Christina Wahl, HP Commercial
Christina.Wahl@hp.com
hp.com/go/newsroom
Disclaimer

© Copyright 2022 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

1 Lowest weight configuration. Weight will vary by configuration.

2 Select HP Products are enhanced with HP Presence. Features vary by platform.

3 Requires the myHP application and requires Windows OS.

4 HP Dynamic Voice Leveling is delivered automatically through Windows update or can be downloaded from https://support.hp.com/us-en/drivers when available. Requires Windows 10 or higher, compatible with internal PC speakers and analog headsets.

5 Requires Windows OS.

6 HP Wolf Security for Business requires Windows 10 and higher, includes various HP security features and is available on HP Pro, Elite, Workstation, and RPOS products. See product

details for included security features and OS requirements.

7 Applies to HP PCs, Workstations, Displays and Point of Sale Systems manufactured after January 2019. Based on most Gold and Silver EPEAT® registrations by meeting all required criteria and achieving 50-74% of the optional points for EPEAT® Silver and 75-100% of the optional points for EPEAT® Gold according to IEEE 1680.1-2018 EPEAT®. Status varies by country. Visit www.epeat.net for more information. Not all products available in all countries.

8 5% ocean bound plastics in the speaker enclosure by weight.

9 HP Tamper Lock must be enabled by the customer or your administrator.

10 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

HP Inc. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 15:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
