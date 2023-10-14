USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
HP has included non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation to supplement HP's consolidated financial statements presented on a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis. Definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included elsewhere in this presentation. HP's management uses net revenue on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP total operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP other income and expenses, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share, and other non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and forecast HP's performance before gains, losses or other charges that are considered by HP's management to be outside of HP's core business segment operating results. Gross cash, net cash (debt), and free cash flow are liquidity measures that provide useful information to management about the amount of cash available for investment in HP's businesses, funding acquisitions, repurchasing stock and other purposes. Net cash (debt) provides useful information to management about the state of HP's consolidated balance sheet.
These and the other non-GAAP financial measures that HP uses may have limitations as analytical tools, and these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of HP's results as reported under GAAP. For example, items such as amortization of intangible assets, though not directly affecting HP's cash position, represent the loss in value of intangible assets over time. The expense associated with this change in value is not included in non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP other income and expenses, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings, and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share and therefore does not reflect the full economic effect of the change in value of those intangible assets. In addition, items such as restructuring and other charges, acquisition and divestiture (credits)/charges, Russia exit charges, non-operatingretirement-related (credits)/ charges, defined benefit plan settlement charges, debt extinguishment (benefits)/costs, Oracle litigation proceeds, tax adjustments, and the related tax impact on these items that are excluded from non-GAAP total operating expense, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net earnings and non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share can have a material impact on the equivalent GAAP earnings financial measures and cash flow. HP may not be able to immediately liquidate the short-term and long-term investments included in gross cash, which may limit the usefulness of gross cash as a liquidity measure. In addition, free cash flow, which includes cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for net investment in leases and net capital expenditure, does not represent the total increase or decrease in cash for the period. The non-GAAP financial information that we provide also may differ from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. We account for the limitations on our use of these non-GAAP financial measures by relying primarily on our GAAP financial statements and using non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. We also provide reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and we encourage investors to review those reconciliations carefully.
We believe that providing these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to the related GAAP measures provides investors with greater insight to the information used by HP's management in its financial and operational decision-making and allows investors to see HP's results "through the eyes" of management. We further believe that providing this information better enables investors to understand HP's operating performance and financial condition and to evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by HP's management to evaluate and measure such performance and financial condition.
Q3 FY23 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge
$ in millions, except
Amortization of
Restructuring and
Acquisition and
Debt
Tax
Non-operating
tax rate and per
GAAP
divestiture
extinguishment
retirement related
Non-GAAP
intangible assets
other charges
adjustments
share amounts
charges
benefit
(credits) / charges
Revenue
$13,196
$13,196
Cost of revenue
10,374
10,374
Total OpEx
1,870
(91)
(75)
(48)
1,656
Operating profit
952
91
75
48
1,166
Interest and other, net
(16)
(115)
(12)
(143)
Pre-tax earnings
936
91
75
48
(115)
(12)
1,023
Income tax
(170)
(18)
(16)
(10)
27
20
3
(164)
Tax rate
18.2%
16.0%
Net earnings
$766
73
59
38
(88)
20
(9)
$859
Diluted net earnings per
$0.76
$0.07
$0.06
$0.05
$(0.09)
$0.02
$(0.01)
$0.86
share
Q2 FY23 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge
$ in millions, except
Amortization of
Restructuring and
Acquisition and
Tax
Non-operating
tax rate and per
GAAP
divestiture
retirement related
Non-GAAP
intangible assets
other charges
adjustments
share amounts
charges
(credits) / charges
Revenue
$12,907
$12,907
Cost of revenue
9,993
9,993
Total OpEx
2,167
(86)
(200)
(73)
1,808
Operating profit
747
86
200
73
1,106
Interest and other, net
(160)
(12)
(172)
Pre-tax earnings
587
86
200
73
(12)
934
Income tax
467
(16)
(36)
(13)
(554)
3
(149)
Tax rate
(79.6)%
16.0%
Net earnings
$1,054
70
164
60
(554)
(9)
$785
Diluted net earnings per
$1.06
$0.07
$0.17
$0.06
$(0.56)
$(0.01)
$0.79
share
Q1 FY23 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge
$ in millions, except tax
Acquisition and
Debt
Non-operating
Amortization of
Restructuring and
Tax
retirement
rate and per share
GAAP
divestiture
extinguishment
Non-GAAP
intangible assets
other charges
adjustments
related (credits) /
amounts
charges
costs
charges
Revenue
$13,798
$13,798
Cost of revenue
11,011
11,011
Total OpEx
2,044
(85)
(141)
(84)
1,734
Operating profit
743
85
141
84
1,053
Interest and other,
(181)
8
(10)
(183)
net
Pre-tax earnings
562
85
141
84
8
(10)
870
Income tax
(93)
(16)
(30)
(14)
(2)
13
3
(139)
Tax rate
16.5%
16.0%
Net earnings
$469
69
111
70
6
13
(7)
$731
Diluted net earnings
$0.47
$0.07
$0.11
$0.07
$0.01
$0.01
$(0.01)
$0.73
per share
FY22 GAAP to Non-GAAP Bridge
$ in millions, except tax
Amortization of
Restructuring
Acquisition and
Russia exit
Non-operating
rate and per share
GAAP
and other
divestiture
Tax adjustments
retirement related
Non-GAAP
intangible assets
charges
amounts
charges
charges
(credits) / charges
Revenue
$62,910
$62,910
Cost of revenue
50,647
50,647
Total OpEx
7,704
(228)
(218)
(318)
(23)
6,917
Operating profit
4,559
228
218
318
23
5,346
Interest and other, net
(235)
1
(139)
(373)
Pre-tax earnings
4,324
228
218
318
23
1
(139)
4,973
Income tax
(1,192)
(45)
(44)
(43)
(3)
504
27
(796)
Tax rate
27.6%
16.0%
Net earnings
$3132
183
174
275
20
505
$(112)
$4,177
Diluted net earnings
$2.98
$0.17
$0.18
$0.26
$0.02
$0.48
$(0.11)
$3.98
per share
