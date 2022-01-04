HP : New HP Business PCs Deliver Meaningful Experiences for Hybrid Work

The hybrid world has given us more freedom to choose where we work, when we work, and how we work. Today's end users and IT need the right technology to boost productivity wherever they are working - whether at a dedicated office desk, at home, or on the go. Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen™ Processors, HP has significantly enhanced its portfolio for this new way of life, with updates to the EliteBook 805 Series PCs, as well as introducing the new EliteBook 605 Series PCs, and refreshing its ProBook 405 Series PCs to help keep people connected and productive in any setting. "The hybrid world has proven we have the ability to work and learn in the way that works best for us," said Andy Rhodes, General Manager, Global Head of Commercial Systems & Display Solutions, HP Inc. "HP makes hybrid work, work through breakthrough experiences that empower people to collaborate at their best, wherever they are. With our latest offerings, HP is delivering premium performance, security, and collaboration experiences for businesses everywhere." "AMD is proud to partner with HP to create devices that deliver the performance and efficiency needed in today's hybrid work environments," said Jason Banta, CVP and General Manager, OEM Client Computing, AMD. "The new AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 Series processors offer incredible performance with multiple layers of enterprise- class security features, flexible manageability options and impressive battery life."

HP EliteBook 805 Series PCs: The best business laptop just got better Powered by Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors, the HP EliteBook 805 G9 Series PCs have been completely redesigned for enhanced productivity, collaboration, and wellness in the "anywhere" office. Starting at less than 4.5 lbs/2 kg1 and available with a new 16-inch diagonal screen option, the EliteBook 805 Series PCs now feature a new 16:10 aspect ratio to show more on screen and reduce scrolling, a larger clickpad ratio that parallels screen size for better efficiency, and a redesigned keyboard. Rounded, tapered edges make the devices easier to open and more comfortable to handle. Enhanced by HP Presence, advanced collaboration technology embedded into HP devices,2 the PCs deliver an exceptional collaboration experience for hybrid work. The 5MP camera allows for high quality video chatting, HP Auto Frame3 allows people to move around while keeping them in frame, while Audio by Bang & Olufsen and two discrete amps work together to create immersive sound. HP Dynamic Voice Leveling4 automatically optimizes voice clarity and AI-based noise reduction 2.0 enhances audio so people can be heard even when wearing a mask. Additionally, the myHP application5 provides a single dashboard to customize settings for conferencing, the programmable key, and more. To protect PCs from modern threats, HP Wolf Security for Business6 creates a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense - from the BIOS to the browser, above, in, and below the OS - giving IT peace of mind. AMD PRO manageability now supports out-of-band and remote management without the need of a dongle so IT administrators have a unified set of tools to manage systems across the organization. When it comes to comfort, the PCs feature HP Eye Ease low blue light panels to help keep eyes comfortable. Driving support for more environmentally conscious products, the PCs are part of the world's most sustainable PC portfolio7 and use ocean-bound plastics in the speaker enclosure,8 and the outer box packaging is 100% sustainably sourced.

HP EliteBook 605 Series PCs: New robust and reliable devices for easy mobility and seamless collaboration HP has expanded its EliteBook portfolio with the new HP EliteBook 645 G9 and HP EliteBook 655 G9 to arm employees with everything they need to work in the hybrid era. With a sleek and modern feel, best-in-class security, and manageability solutions for IT, it's destined to be an IT and user favorite. The HP Elite 605 Series PCs are tough and beautifully crafted in a durable, aluminum chassis. The PCs are also blazing fast, boasting Windows 11 and AMD RyzenTM 5000 Series Mobile Processors with PRO technologies. Impressive performance, long battery life, and an HD camera with temporal noise reduction and super resolution upscaling to ensure crisp pictures and smooth presenting on all your video collaborations. Communicate clearly with AI-based noise reduction to remove background noises that traditional noise cancelation can't quite handle. HP Wolf Security helps keep company and employee data secure. HP Tamper Lock9 which detects unauthorized intrusion, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised, and notifies the user.

HP ProBook 405 Series PCs: Business class performance and style with essential security for growing businesses The HP ProBook 445 G9, HP ProBook 455 G9, and HP Pro 435 x360 G9 are perfect for growing business and remote workers to help them get the job done wherever they may be. Powered by AMD RyzenTM PRO 5000 Series processors and Windows 11, these lightweight PCs feature impressive performance, an IR camera, and an HD camera with temporal noise reduction and super resolution upscaling for an excellent video conferencing experience. HP Wolf Security and HP Tamper Lock also help keep sensitive information secure.​